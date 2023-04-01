Electric road trips – five EV itineraries in Ireland without the range anxiety

Ancient stone walls with bright bursts of wildflowers line the serpentine road unfurling before me. Towering peaks dotted with gravity-defying sheep surround me. Never-ending views stretch to a galaxy far, far away.

But this isn’t some mythical kingdom — this is Kerry, and it’s magic.

Kerry has almost every landscape you can imagine in Ireland and some that you can’t. It has the highest mountains in the land, and with those come the spectacular driving routes where I’m putting my Tesla Model X test car through its paces.

There’s something special about road-tripping under electric power; without the intrusion of a revving engine, it’s easier to feel immersed in nature rather than intruding on it (scroll down for our five EV itineraries).

Driving with the window down, I feel even closer to the environment. Birdsong provides the soundtrack to the cinematic landscape; the only noise the car makes is the crunching of stones beneath its wheels, no louder than a mountain bike. The car is so stealthy that I can sneak up on some sheep and snap a photo without disturbing their dallying.

The whole experience is serene, but that wasn’t the case a short while ago, when, with the sheer stress of trying to find a functioning charger, I was close to a Falling Down moment.

Driving an EV, in Ireland or anywhere, requires more planning before setting off. Specifically, you need to know where to find charging stations and have a back-up plan should the charger be occupied or out of use, as is frequently the case (I use zap-map.com; esb.ie and Google Maps).

Expand Close Red Arch on the Causeway Coastal Route / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Red Arch on the Causeway Coastal Route

Though some EVs have a claimed range of more than 780km, enough to travel the length of the country, the real-world range can be up to 18pc lower. Differing driving conditions are one reason. Navigating the undulating hills of the west depletes the battery quicker than cruising the straights. Fast motorway driving also eats into the range because you are accelerating hard and braking less frequently — electric cars use some of the power generated while braking to top up their batteries. Cold weather also affects range, as batteries are less efficient in the winter.

Read More

The excellent news is that Ireland is relatively small and flat and doesn’t experience extremes in temperature. So, we are ideally suited for electric driving. With sustainability a growing tourism trend, more EVs are becoming available for rent too, in spite of their higher purchase costs.

However, to capitalise on the sustainable future of road trips, the charging network must expand to prevent bottlenecks and allow stress-free travel to more far-flung corners of our beautiful island.

We can’t expect tourists to stick to motorways and eat at service stations — where most fast chargers are located (a high-powered 150kW charge can deliver 100km of range in as little as six minutes; a fast 50kW charge will typically get your battery back to 80pc in 30 minutes, whereas a standard AC on-street charger at <22kW could take one to six hours for a full charge).

On my trip from Dublin to Kerry, I planned a stop in Limerick to top up the Tesla, as there are chargers in two hotels and at the marvellous Milk Market. These destination chargers are an obvious tourism draw because you can enjoy local hospitality and recharge as your car recharges. I will always choose a pit stop in a nice location over a motorway top-up, but sometimes this isn’t a viable option outside of bigger cities.

Expand Close A charging point at the Park Hotel Kenmare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A charging point at the Park Hotel Kenmare

Some tourism boards are cottoning on to this missed opportunity. They are leading the charge (pun intended) to install more charging infrastructure so visitors can enjoy an enhanced experience while reducing environmental concerns. On the Tourism Ireland website, for example, you’ll find an itinerary for an electric road trip through Ireland’s Ancient East. The route takes you through Wexford, where visitors are encouraged to explore more while charging up.

“Co Wexford continues to increase its number of EV charging stations, and many Wexford hotels have led the way by having them in hotel car parks,” says chair of Visit Wexford Paul Finnegan. “Electric vehicle tourists have significant periods of time waiting for their car to charge, and we encourage them to use visitwexford.ie to explore and enjoy Co Wexford while charging up.”

Tourism marketing officer with Munster Vales Tríona O’Mahony says it has welcomed a number of new EV charging points recently, “which has been a great addition to the region and to more environmentally conscious tourists, which we are seeing more of”. Encouraging hotels, service stations, local authorities and amenities to install fast chargers will be “essential” to attracting the growing number of EV users, she says.

One of the best things about the Tesla I’m testing is its long range, meaning you only need to top up once for most journeys. An EV’s

battery size determines its range — the bigger the battery, the bigger the range. But the bigger the battery, the bigger the car, so while these grand EVs may look at home on the wide boulevards of Bel Air, they are very much not at home on the narrow Ballaghbeama Gap — cue a very nervous and slow drive where I desperately hoped not to meet an oncoming vehicle. Thankfully, the force was with me. The road was quiet; tourists had yet to descend on the Iveragh Peninsula and its epic Star Wars locations.

If you have a small to mid-size EV (for example a Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya or Hyundai Ioniq 5), you’ll really enjoy the near-silent motoring around Ireland’s more remote and rugged regions. However, if you want to rent an EV in Ireland, you’ll find mostly larger, premium models available (such as the Tesla Models S, Y or 3, the Mercedes-Benz EQB or Polestar 2), with premium rental costs to match.

These large, premium models are not exactly suitable for many of Ireland’s most scenic driving routes, not to mention multi-storey car parks, but they do go further on one charge. And despite my terror of tackling the single-track mountain passes in the Tesla, its panoramic windscreen and glass roof do make the dramatic scenery even more theatrical. It gives me the feeling of being enveloped by the landscape.

Enveloped, absorbed, connected. You’ll feel all of these and feel them more in an electric car. Just make sure you plan carefully for charging — and have multiple back-up plans — or it might be more of a farce that’s with you, than a force.

5 EV road trips

Expand Close EV chargers at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp EV chargers at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village

The Wonders of Wicklow — 150km

Best for: Film fanatics.

Start/overnight: BrookLodge & Macreddin Village — while using the hotel’s charger, enjoy coffee and scones by the fire or a meal in The Strawberry Tree, Ireland’s first fully organic restaurant.

En route: Hit the R752 toward Ashford to stroll around the blooming beautiful Mount Usher Gardens, before taking the R763 toward the Devil’s Glen and Glendalough, where you can stretch your legs with a hike around the lakes. For lunch, continue on the R756 and R758 to Russborough House and Gardens and picnic under the shade of the vast Feijoa tree in the courtyard. Circle back on the R759 over the Sally Gap, passing Lough Tay and filming locations for movies and TV series like Braveheart, Vikings and Into the West, to the pretty village of Roundwood. From here, you can return to Ashford to use the on-street charger or return to BrookLodge & Macreddin Village.

Expand Close The road to Moll's Gap / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The road to Moll's Gap

Captivating Cork and Kerry — 3 0km

Best for: dramatic coastal scenery.

Start/overnight: The Kingsley, Cork. While charging up, have a hearty breakfast, then drive through Kinsale and the splendid villages of Clonakilty (more EV chargers here), Rosscarbery, Skibbereen and Schull before reaching Mizen Head, the most southerly point of mainland Ireland. Prepare to be wowed by the wild Atlantic waves and dramatic cliffs.

En route: Next, continue to Bantry, Glengarriff, and Kenmare, all of which have EV chargers and are ideal places for a pit stop or overnight stay. Then, it’s time to tackle one of Ireland’s most legendary mountain passes, Moll’s Gap, before navigating the Ballaghbeama Gap and Glannagilliagh en route to Killarney (best done off-season). If your car is very wide or you are a nervous driver, just head straight to Killarney from Kenmare on the N71. Plenty of gorgeous hotels in Killarney have chargers where you can have lunch or stay overnight while topping up.

Expand Close Mullaghmore in Co Sligo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mullaghmore in Co Sligo

Lakes and Yeats Country — 325km

Best for: Lovers of literature.

Start/overnight: Sligo. Between the Riverside Hotel and County Hall, you’ll find is a standard Type 2 charger. From here, you can drive through the landscape that inspired the poetry of WB Yeats and the paintings of his brother, John (Jack) B Yeats. You’ll also take in Lough Gill, Lough Allen, Lough Erne and Lough Melvin.

En route: Along the way, you are spoiled for choice with great places to eat and sleep, making a multi-day itinerary possible. These include Lough Erne Resort, Finn Lough and Neven Maguire’s award-winning MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion. Great places to make pit stops include The Shed Distillery, where they make Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Crom Castle, Marble Arch Caves, Florence Court Forest Park and Drumcliff to see the final resting place of WB Yeats.

Expand Close Limertck's Milk Market. photo: Outlier/Fáilte Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Limertck's Milk Market. photo: Outlier/Fáilte Ireland

A family-friendly inland itinerary — 280km

Best for: Cars with kids.

Start/overnight: Limerick city. Charge up at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa here (if it’s a weekend, don’t miss the city’s Milk Market), before making your way to Birr Castle Demesne — one of Europe’s great gardens, with a giant treehouse to boot.

En route: This pretty route meanders through Kinnitty and the Slieve Bloom region, which is full of lovely walking trails and ablaze with bluebells at this time of year. Plan a stop in the area, before continuing on the R440 and M7 to Kildare Village, where you can lunch and shop while charging your EV (if you want to charge overnight, The Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise lies between the two). From here, drive south toward the Delta Sensory Gardens and Altamont House and Gardens in Co Carlow — both in full bloom in the springtime. From here, it’s just over 50km to Kilkenny, where you can explore the castle and spend the night. The Pembroke and Newpark hotels have EV chargers.

Expand Close Cushendun Caves / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cushendun Caves

Epic Northern Coastal Route — 420km

Best for: Game of Thrones fans.

Start/overnight: The Mill Park Hotel in Donegal has an EV charger and a great breakfast menu.

En route: Driving north, you’ll snake through the stunning Glengesh glacier pass toward Glenveagh National Park, where you can charge up to circuit the Inishowen Peninsula via Malin Head, the most northerly point of mainland Ireland. Driving through Derry, take the Causeway Coastal Route through Portrush, stopping at the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, and Game of Thrones filming locations like Fair Head, Murlough Bay (not for nervous drivers) and the Cushendun Caves. Finish in Belfast, where you can charge your EV at the Grand Central Hotel as you take in the views from the Observatory, the tallest bar in all of Ireland.

NB: Distances are approximate, and individual routes will depend on stop-offs and detours