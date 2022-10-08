| 7.4°C Dublin

Aran Islands odyssey: a stunning shipwreck, super trad music and the sound of spoken Irish

Lockdowns prompted one travel writer to revisit the map of Ireland and explore places he had never been. And the adventure continues, with Conor Power’s first-ever visit to the islands of Inis Oírr and Inis Mór

Conor Power at the MV Plassey shipwreck site on Inis Oírr Expand
Pól na bPéist, 'The Worm Hole', Inis Mór, Aran Islands Expand
Horse-and-cart rides on Inis Mór Expand
Man of Aran cottage Expand
Aran Island Bike Hire Expand
MV Plassey wreck on Inis Oírr Expand

Conor Power

One of the more positive things to come out of our Covid lockdowns was that they forced us to return to our own country. Back then, spreading the map of Ireland on the table, it became obvious to me and my wife just how much of the island we had never actually been to. For so long, we’d been looking outwards — across Europe and beyond or across the Atlantic to the Americas — to see where we would really like to go.

During the summer of 2020, foreign travel was suddenly an impossible fantasy. And since then, the Aran Islands became a place we dreamed of visiting. We came back to the map again and again, trying to imagine just what they would look and feel like when we actually got there — these unique pieces of Ireland that look like they’ve been scattered across the sea by some mythical giant.

