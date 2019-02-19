Dublin Airport celebrates busiest January on record with more than 2 million passengers passing through

DUBLIN Airport is celebrating its busiest January on record after more than two million passengers passed through its doors in the first month of 2019.

It marks the first January in the airport’s 79-year history that passenger numbers surpassed two million.

The figure for the month - just under 2.1m - was up 5pc on the same month last year.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe grew by 8pc, with more than one million passengers travelling to and from European destinations.

UK traffic remained static in January as almost 745,000 passengers travelled on routes between Dublin and the UK during the month.

Meanwhile, passenger volumes to and from North America increased by 14pc with almost 211,000 passengers taking transatlantic flights to and from Dublin in January.

Other international traffic - mainly to the Middle East, North Africa and the Pacific Asia region - increased by 4pc, as almost 85,000 passengers travelled these routes last month.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 22pc with almost 108,000 passengers connecting through Dublin Airport last month.

Almost 6,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month - up 1pc on January last year.

Dublin Airport will welcome 21 new routes/services this year to 14 short haul and seven long haul destinations.

Three new airlines will launch services from Dublin Airport this year - TAP will operate a 14 times weekly summer service to Lisbon, Air Baltic will fly four times per week to the Latvian capital Riga and Sun Express will operate a weekly service to Izmir in Turkey, which is a gateway for sun holidays in the region.

Dublin Airport welcomed a total of 31.5 million passengers during 2018, setting a new record for the airport.

Passenger numbers were up 6pc with an additional 1.9 million passengers welcomed at the airport during 2018.

Dublin Airport has flights to almost 200 destinations in 43 countries, operated by 56 airlines and is the 11th busiest airport in the European Union.

It comes as the sod was turned last week on the new €320m North Runway project at the airport .

