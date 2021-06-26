Comeback kings: How Cork and Kinsale brought colour, craic and community spirit to Ireland’s summer outdoors

‘We want people to escape,” says Clare Condon.

I’m sitting under a little gazebo outside her Good Day Deli, looking over the Cork skyline. Sunshine smacks off the table, the gardens of Nano Nagle Place, where the cafe is set, are bursting with wildflowers, and we’re talking about Ireland’s outdoor potential.

“I hope this stays with us,” she says.

She’s not alone. The plates Clare brings include a leafy summer salad, seared Toons Bridge halloumi with Bushby strawberries from West Cork, fish tacos with Ballycotton hake, and a small glass of home-made strawberry soda, the first sip of which is worth the drive from Dublin alone. The tables are socially distanced, the menus ultra-sustainable, and smiles are ringing out like the Shandon Bells. Small things feel like big things.

The Good Day Deli in Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

“Outdoor dining is not new,” Seamus Heaney, head of Visit Cork, observes. “It’s in every city in the world. We’re late to the game in Ireland… but if anything good comes out of Covid, it’s that it has encouraged a bit more of that.”

As anyone on social media will know, Cork has burst out of the traps for our summer of the outdoors. There are “parklets” with bench seating and pollinator-friendly flowers dotted about the city, “dining pod” domes at Tequila Jacks, and people taking food from the English Market across for picnics in Bishop Lucey Park. I see new bike lanes on Washington Street, step over a fresh mural on Oliver Plunkett Street — a collab between artist Fatti Burke and The Glucksman gallery — and stop to savour the non-live-streamed sound of a busker on St Patrick’s Street. The outdoor tables are the icing on the cake. Seeing people socialising again feels invigorating.

“It’s a real city then, isn’t it?” Seamus says.

Head of Visit Cork, Seamus Heaney, at the city's 'Hands of Hope' mural. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Last year, as part of its Reimagining Cork City programme, the city council made over a dozen streets traffic-free. Seventeen will now become permanently so, in a recovery effort Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh has compared to that which followed the Burning of Cork over a century ago. The city “is ready to rise from the ashes of Covid-19”, he said, with new ways of living and doing business.

“Feel the umbrellas,” says Claire Nash, prodding me to test one of the new structures outside her Nash 19 restaurant on Princes Street. It’s rock solid, and bolted into the ground — along with others now running the length of the strip.

Princes Street is Cork’s Covid-era cover star, and I find it humming. Punters sip pints and glasses of wine with shopping bags at their feet. Wait staff wear sage-green face masks branded with the hashtag #eatonthestreet. Pizzas are flying out from Burnt, seafood from Quinlan’s, and signs at either end welcome passers-by to “our people-friendly reimagined street”.

Outdoor dining on Princes Street, Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Sure, hazard tape whips in the wind, the temporary barriers bookending it aren’t classy, and a one-way system is largely ignored. But it’s a stunning advert for the city.

“Do you know what I longed for?” Nash says of months in lockdown. “Somebody to hand me a wine list.” Now, she’s back with a new wine bar, small plates concept and later opening hours. “As soon as we get cracking and back to business, we have the propensity to forget about the sh***,” she tells me brusquely. “You have to. We have 23 staff. If my head is down, their heads are down.”

Of course, Cork isn’t utopia. People are rightly proud of the al fresco team effort, but I witness it on a day of good weather (the wind picks up later on, adding a shiver to outdoor pints). No city can survive for much longer without indoor eating, drinking or overseas visitors, and pandemic scars are clearly visible. Debenhams is gone. Pockets of dereliction and shuttered stores point to retail challenges, and Dublin isn’t the only Irish city serving up outdoor drinking with a side of anti-social behaviour.

Dining pods outside Tequila Jacks, Lapps Quay, Cork. Photo: Joleen Cronin

But overall, I feel a positive energy. Cork has a new Dean Hotel with a rooftop restaurant, a Moxy may follow, and I find new food trailers popping up on Harley Street, next to the ‘Hands of Hope’ mural painted as a mark of the city’s resilience during Covid. On Little Cross Street, dozens of punters are kicking back under the new awnings and patio heaters outside Dwyers. “They’re not cheap,” says manager Ryan Carroll. “We’re really planning for the future.”



“Last March, my heart cracked,” says Bastien Peyraud, general manager at the Imperial Hotel, remembering the lockdown that forced its first full closure in 200 years. “I couldn’t even find a key for the front door.”

Now, we walk through a building reawakening. His team used the pandemic time outs to develop a new restaurant and cocktail bar called Sketch — its tables will take their place on the newly pedestrianised Pembroke Street from mid-July. Filling midweek rooms is a challenge, Peyraud admits, but he’s upbeat. “Cork city has blossomed,” he says, comparing it to Lyon in France, where he was born.

Kinsale, County Cork, Photo: Joleen Cronin

The following morning, I drive to Kinsale. A swallow skims the grass at Charles Fort; the laughter of a school tour echoes around its ruins. There are sailboats in the harbour, and I pass two artists painting the Stoney Steps. “Well-behaved women seldom make history,” reads the inscription above a stencil of the pirate Anne Bonny.

When Kinsale pops, it really pops. Flower boxes are blooming, and the wild colours of its shops, galleries, cafes (and even the parakeet-green social welfare office) have me reaching for my phone. It was an early adopter of on-street dining, too; Main Street, Market Street and Crowley’s Quay are pedestrianised on Sundays, and returning retail and outdoor dining have breathed life back into its streets.

“Sometimes I feel like it’s a dream and I’m only after waking up,” a taxi driver tells me.

“That’s the one good thing about Covid,” adds Liam Edwards, overseeing tables outside his Jim Edwards pub on newly pedestrianised Short Quay. “It fast-tracked all of this. Outside is here to stay.”

Colourful steps in Kinsale

“There was a lot of resistance initially, people saying it couldn’t be done,” adds Ciaran Fitzgerald, who runs the Blue Haven Hotel and Old Bank guesthouse, of the pedestrianisation campaigns picking up pace. “But now, they’re saying it works.”

The pandemic left Kinsale reeling, turning it into a ghost town almost overnight. Tellingly, some shopfronts are faded, rather than freshly painted. But it got creative in lockdown, too. Finns’ Table became Finns’ Farmcut, for example. “I bought a charcoal oven called Betha,” John Finn grins, serving me a steak and kidney pie made with beef from his family farm.

Hamlets is a new street food venue and gastro-garden on The Glen. At the Blue Haven, chef Meeran Manzoor is helming a new craft cocktail bar and restaurant called Rare. As dinner starts, I’m brought a box of salts and spices (“every mother has one back in Chennai,” he tells me), before tucking into scallops with black pudding and pork belly. I watch his team through a picture window — all over town, visitors and locals seem similarly relieved to be back doing what they love.

Julie Finn celebrates reopening her restaurant, Finns' Farmcuts in Kinsale, with customers David and Deirdre Hegarty. Photo: Becca Geden.

“The lads in the kitchen were finally plating food, not putting it in containers,” says Marie Shanahan at Fishy Fishy.

Kinsale plotted its comeback campaigns with the help of former WHO executive, Dr Ian Norton, and it’s back with a refreshed website, #BackStronger stickers in shop windows, and a ‘Reimagining Kinsale’ plan pointing to a future that could even see a ring road and park-and-ride solutions turn its traffic-choked medieval streets into a “car-lite” oasis.

It’s weird walking those streets without hearing overseas accents, and clearly, existential challenges lie ahead for Irish tourism. But staycations saved Kinsale’s summer in 2020, and like Cork, its locals have adapted and worked together creatively.

Suzanne Burns of Kinsale Food Tours at Sandycove. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

One of them is Suzanne Burns, who added foraging and picnic trips to her Kinsale Food Tours to keep guests safely outdoors, for instance. On a calm Friday evening, I meet her at Sandycove, where a mum and toddler play on the sand and some sea swimmers ease into the water in bright caps and wetsuits. It’s a different kind of escape to that back at the Good Day Deli, but just as restorative. Suzanne leads me into the intertidal zone, picking through a hidden universe of seaweeds and hardy species that can withstand biting frost, searing sun and whatever else life throws at them.

“The creatures living in these places are basically badasses,” she says.

They’re not the only ones.

NB: For more, see purecork.ie and kinsale.ie. Pól was a guest of Visit Cork, The Kingsley Hotel and kinsale.ie