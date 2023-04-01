| 8.3°C Dublin

Electric road trips – five EV itineraries in Ireland without the range anxiety

Ireland is ideally suited for electric driving, but EV road-trippers are also likely to encounter the stress of finding chargers. Here, a motoring and travel journalist shares her tips... 

Melanie May behind the wheel of the Tesla Model X Expand
Red Arch on the Causeway Coastal Route Expand
The road to Moll's Gap Expand
A charging point at the Park Hotel Kenmare Expand
EV chargers at Brooklodge &amp; Macreddin Village Expand
Melanie May behind the wheel of the Tesla Model X

Melanie May

Ancient stone walls with bright bursts of wildflowers line the serpentine road unfurling before me. Towering peaks dotted with gravity-defying sheep surround me. Never-ending views stretch to a galaxy far, far away.

But this isn’t some mythical kingdom — this is Kerry, and it’s magic.

