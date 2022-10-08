Aran Islands odyssey: a stunning shipwreck, super trad music and the sound of spoken Irish

One of the more positive things to come out of our Covid lockdowns was that they forced us to return to our own country. Back then, spreading the map of Ireland on the table, it became obvious to me and my wife just how much of the island we had never actually been to. For so long, we’d been looking outwards — across Europe and beyond or across the Atlantic to the Americas — to see where we would really like to go.

During the summer of 2020, foreign travel was suddenly an impossible fantasy. And since then, the Aran Islands became a place we dreamed of visiting. We came back to the map again and again, trying to imagine just what they would look and feel like when we actually got there — these unique pieces of Ireland that look like they’ve been scattered across the sea by some mythical giant.

And finally, there we were.

As the ferry pulled into the harbour on Inis Oírr — the smallest and most easterly of the three Aran Islands — they announced: “Inis Oírr! The small island!”

This description rankles with some of the Inis Oírr inhabitants, I soon found.

“No, I don’t like that,” one local said to me as we chatted by the pier, pointing out that this shorthand moniker reduces the island to nothing more than its physical size. “It’s the same with the way they call Poll na bPéist (the natural seawater pool on Inis Mór) ‘the serpent’s lair’ or whatever they call it. It’s a lazy description... the word ‘Péist’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘worm’.”

We checked in at a B&B that lived up to its name (Radharc na Mara means ‘sea view’), put away our things and took the short walk next door to Tigh Ned’s for lunch accompanied by creamy pints of porter.

After that, we walked around the island. The weather was bright and breezy, the sunlight turning the waters at the main beach an enchanting turquoise. Inis Oírr doesn’t have a road going around it. On the northern side, there is a small road network built around the essentials (hostelries, restaurants, pubs, pier, shop, church and beach). After that, a series of roads spread south to dead ends. In many parts, these lanes are flanked on both sides by the thinnest, tallest dry-stone walls I’ve ever seen. But the island is no more than 3km long in any direction, so you can never get lost and your road home is never too far.

The overall ambience on Inis Oírr is laid-back. Its tree-less landscape seems to be 90pc composed of rock — so much so that it would make a first-time visitor scratch his head in wonder at the tenacity of people who survived here for generations. The exhibition at the arts centre (Áras Éanna) featuring colourised historical photos gives you some fascinating insight into its social history.

The ancient sites on Inis Oírr are concentrated close to the highest points of the island, including O’Brien’s Castle, the 18th-century tower and the church of St Kevin (which had been submerged for centuries by drifting sands).

For a more contemporary historical site, try the MV Plassey shipwreck at the eastern end of the island. The wreck was made famous after featuring in the opening credits of Father Ted. It foundered here in 1960, with two subsequent storms nudging it further inland. From a distance, it may look like a bit of an eyesore but, up close, the wreck is stunning — like the most magical sculpture you’ll ever see on a magnificent rocky landscape, with the Atlantic and the Cliffs of Moher forming a romantic backdrop.

There are three Aran Islands — Inis Oírr, Inis Meáin and Inis Mór. Our next stop was the latter (‘the big island’), where you get a stronger sense of just how important this part of the world was. Talking to some Inis Oírr islanders, we were told that Inis Mór was “a different story altogether — as busy as the mainland and full of tourists”.

Sure enough, the first glimpse of Kilronan was very different. The buildings collected around the harbour are taller and much more orderly. This was a port of some importance during the days of British rule, and that’s immediately obvious from initial impressions as the ferry pulls in. It’s busier than Inis Oírr and there are far more cars, but it still manages to remain very charming.

Going much farther back in history, the Aran Islands (and Inis Mór in particular) were in an important strategic position from where residents could monitor and control traffic coming in and out of Galway Bay.

In Early Christian times, when Ireland was the Land of Saints and Scholars, Inis Mór lay at the centre of the universe for some, as a walk through the beautifully atmospheric Seven Churches (Na Seacht dTeampaill) site towards the west end of the island will illustrate.

“It’s a beautiful and peaceful place,” a young American tourist said, when we asked him upon our arrival whether the place was worth the detour. It certainly was.

This former monastic site is just one of many places worth visiting on the island. The most well-known, of course, is the ancient fort of Dún Aonghasa. This is an unmissable site, 3,000 years old and precariously perched on a cliff edge, though it can get busy once the day-tripping tourists descend en masse after midday or so.

Farther southeast along the coast is the even more mystical and dramatically located Black Fort. Just like Dún Aonghasa, you’re best to arrive in the morning — it involves a walk of 1-2km to get to the cliff-edge location.

The Bar (that’s its actual name) in Kilronan gives you a ringside view of Inis Mór’s comings and goings in the late afternoon. From here, cars, tractors, bicycles and the occasional minivan pass in a pleasantly busy fashion, while tourists on foot stop to browse woollen stores. Beyond, you can see people jump off the pier at high tide, while, farther still, ferries and fishing boats come and go.

Stepping inside to collect drinks at the bar, the quasi-traditional interior has the immediate atmosphere of the mainland. Even though there were a few local men chatting in Irish in the corner, Inis Mór seemed to us more anglicised than its smaller counterpart a few kilometres east across the sea.

“No, there’s just as much Irish spoken here,” the young man behind the bar assured me — a Dublin native who earned his fluency through his all-Irish schooling. “It’s just that here, there are much more foreign nationals around — working here or as tourists — so while you tend to hear more English spoken, Irish is still the main language amongst people from here.”

Our landlady, too, was a well-travelled woman whose first language was Irish. “I didn’t speak English at all when I was growing up,” she told me. “Not until I was about 12 years old.”

While there’s still plenty of traditional Irish music on Inis Mór, we found it mixed with more contemporary sounds. Over our three nights on Inis Oírr, by contrast, there was nothing but pure trad in each of the three venues on each night. The stand-out session came in Tigh Ruairí, when a large group of older-generation musicians from various corners of Ireland laid down a quality marker of virtually non-stop hypnotic reels. Behind the bar, some of the young staff from Derry and from other parts of the mainland spoke of how the lure of the music drew them to the place — working every day and playing music regularly.

There’s a friend of mine, a foreign national originally, whose daughter loved Irish so much at school that she took to it like a duck to water. At the age of approximately eight, she told her mother: “When I grow up, I’m going to go and visit the country where they speak Irish!”

I think I may have found it, however — a country within a country. From the moment the ferry that was to bring us to the islands pulled into the quay in Doolin, I could hear the teanga being spoken by people who’ve been speaking it among one another since they could speak.

When you visit the Aran Islands, you cross a language barrier as well as a physical one. This is not a hard language border, however — but a soft one that you are free to step over into or not, whenever you wish.

Pedal power

Cycling is the best way to get around the islands. Rothaí Inis Oírr (rothai-inisoirr.com) on Inis Oírr and Aran Islands Bike Hire (aranislandsbikehire.com) on Inis Mór are close to the ferry and offer electric-bike hire.

Man of Aran

The 1934 film by Irish-American auteur Robert Flaherty transformed the lives of the local stars (including a certain Colman 'Tiger' King). The cottage built especially for the film still stands on Inis Mór.

Island jaunts

Killarney may have its jaunting cars, but Inis Mór offers another unique jaunt in a cart or trap pulled by either horse or tractor. If you don't fancy walking or cycling, it's a nice option to take.

Get there

The Doolin Ferry Company (doolin2aranferries.com) operates several daily services from Doolin to all three islands. Aran Island Ferries (aranislandferries.com) has a similar service from Rossaveel, Co Galway, with additional services from Galway city in the summer. Return fares start from approximately €30. Aer Arann Islands (aerarannislands.ie) has three to four daily flights from Connemara Airport to all three islands. Return tickets from approximately €63. For further information, visit aranislands.ie, discoverinisoirr.com or exploreinismor.com