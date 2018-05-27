Cork's Fota Island Resort is the perfect escape from everyday life as the island transports you to a cove of luxury and adventure.

Chocolate massage, anyone? Treat yourself to the sweet life at this Cork resort

1. Set the mood The Amber Lounge at the Fota Island Resort From the minute you cross the bridge onto Cork's Fota Island, you are transported into a wildlife sanctuary.

The stunning Fota Island Resort is surrounded by a huge golf course as well as a wildlife park and gardens, boasting incredible views of the island. The hotel itself also has something of a jungle theme with low lighting and shades of green throughout the hotel. Surrounded by nature, it's the perfect encouragement to step out of the nine-to-five and into your short break.

2. Guilty pleasure The spa area I treated myself to the sweet life and had a 60-minute chocolate massage. I was curious to see how the melted chocolate would make my skin feel and whether it would leave me feeling sticky.

However the melted milk chocolate was mixed with a luxurious lotion, making it super smooth and leaving my skin feeling soft - and smelling of chocolate! The full body massage can be adapted to focus on any problem areas and leaves you feeling completely relaxed.

The massage also came with chocolate treats to eat, making it the perfect indulgence. 3. Cheap kick While the five-star resort itself is quite expensive to stay and dine in, you can get a cheap kick by going for a walk around the hotel and its grounds.

Fota is an island in the Cork Harbour and has many breathtaking views, along with Fota Wildlife Park and golf course. There is also the Fota gardens which include rare and exotic shrubs and trees, along with an extensive rose garden.

4. Insider/Hotel Intel The leisure facility at Fota Island Resort While staying at the hotel, make sure to visit the leisure centre.

Fota Island Spa is located deep within the private island’s mature woodland, and is renowned for its fantastic facilities. The hydrotherapy pool with nine different areas designed to massage the whole body, the walking river and the heated pool with a sauna, Jacuzzi and relaxation area are sure to relieve your body of all its aches and pains. 5. Top Tip If you want to visit the Fota Island Resort but don't want to stay in the main hotel, you can rent the Fota Lodges for more privacy. The lodges come in two, three or four-bedroom options and are equipped with kitchens for self-catering. They allow you to experience all the island has to offer, without having to stay in the hotel itself.

6. Glitches The biggest glitch with Fota Island Resort is also its biggest selling point - the location. While the resort is easily accessible by car, it can be difficult to get there if you don't drive. 7. Get me there The Sweet Life package at Fota Island Resort is available from €295 based on two people sharing with B&B, a 60-minute sensuous chocolate massage and a post treatment treat of chocolate mousse.

If you are arriving by train, look for Kent Station in Cork City, and take the Midleton train eastbound. It is a short 15 minute train journey from Cork and then just a five-minute taxi ride from Glounthaune station to Fota Island Resort. For more info, contact fotaisland.ie or 021 488-3700. Read more:

Online Editors