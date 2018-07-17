Dublin’s Phoenix Park is one of only two parks in the world to receive a prestigious gold award for large urban parks.

Dublin’s Phoenix Park is one of only two parks in the world to receive a prestigious gold award for large urban parks.

Dublin’s Phoenix Park is one of two parks in the world to get prestigious gold award

The Inaugural International Large Urban Parks Awards, organised by World Urban Park based in Canada, recognises the quality of parks across the globe, the skills of the people who manage them and the value they bring to the cities they serve.

The only other winner of a gold award is Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia.

The Phoenix Park is the largest enclosed public park in any capital city in Europe.

The Park is home to an abundance of flora and fauna, including over 500 wild fallow deer.

Áras an Uachtaráin, the OPW Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, Dublin Zoo, and the Victorian Walled Garden are all located within the park.

Kevin “Boxer” Moran, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief said, “Huge congratulations to the OPW team at the Phoenix Park who work tirelessly to ensure it is a wonderful tranquil space in the heart of the city.”

“This award puts the Phoenix Park on the world stage and showcases Dublin as a green city with the Park providing invaluable health, recreational and environmental benefits for so many communities.”

Online Editors