33 great things to do in Galway City - we asked a top tour guide to share his tips

Galway tour guide Shane Spelman is the go-to guy if you want to make the most of your visit to Ireland’s liveliest city. Here are his picks of the top attractions, things to do and the best pubs, restaurants and hotels.

Shane Spelman

As a Galway born and bred tour guide, it’s always nice when a client fires a compliment my way after I’ve shown them around the city I’m proud to call home.

The weirdest compliment I ever received in my 25 years in the tourism business came from a Texan in cowboy boots and a Stetson. As he was six-foot-six, I would have accepted an insult just as graciously.

I was telling my group of American visitors how the Spanish Arch was partially destroyed by a tsunami in 1755 when yer man looked up from his phone and drawled: “I’ve googled what that little guy just said, and my God, he ain’t lyin’.”

