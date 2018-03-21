Camping goes upmarket: John Brennan reveals his €350-a-night tent

The new 'Hideaway' tent is the latest addition to Dromquinna Manor resort in Co Kerry.

He said: "It has its own private garden, en-suite bathroom, its own gate. It is in the wood on its own.

Hotelier John Brennan, one of TV's Brennan brothers, described the tent as 'super luxurious'.

"It is total seclusion and for €350 a night it would want it - it would have to be special. "

Mr Brennan said the tent had its own balcony levered out over the cliff overlooking Kenmare Bay so that water comes down in under it at high tide.