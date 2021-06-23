The sea air carries a hint of sand, and it bounces off my cheeks as I hop out of the car on the banks of the River Boyne outside Drogheda. Hoisting my gear onto my back, I’m set off on a trek that will take me to the Northern Irish border past Omeath, roughly 100km away. With a rough plan and some tips from friends and family on paths to take, it’s a three-day walk along the entire coastline of my home county, Louth.

Gentle waves lap at my feet as I walk north on the beach, hemmed in by towering sand dunes on my left and the Irish Sea to my right. Leaving as high tide is pulling back allows me to stick to the beach as much as possible and avoid detours onto nearby roads. Batches of people gather around the main access points on the beaches beside Termonfeckin and Clogherhead, but for the most part, it’s just me and the fading footprints of seabirds in the wet sand. Travel has been incredibly restricted for most of the pandemic, but here I am with kilometre after kilometre of open strand in front of me. It’s such a freedom to pick a point on the horizon and stroll uninterrupted.

Like so many, I’ve spent the last year in my bedroom/office, sitting down for days on end just working, yearning for something to break the monotony. Now that Covid-19 restrictions are being relaxed, I wanted to find an adventure and get away from my work-from-home environment for a weekend. Even with all the research and help, however, I wasn’t 100pc sure of the precise route along Louth’s coastline, how long it would take, or even if I could physically do it.

Expand Close Cian Byrne in Dundalk / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cian Byrne in Dundalk

How do you measure the coast? It’s constantly changing, never staying still. From a low tide that’s not quite as low as the last, to high tides that swallow up swathes of land, it’s impossible to say where the shoreline always ends. This makes plotting a coastal walk tricky, and Google Maps doesn’t help too much either. Pathways and trails end when you look at them in 2D on your computer screen, but in person, there often are rocks to climb over, animal tracks to follow and creaking stiles to cross.

As I walk, I find constant connections between local communities and the sea: memorials mark the lives of sailors taken by the waters; sun-bleached menus outside pubs consist of nothing but locally caught seafood. The empty spaces in between villages bring me the most peace, standing hundreds of meters from the shore at low tide with pools of shimmering water all around me, knowing that I may well be the only person to stand here today.

On day one, I cover 40km. A coffee on the beachfront in Blackrock on the second morning of my journey helps me fight off the tiredness. My second day’s route winds its way along the edge of Dundalk Bay into Dundalk itself and out to the Cooley Peninsula, until the land disappears into the sea at my camp spot for the night at Templetown.

Swapping the endless open beaches for rambling across marshland at Lord Limerick’s Embankment, earmarked to become a greenway, I make it into Dundalk. The streets of the town are buzzing with people enjoying being back out again.

Expand Close Whitestown on the Cooley peninsula / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Whitestown on the Cooley peninsula

“Ah, we’re flat out today... busiest day of the year so it is,” sighs a woman making piles of sandwiches in the deli. “It’s the vaccines, people are out again — I’ve seen people today that I’ve not seen in a year. I’m not used to it anymore.”

Leaving the bustling footpaths and noisy roads of Dundalk behind, I find peaceful laneways on the far side of the town, and stumble across relics of the Great Northern Railway — a throwback to Dundalk’s locomotive heyday.

A wrought-iron gate almost swallowed up by hedges creaks open and leads to a hidden stretch of tree-lined trail along the old railway line at the foot of the Cooley Mountains. The walk returns me to the shore and I battle my way through boulder-filled beaches, making it to camp as the setting sun disappears from the sky and a supermoon rises in its place.

Newborn lambs bleat as their mothers shepherd them through fields on the morning of my third and final day. Hopping between stone-speckled beaches, coastal paths and farmyard lanes, I weave my way along the seashore. On the Cooley Peninsula, coffee shops have popped up on popular cycling routes, walkers of all ages stroll alongside stunning seascapes, and kids perfect their biking skills on wide-open greenways. With sun-kissed cheeks and tired feet, I push on from Carlingford along the new Great Eastern Greenway, towards Omeath. Villages in Northern Ireland come into view on the far side of Carlingford Lough, luring me closer and closer to the border.

Expand Close Dunany beach in County Louth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dunany beach in County Louth

In three days, I’ve poured out sand from my shoes near Drogheda, climbed over coastal defence systems outside Dundalk and now I’m soldiering my way down a busy country road on the border. Yellow license plates and petrol prices in pounds tell me that the finish line is near, and then, around one bend and down a sloping hill appears a faded sign: “Speed limits in miles per hour.” A simple tap of my hand on the sign marks the end of a three-day trek along every beach, cove and shoreline in County Louth.

I’m still not sure how you measure the coast. I used two (now spent) running shoes, a rough plan and a lot of improvisation. I found 104km of coastline and parts of my home county that I never knew about; clifftop farms overlooking the shore, idyllic beaches that I didn’t think could exist in Ireland. I also found a county ready to open its doors to the country again. With foreign travel likely to restart slowly, Louth is one of the few true hidden gems left in Ireland and one that rewards everyone that visits.

I’ve asked a friend to pick me up after the walk. As their car tyres skid to a stop on the roadside gravel beside me, I throw my bag into the back seat, peel off my shoes and start to dream of more big adventures in the Wee County.

Take three: Coastal eats

Kick back in the orchard at Dark Horse Pizza for vegan food that will tempt the most die-hard of carnivores in Bellurgan. darkhorsepizzas.ie

Order a pint and tuck into local seafood in the award-winning Glyde Inn in Annagassan. theglydeinn.ie

Live the chic seaside dream with a visit to Rocksalt in Blackrock, famous for its coffee, giant treats and mountains of brunch beauties. rocksaltcafe.ie

Adventure safely

Don’t take anything for granted when you head outdoors as the most innocuous-looking of places can be deadly in certain situations.

Let people know where you’re going and when you plan to get there.

Cian Byrne is on Instagram at @cianwrites, or read more of his work at