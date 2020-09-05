| 9.7°C Dublin

50 best self-catering stays in Ireland - here's a holiday home for every price point

Everybody wants a self-catering break these days, but finding one is another story. Our travel experts have done the searching to get you started...

Elfin, Doolin, Co Clare Expand
'Sienna' in Kenmare, by Unique Homestays Expand
A self-catering eco-cabin at Ard Nahoo, Co Leitrim Expand
Inside 'The Hide', Co Donegal. Photo: Under The Thatch Expand
Galway Coast Cottages Expand
Inish Beg boathouse Expand
Old stable mews Expand
Fuchsia Lane, Co Tipperary Expand
Milk Harbour, Co Sligo Expand
Inside Elfin, Co Clare Expand
Evelyn McNamara's Nissen Hut, Co Waterford Expand
Cnoc Suain in Connemara Expand
Cliff Cottage, Ardmore Expand
Clifford House, Co Wexford Expand
Inchiquin, Co Clare Expand
Inside the 'glampotel' at River Valley Holiday Park Expand
The island lodges at Waterford Castle Expand
Captain Lysley's Retreat, Co Limerick Expand
Mount Falcon's Woodlands Lodge, Co Mayo Expand
Ballydougan cottage Expand
Stable Mews at Castle Leslie Estate. Expand
Merrion Mews, Dublin Expand
Ballyportry Castle. Photo: HiddenIreland.com Expand
Killyhevlin's cabins Expand
Elizabeth Fort, Cork Expand
Malone Lodge, Belfast Expand
Coach House, Douglas, Cork Expand
Corralea's Eco-Spa Expand
Ballyhoura Mountain Lodges Expand
The Mews, Limerick Expand
Horseshoe Cottage, Co Down Expand
Owenmore Cottage, Ballynahinch Expand
Dining al fresco at Parknasilla Expand

Photography by Ashley Morrison.

Photography by Ashley Morrison.

Pól Ó Conghaile, Nicola Brady, Jillian Bolger

If staycations were the story of summer, self-catering was the story of our staycations.

Even before lockdowns lifted, we were Googling Covid's hottest properties - self-contained houses and apartments where we could chill out, cook-in and control the comings and goings in our own space. Ireland's 5,000 or so holiday homes turned out to be the real 'travel bubbles' of 2020 - with business briskest for coastal properties and well-known hotels with houses.

There were gripes about prices (some justified, others not so much), but expect rates to drop as we head into autumn - with basic, three-bed houses costing from around €500 a week. Value isn't about the price tag alone, of course. If you want great locations, chic design, more space in which to sprawl and spoil-yourself features like standalone baths and picture windows, prepare to pay more.

