First Look: Ireland’s highest slide – a 90m spin for all ages at Beyond the Trees Avondale

Parnell's former home seen from the Viewing Platform

The 90m slide at Beyond the Trees Avondale

The 12-storey viewing tower and slide at Avondale

The new treetop canopy walk at Avondale, Co Wicklow

I’m getting the wobbles.

Approaching the mouth of Ireland’s highest slide, I sit onto a felt mat, take its strap in my hands, and inch forward.

The first turn of a ride that will take me on a spiralling spin down 12 storeys, and a length of 90 metres, beckons.

“Lean back to go faster; sit up to slow down,” says the attendant.

"You know what I love?” says Gretta Doyle, Sales & Marketing Manager at ‘Beyond the Trees Avondale’, the redeveloped forest estate around this spectacular, pint-shaped slide and viewing platform.

“It’s when people come out at the base… the look on their face.

"It’s like everyone is 12 again.”

The structure is a highlight of a stunning, €19m transformation of Charles Stewart Parnell’s former home in Co Wicklow, officially opened today by President Michael D Higgins.

The project, developed by Coillte, Fáilte Ireland and EAK Ireland, aims to create a flagship visitor attraction drawing up to 250,000 visitors in its first year.

"Beyond the Trees Avondale is a totally unique, world-class addition to the tourism offering,” says Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland.

There’s more to it than a giant slide, too.

My visit starts with a 700m treetop walk made of Irish douglas fir and larch. The fully accessible walkway quickly brings visitors to heights of up to 23m, and bird’s eye views of the arboretum.

“It’s basically a forest garden,” says Deborah Meghan, Coillte’s Director of Stewardship, Risk & Advocacy, who walks with me.

Avondale is considered the home of forestry in Ireland, and she describes its evolution – which also includes a new Seed Café, trails, playground, gift shops, sensory garden and exhibitions on Coillte’s work in forestry, recreation and climate action - as a “passion project” with sustainability at its heart.

Planning permission was first granted in 2018, but after seeing a similar project in Austria, they went back and “supersized everything”, she says.

Along the treetop walk, we pass colourful panels and puzzles illustrating wildlife on the estate, from over 100 tree species to bats, owls, red kites and tree creepers.

At one point, we come close enough to an evergreen, 300-year-old holm oak to be able to touch its upper branches.

“There’s a huge raft of biodiversity in just one tree,” Deborah says, pointing out ferns growing on its elegant branches.

Avondale is famous as the birthplace of Charles Stewart Parnell, but panels also deal with the lives of his sisters, of Samuel Hayes – who first set about creating a forest park here in the 1770s – and the work of Coillte.

Tickets are priced at €14/€11pp for the treetop walk and viewing tower, with slides at €2 extra per go. Family tickets and annual passes are also available, and parking costs €5.

The new facilities are “100pc accessible”, Coillte says, with the walkway and long, spiralling ramp leading up to the slide never exceeding gradients of six degrees, opening them up to wheelchair users and buggies.

Avondale also now has a Changing Places bathroom, and two wheelchairs available to loan on site.

Allied with its woodland, trails (including a 4km cycling route), BBQ sites and a new, immersive tour of Avondale House due to open this autumn, visitors could easily spend the best part of a day on site.

But there’s no doubting the highlight. From the 38m viewing platform, I drink in 360-degree views of Wicklow, before turning back to the slide.

The ride takes less than 10 seconds, remains brightly lit throughout, and is about to be filled with the whoops of a grown-up feeling like a 12-year-old.

I take a deep breath, and push off.

Need to know

Tickets are priced at €14/€11 for the treetop walk and viewing tower, with slides at €2 extra a go.

Family tickets are available from €24 to €48, and annual passes from €49/32pp.

Visitors arriving by car must pay €5 for parking, payable by tapping cards or phones at the gates. Annual Coillte Access passes can also be bought for €50, providing parking at multiple sites (coillte.com).

Children under six must be accompanied by an adult on the slide. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult on the walkway and viewing platform.

The slide may be temporarily closed in the event of “prolonged wet weather or very humid conditions” in the interest of health and safety, Coillte says. However, it is not affected by light showers.

See beyondthetreesavondale.com for more.

NB: Pól was a guest of Avondale.