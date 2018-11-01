The Press Up Group's latest step towards world domination officially opens today in Ranelagh - its first completely new build in Dublin.

First Look: Inside The Devlin, Ranelagh's new boutique hotel and cinema

The 40-bed Devlin is "more than a hotel", the group says.

Similar to its sister, The Dean on Harcourt Street, it features a funky bank of rooms with small, 12sqm 'ModPods' starting from €120 per night. 'BunkPods' and 'TriPods' sleep up to three and four respectively, while 16sqm 'SuperPods' offer most space.

Within the rooms, guests can expect similarly playful details, including Dyson hair dryers, Netflix, Smeg fridges, 'Munchie Boxes' with Irish snacks and mini-Marshall amps for their tunes.

Behind the bright, limestone facade on Ranelagh Road, two bedroom floors feature end-of-corridor picture windows overlooking Ranelagh (see gallery), and walls are decked with a collection of Irish art curated by James Earley.

Over 160 pieces include original paintings and prints by Dorothy Cross, Cian McLoughlin and Eva Rothschild, Press Up says, as well as emerging artists like Alan Butler, Leah Hewson and Eve O’Callaghan.

A bespoke Tracey Emin neon piece hangs above reception. “I Came Here For You” is its amber message (“I Fell In Love Here” is the cool blue line at The Dean).

The Devlin draws heavily from the most successful elements of Press-Up's Dublin portfolio (now including over 30 properties), with a 42-seater ground-floor cinema, The Stella Ranelagh, echoing its sumptuous reboot of the old Stella in Rathmines.

Patrons can kick back in mid-century style armchairs and couches with lamps and side tables, snack on fish tacos and flatbreads, and watch new releases, indie, arthouse and cult classics on the silver screen.

On the top floor, Layla’s Rooftop Restaurant, Bar and Terrace seems to be cut from Sophie's cloth - one of The Dean's highlights - with a glass-surround terrace giving birds' eye views over the red-brick suburb.

Promo photos show timber joisted ceilings, oak floorboards and 1950s inspired tan leather booths creating a warm feel, and the room is anchored by a three-sided marble and leather-clad bar next to an open kitchen and pizza oven.

Chef Paul Devoy's weekend brunch (11am-3pm) is sure to be a hot suburban ticket.

As is increasingly the trend in new, global boutique hotels, Press Up has designed The Devlin to work for overnight guests, locals from the neighbourhood, and night-time punters looking to wine, dine and party.

On the Ground Floor, for example, reception is ensconced in a multi-purpose lobby space alongside a DIME coffee hatch, all-day food, and gifts and goodies at a retail space by design and lifestyle store Industry & Co.

DJs will set up shop at weekends, and the hotel's Americana cocktail bar showcases a black leather-trim bar counter and drinks menu mixed by Paddy Noir and Kevin Hurley, the Devlin's GM and a former Global Brand Ambassador for Teeling Whiskey.

Interiors are by O’Donnell O’Neill Design, with design by Press Up and Lawrence & Long architects. Bookings are now open at thedevlin.ie.

