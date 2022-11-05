A tale of two Irish casinos — but not the type you think

Ricochet marks said to have been made by Michael Collins and his men test-firing a 'Tommy' gun at the Casino. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

A mock-up of Cyril Fry's desk, with some of his models and tools. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Last week, I visited two casinos in one afternoon. There was no blackjack involved.

Both are small spaces with big stories, set in Dublin’s northern suburbs — and the two visits will cost you all of €7.50.

Casinos aren’t just about gambling. The Italian word means ‘small house’, and that neatly describes the Casino Model Railway Museum, set in a cute thatched cottage in Malahide. It was recently restored to tell the story of Ireland’s railways and display the collection of Cyril Fry (1905-1972) — an engineer and draughtsman who designed, built and painted over 350 meticulous models in his attic.

“It’s very easy to think that everything comes out of a box nowadays,” supervisor Tara Manning mused. But Fry’s painstaking pieces are the antithesis of digital and disposable. They are uniquely intricate, analogue creations in which everything from wheel moulds to souvenir-sized signals and paints were planned to perfection.

Models range from early trams and locomotives to the B141 diesels that first entered service in Ireland in the 1960s. Those black-and-orange CIE trains were the first I travelled on, and seeing the miniatures brought back not just memories of the carriages, but sensory details like the feel of the seat fabrics and clunk of the doors with their brass handles.

“Whenever my father launched a new model, there was great excitement in the household,” Fry’s daughter Patricia recalled (a photo from the 1950s shows the pair in their attic, surrounded by his O gauge working rail display).

The models whirring around on tracks at the museum are not Fry’s, incidentally (his are the ones in display cases). After his death, his family asked that they never run again.

From Malahide, I travelled to Marino, and further back in time. Here, the OPW has restored another casino, this one a “pleasure house” built for James Caulfield, the first Earl of Charlemont, over a couple of decades in the late 1700s.

Its smallness is deceptive, however.

“You would think it’s a one-storey, neoclassical building,” as the guide on my visit put it. “But is it?”

It’s not. Inside, 16 rooms include basement kitchens, a salubrious saloon in which guests tasted exotic dishes like turtle soup, pineapple and flambéed badger (no, really), and an upper-floor stateroom in which Lord Charlemont received guests from an extravagant day bed.

If you’ve ever refurbished a room, you’ll be agog at the exquisite detailing achieved by some 350 craftsmen — from tiny egg and acorn plasterwork motifs to the inlaid flooring, curved mahogany doors and ingenious engineering, such as drainage pipes hidden in columns.

And that’s not even starting on the tunnels, where Michael Collins is said to have practised shooting his new ‘Tommy’ submachine gun.

I was transported again, this time to a world before the railways, when Marino was a sprawling estate, Bull Island didn’t exist and Lord Charlemont, who took inspiration for his casino from a grand tour in Europe, likened its views over Dublin Bay to those of the Bay of Naples.

I’m not a gambling man, but I’ll bet anyone taking a similar afternoon out will be pleased. The Casino at Marino (heritageireland.ie) is free; the railway museum in Malahide costs from €5-7.50 (modelrailwaymuseum.ie).