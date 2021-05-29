| 10.4°C Dublin

A view from across the Atlantic: Americans want to visit, but are confused as to when and how Ireland will reopen

Pól Ó Conghaile

People are knocking at the door, they’re wanting to go,” says Rachel Gaffney. But Ireland's travel rules are confusing.

Rachel Gaffney of Rachel Gaffney's Real Ireland Expand
Healy Pass at the Beara peninsula, Co Kerry Expand

Healy Pass at the Beara peninsula, Co Kerry

If Ireland’s travel restrictions are confusing to us, spare a thought for Americans.

The EU says it will reopen to vaccinated travellers, yet their country remains on Ireland’s Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list.

They can bypass MHQ if vaccinated, yet must still quarantine.

