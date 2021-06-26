| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Comeback kings: How Cork and Kinsale brought colour, craic and community spirit to Ireland’s summer outdoors

Our travel editor visits both the city and the seaside hotspot to see how locals have been reimagining the Rebel County

Cara Ryan, Brian O'Connor, Josh Cotter, Zoe Greenway and Kit French at The Bulman in Kinsale. Photo: Becca Geden. Expand
Dining pods outside Tequila Jacks, Lapps Quay, Cork. Photo: Joleen Cronin Expand
Kinsale, County Cork, Photo: Joleen Cronin Expand
Colourful steps in Kinsale Expand
The Good Day Deli in Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Suzanne Burns of Kinsale Food Tours at Sandycove. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Head of Visit Cork, Seamus Heaney, at the city's 'Hands of Hope' mural. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Buttermilk-fried megrim from Goldie restaurant, Cork Expand
Outdoor dining on Princes Street, Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Julie Finn celebrates reopening her restaurant, Finns' Farmcuts in Kinsale, with customers David and Deirdre Hegarty. Photo: Becca Geden. Expand
Taco Rebel food vendor in Cork Expand
Barriers and signage in Cork city Expand
Good Day Deli in Cork city. Photo: Joleen Cronin Expand

Close

Cara Ryan, Brian O'Connor, Josh Cotter, Zoe Greenway and Kit French at The Bulman in Kinsale. Photo: Becca Geden.

Cara Ryan, Brian O'Connor, Josh Cotter, Zoe Greenway and Kit French at The Bulman in Kinsale. Photo: Becca Geden.

Dining pods outside Tequila Jacks, Lapps Quay, Cork. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Dining pods outside Tequila Jacks, Lapps Quay, Cork. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Kinsale, County Cork, Photo: Joleen Cronin

Kinsale, County Cork, Photo: Joleen Cronin

Colourful steps in Kinsale

Colourful steps in Kinsale

The Good Day Deli in Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

The Good Day Deli in Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Suzanne Burns of Kinsale Food Tours at Sandycove. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Suzanne Burns of Kinsale Food Tours at Sandycove. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Head of Visit Cork, Seamus Heaney, at the city's 'Hands of Hope' mural. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Head of Visit Cork, Seamus Heaney, at the city's 'Hands of Hope' mural. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Buttermilk-fried megrim from Goldie restaurant, Cork

Buttermilk-fried megrim from Goldie restaurant, Cork

Outdoor dining on Princes Street, Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Outdoor dining on Princes Street, Cork. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Julie Finn celebrates reopening her restaurant, Finns' Farmcuts in Kinsale, with customers David and Deirdre Hegarty. Photo: Becca Geden.

Julie Finn celebrates reopening her restaurant, Finns' Farmcuts in Kinsale, with customers David and Deirdre Hegarty. Photo: Becca Geden.

Taco Rebel food vendor in Cork

Taco Rebel food vendor in Cork

Barriers and signage in Cork city

Barriers and signage in Cork city

Good Day Deli in Cork city. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Good Day Deli in Cork city. Photo: Joleen Cronin

/

Cara Ryan, Brian O'Connor, Josh Cotter, Zoe Greenway and Kit French at The Bulman in Kinsale. Photo: Becca Geden.

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

‘We want people to escape,” says Clare Condon.

I’m sitting under a little gazebo outside her Good Day Deli, looking over the Cork skyline. Sunshine smacks off the table, the gardens of Nano Nagle Place, where the cafe is set, are bursting with wildflowers, and we’re talking about Ireland’s outdoor potential.

“I hope this stays with us,” she says.

Related Content

Privacy