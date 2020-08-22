| 13.7°C Dublin

Dear old Dublin: A city break in the capital... with a difference

In our summer staycation series, Pól Ó Conghaile takes a city break with a difference

Signs for Powerscourt Townhouse Shopping Centre on Grafton Street Expand
Take to the trails in the Dublin Mountains Expand
The Fitzwilliam Expand
Stay in Pressup's Dean or Mayson Hotel Expand
Signs for Powerscourt Townhouse Shopping Centre on Grafton Street

Take to the trails in the Dublin Mountains

The Fitzwilliam

Stay in Pressup's Dean or Mayson Hotel

Hendrick Hotel

There can be a Sunday-morning feel to it. Easy, yes. But also eerie. Pubs are on pause; souvenir shops shuttered; gigs off. I've never seen so many Deliveroo couriers, and a hawker on Henry Street cries, "€2, the face masks!" Dubs are on staycation, leaving Dublin feeling a little drained.

"It still feels like a ghost town," reflects Donal Fallon, historian and walking guide behind the brilliant social history podcast Three Castles Burning. But he sees positives, too. "Every moment of despair brings occasional glimmers of hope... the fact that people are even thinking about how the city is configured now is a good thing."

Covid has lain bare underlying problems - how few people live in the centre, a dependence on tourism. But this is also a unique moment in its history. Now's a time to visit without stifling crowds, to bag hotel deals and sales (up to 80pc off at Brown Thomas, hello!), or book that restaurant you've been eyeing up. Dublin is missing its nightlife, shows and matches (what city wouldn't?) but a visit still gives that shot of city fizz, and there are signs of new life - in the refurbished Clarence and Trinity Townhouse hotels, fresh spots like Market Canteen and V-Face, more space for walkers and cyclists, and the mini wildflower meadows sprouting outside Trinity College. Galleries and museums are open, and there's cracking coastline and mountains too.