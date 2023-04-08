‘Big, bright beacons’ - a street art tour that gets under Belfast’s skin

Twenty-five years since the Belfast Agreement, street art tells the story of a changed city

There’s a mural of a police riot van in Belfast. But don’t stop reading... it’s not what you think.

It isn’t on the Shankill or Falls Road. It’s a collaboration between artist Conzo Throb and signwriter Ciaran Glöbel on Kent Street, near the Cathedral Quarter.

And the armoured vehicle is portrayed as a chip van, poking fun at politics, policing, mural traditions and streetfood notions all at once: ‘Peelers Pommes Frites... like chips, but more expensive’.

Expand Close Peelers Pommes Frites by Conzo Throb and Ciaran Glöbel in Belfast. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

Peelers Pommes Frites by Conzo Throb and Ciaran Glöbel in Belfast. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

I pass this mural, and dozens more, on a tour of the city’s street art with Ray Bonner of Seedhead Arts (seedheadarts.com).

The group has a bold and beautiful aim: “We want to help change Belfast, NI and the world through street art, cabaret, magic, philosophy, politics, training, shouting about stuff, and whatever else creative stuff you got.”

On April 30, its annual street art festival, Hit the North, provides the opportunity to watch fresh pieces being created. It also runs regular walking tours.

Expand Close Ray Bonner of Seedhead Arts in Belfast. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

Ray Bonner of Seedhead Arts in Belfast. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

On mine, Ray casts Northern Ireland’s political murals as traditionally about territorial markings and memorials (“giant keep-out signs, basically”).

The street art he and others are painting aims for inclusivity. “They’re big, bright beacons,” he says, comparing the subculture to punk, skateboarding and dance. “It’s not about where you’re from, or what community, it’s just about showing up and taking part.”

Black Taxi tours of Belfast’s political murals can feel both fascinating and forbidding. This tour is a casual walk, stopping at several pieces to tell their stories, point out the painting techniques, and explore what the murals may say.

Expand Close 'Son of Protageros' by MTO in Belfast. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

'Son of Protageros' by MTO in Belfast. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

None are explicitly religious or political, but there are, of course, hints and subtle social commentaries — like Peelers Pommes Frites, or French artist MTO’s Son of Protagoras, which shows a hunkered, angry figure holding a dove slain by two arrows.

Or my favourite piece in the city, The Duel of Belfast, Dance by Candlelight by Conor Harrington. It shows two men duelling over a dead animal.

Ray describes this as Belfast’s “pièce de résistance”. Someone has tagged it with an ugly scrawl, but he is surprisingly philosophical about that. “It’s one of those things. If you paint on the street, you can’t be too precious.”

Expand Close Duel of Belfast, by Conor Harrington / Facebook

Duel of Belfast, by Conor Harrington

It feels like street art is taking a leap forward in Ireland, with scenes flourishing in Belfast, Waterford, Dundalk, Limerick and elsewhere. People are understandably wary of graffiti, advertising clutter and divisive campaigns, but here’s an art form that can not only brighten up dull or derelict spaces, but reflect local culture, inspire passers-by and enhance sense of place.

Currently in Ireland, artists have to apply for planning permission to paint public murals, but a bill by Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin and artists’ collective Subset proposes an exception to the rules — if the work has artistic merit, isn’t an ad, doesn’t conflict with the Equal Status Acts and has the building owner’s permission.

Expand Close Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour, Belfast, Photo: Tourism Northern Ireland / Donal Maloney / Facebook

Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour, Belfast, Photo: Tourism Northern Ireland / Donal Maloney

We’ll see what happens. But for tourism, I think it’s a no-brainer.

Think of Berlin’s East Side Gallery, Miami’s Wynwood Walls, or someone like me seeing how far Belfast has come 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement in a fun, nuanced and inviting way.

“It not only brightens up the city,” as Ray says, “but people travel here to see them.”

