Delphi Resort: A Connemara staycation for stress heads

There's no phone coverage and the Wi-Fi isn't working properly.

There's no phone coverage and the Wi-Fi isn't working properly.

Set the mood

Panic sets in at Delphi Resort. But for the first time in a while, I'm also able to switch off from the world.

After settling into our room, we head straight to the bar. Sipping on a gin and tonic on the outside decking, taking in the breathtaking Connemara scenery, I suddenly hear screams.

Turns out it's just some guests enjoying the Zip 'n' Trek activity nearby.

That's the beauty of Delphi. It combines luxury and adventure, making for a fun weekend away (even if the Wi-Fi never really resolves itself on our visit).

As a stress head, I often find it hard to relax, but this is a trip which leaves you feeling as though somebody pressed the refresh button.

There's so much to do and so many ways to take in the majestic landscape; from kayaking to coasteering, biking to a bog obstacle course.

Guilty pleasure

Mussels fresh from Killary fjord

One of the highlights of our weekend was definitely the food in Delphi Resort's 814 restaurant.

We indulged in a three-course meal on the Friday night (along with a couple bottles of Prosecco from the extensive wine menu).

My friend - who doesn't dish out compliments easily - spoke incredibly highly of the leg of lamb main course. I opted for the mussels, doused in the nicest white wine sauce I've ever tasted.

We ended up enjoying three courses again the next night, using our kayaking and mountain biking session earlier in the day to justify it.

Top tip

Wild Atlantic Way

If you're not an experienced mountain biker, stick to the simple trails on offer.

I learned this the hard way, unfortunately. I managed to miraculously avoid breaking a bone after tumbling head first down an "advanced" hill... but took home a few nasty bruises as a souvenir.

Insider intel

Everyone loves a massage, but it's hard to find a masseuse in a spa who actually gets rid of those tough knots.

Not at Delphi. The 60-minute head, back and neck massage is ideal for anyone stuck in an office job Monday to Friday.

As someone who practically has golf balls in their shoulders, I couldn't believe how loose and relaxed I felt afterwards.

Make sure and book in advance of your trip as appointments get snapped up fast.

Glitches

We arrived during the middle of Ireland's heatwave, with temperatures in the high 20s.

The restaurant has a glass roof which meant the sun was beating down on us while we dined, leaving us sweaty and uncomfortable, and having to wear sunglasses inside.

One other tiny glitch was the fact the same CD seemed to be on repeat the whole weekend. Listening to Lord Huron's 'The Night We Met' five times in one night can leave one feeling a bit solemn going to bed.

Also, make sure to close the bedroom door or you could end up sleeping with a Connemara lamb!

Get me there

We drove from Dublin and it took around 4 hours 15 minutes (including a petrol pit-stop and a quick gander in Dunnes Stores in Galway city).

You can also get the train to Westport in Co Mayo, which is just 35 minutes away.

Family adventure packages (based on two adults and two children sharing, with one dinner) range from €568 for two nights to €619 (three nights), €740 (four) and €843 (five).

Each package includes 4-star hotel accommodation (B&B), a three-course dinner in the 814 restaurant, a full day of adventure activities (two water activities or one water and two land activities), free morning kids’ club and evening movies in the movie room, plus an hour’s complimentary access to Delphi Spa’s Thermal Suite for adults.

You can also opt for a hostel suite, which is a bit cheaper.

Contact 095 42208; delphiadventureresort.ie.

Read more:

Online Editors