A view from across the Atlantic: Americans want to visit, but are confused as to when and how Ireland will reopen

If Ireland’s travel restrictions are confusing to us, spare a thought for Americans.

The EU says it will reopen to vaccinated travellers, yet their country remains on Ireland’s Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list.

They can bypass MHQ if vaccinated, yet must still quarantine.

It’s unclear exactly when that will change, or what future rules may state.

How and when can they come to Ireland to visit family? To play golf? To return to college? To do business?

“People are knocking at the door, they’re wanting to go,” says Rachel Gaffney of Rachel Gaffney’s Real Ireland, a Dallas-based business curating luxury trips here.

We spoke before this week’s announcement on travel, but the ongoing confusion led her to a tough decision months ago: “I’m not booking anything until next year.”

Rachel sees Americans planning trips to places like Croatia, Greece and Morocco, while she and her clients are trying to make sense of Ireland’s complicated advice on gov.ie.

She’d prefer “a very, very clear message”, she says.

The longer Ireland remains closed, many in tourism and aviation believe, the longer recovery will take. In 2019, North Americans spent €1.7bn here, a third of the total overseas tourism pot. If visitors can’t plan for Ireland, the worry is, they may well plan for elsewhere.

Read More

“The people who want to go to Ireland will go,” Rachel says. “But other places that are opening up now are in a position to be able to hook some new people and get return visitors... I wonder if we’re going to be fighting for a little bit of space?”

I checked in with Rachel for a reason. Born and raised in Cork, she’s a tireless advocate for authentic Irish experiences. She gets 21st-century Ireland, its food, design and culture, and has a passion for taking clients beyond the traditional ancestral trips or once-in-a-lifetime visits.

“Stop speed-dating with Ireland,” is her maxim. “Think of all the people who go to Paris or Rome. They don’t go because they’re Italian or French; they go because they are great destinations.”

Castles and ceilís naturally have their place, but she’s into immersive trips that engage with real life, and create a hunger for repeat visits. In 2020, she was on course to do over $1.5m of travel business.

Then, of course, came Covid-19.

Despite the uncertainty and the wretched toll of the pandemic, however, our conversation was positive. Rachel sees strong opportunities for luxury and outdoors travel, and is hopeful that Americans will return to Ireland in 2022.

“People are travelling with a vengeance,” she says.

“I want to offer some hope and good news,” she adds. While many American visitors “try to do the country in a week,” this is the perfect time to push past that, marketing “wide open spaces” like the Beara Peninsula, multigenerational visits, lesser-known golf-courses, off-radar destinations such as Co Louth, exclusive rentals and properties like Barrow House in Tralee and the Cliff Beach House in County Waterford. She’s already adding outdoor ideas to next year’s itineraries, without fear of the rain.

Travel “has to come back,” she says. “It can’t stay like this forever.”