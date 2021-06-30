30 great things to do in Belfast - from a Titanic menu to a Line of Duty tour

It’s 8.20pm on April 2, 1912, and you’re standing with your back to the main door of 60 Demesne Road in Holyrood, Co Down. In front of you is Belfast Lough, and the big ship steaming from left to right on its way to Southampton is the Titanic.

We all know what became of the great White Star liner, but the Victorian villa behind you became the five-star Rayanne House boutique guesthouse (rayannehouse.com), whose restaurant serves the most remarkable menu on this island.



The nine-course Titanic Menu is the same one that was presented to first-class passengers just hours before the ship hit an iceberg in the north Atlantic, 12 days after it left Belfast. It just one of many great things to do in Belfast, and it reads as follows:



First: Canapes a l’Amiral. Second: Cream of barley soup finished with Bushmills whiskey and cream. Third: Asparagus and watercress salad with Champagne-saffron vinaigrette served with roast squab. Fourth: Poached salmon with mousseline sauce garnished with cucumber and fresh dill. Fifth: Rosewater and mint sorbet. Sixth: Pan-seared filet mignon topped with foie gras and truffle drizzled with a Cognac, Madeira and red wine reduction and served with potatoes Anna, creamed carrots and zucchini farci. Seventh: Spiced peaches in Chartreuse jelly and French vanilla ice cream. Eighth: Cheese and fruit. Ninth: Coffee and petit fours.



The menu is available for couples and small groups and can be combined with an overnight stay that includes a gourmet breakfast.



Titanic Belfast (titanicbelfast.com) opened on March 31, 2012, and four years later was named the world’s best visitor attraction. This family-friendly discovery centre has nine interactive galleries that tell the story of the ship and its passengers and crew as well as the history of Harland and Wolff shipbuilders and the city’s industrial and maritime heritage.



At the slipways just beyond Titanic Studios, where Game of Thrones scenes were filmed, stop for a photo at the first of six standalone stained glass windows on the Glass of Thrones walking trail. This is the Iron Throne Window, which, like the others, celebrates a memorable moment from the HBO fantasy series.



You can’t float up the Lagan in a bubble – unless you bring your own zorb ball – but fans of AC12 can immerse themselves in the new Line of Duty Experience.

Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming and Kelly MacDonald as Jo Davidson

Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming and Kelly MacDonald as Jo Davidson





A collaboration between Hastings Hotels (no relation to Superintendent Ted) and McComb’s Coach Travel, it begins with lunch in the Grand Central Hotel before a guided tour on board a luxury coach that takes in many of the most recognisable filming locations from the smash hit cop drama.



A selfie opportunity in the graffiti-filled subway where Steve and Kate had their secret meet-ups is one of the highlights.



The half-day tour finishes back at the Grand Central with an AC12 cocktail or Wee Donkey mocktail in the Observatory, Ireland’s tallest bar.



Various Saturday dates are available from July through September, and as demand will be high you should book your tour now (£49/€57, mccombscoaches.com).



In Crumlin Road Gaol (crumlinroadgaol.com), visitors will delight in the tale of republican prisoner Donal Donnelly, who, on St Stephen’s Day 1960, used a smuggled-in hacksaw blade to cut through the bars on his cell window and a rope made of knotted bed sheets to go over the wall – the classic jailbreak.



Unfortunately for the then 20-year-old, the rope unravelled and he landed with an ankle-breaking thud in, of all places, a prison officer’s back garden. Undeterred, he hobbled to a safe house and was spirited across the Border.



It’s hard to escape from the Ulster Museum (nmni.com), especially with kids in tow. Museums can be hit and miss, but this one, in the University Quarter, provides hours of fascinating fun.

The museum is right next door to the Botanic Gardens, the perfect spot for a picnic, especially when you’ve bought all the ingredients from Sawers Deli (Fountain Street, sawersbelfast.com), which is an attraction in itself.



Here’s one final tip. Step through the door of Keats & Chapman and you’ll quickly understand why it’s my favourite second-hand bookshop anywhere and the reason I’ve been late for so many pint appointments (21 North Street).



I lived in Belfast for years, and now that I’ve received my second Pfizer jab, it’s back on the menu. My impending visit won’t be a nine-course affair, but the city I consider my second home will be as tasty as ever.



For further information, see visitbelfast.com and discovernorthernireland.com

Pubs - where to drink in Belfast

The Crown Liquor Saloon, Belfast. The National Trust purchased the pub in 1978 and restored it to its original Victorian decor. Photo: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The Crown Liquor Saloon, Belfast. The National Trust purchased the pub in 1978 and restored it to its original Victorian decor. Photo: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The Crown: Belfast’s most famous bar, where you’re bound to bump into a celeb having their picture taken with Belfast’s most famous barman, Michael Cosgrove. Feast your eyes on this beautiful Victorian gin palace noted for its craft beers and pub grub. 46 Great Victoria Street, opposite Europa Hotel



Bittles: Teetotal owner John Bittles has no time for messers – for example, visitors who ask to taste the beer before buying are immediately barred for life. Online reviews have described him as the rudest barman ever, but his regulars love him (he’s actually a lovely fella). Among the memorabilia on show is a broken bottle of Midleton Very Rare, which was worth £15,000 (€17,400) before a workman knocked it off a shelf during renovations. Maybe that’s why Mr Bittles is a wee bit cranky. 70 Upper Church Lane



The Sunflower: Behind the metal cage at the front door (a relic of Troubles-era security) is the public bar, but the action is out the back in the beer garden, which offers live entertainment plus pizzas from the wood-fired oven. A renowned craft beer pub. 65 Union Street, sunflowerbelfast.com

The Sunflower, Belfast

The Sunflower, Belfast





Kelly’s Cellars: This popular boozer with loads of tables outside has been oozing character since 1730 (it’s full of characters too). United Irishman Henry Joy McCracken hid under the counter from the Redcoats in 1795, and little of the interior has changed since. A great pub for chatting with the locals. 30-32 Bank Street, kellyscellars.co.uk



Duke of York: Everybody who visits Belfast ends up in this pub in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, which has one of the biggest collections of Irish whiskeys in Ireland and staff who know everything about them. The flower-bedecked alleyway outside is the most photographed thoroughfare in the city. On a fine summer evening, this is the place to be. 7-11 Commercial Court, dukeofyorkbelfast.com



The Dirty Onion: If there’s a livelier pub in Belfast, I’ve yet to find it. The beer garden is massive, the live entertainment is provided by the best musicians in town and the craic is off the scale. I can’t recommend this place highly enough. If you’re feeling peckish, nip upstairs to Yardbird and tuck in to something chickeny. 3 Hill Street, thedirtyonion.com



Muriel’s Cafe Bar: Creamy pints, inventive cocktails and all-day food make this a much-loved fixture on the social circuit. There’s a real feel-good atmosphere and the staff go out of their way to make tourists welcome. One for your don’t-miss list. 12-14 Church Lane

Restaurants - where to eat in Belfast

The Muddlers Club, Belfast. Picture: Elaine Hill Photography

The Muddlers Club, Belfast. Picture: Elaine Hill Photography

Home: For each of the past 20-odd years, my pals and I have chosen a different Belfast restaurant for Christmas lunch. This one was so good we’ve returned to it umpteen times throughout the year. We’re all meat-eaters, but Home is also hugely popular with vegetarians, vegans and those who follow a gluten-free diet. 22 Wellington Place, homebelfast.co.uk



Zen: Belfast’s favourite Asian fusion restaurant, offering memorable dishes from sushi and sashimi to traditional and exotic Japanese and Chinese dishes. Avoid looking at Zen’s Instagram page or you’ll end up licking the photos. 55-59 Adelaide Street, zenbelfast.co.uk



Six by Nico: The six-course tasting menu, which is always brilliant, is changed every six weeks and is themed on a place or a memory. The current menu is all about circuses and includes a dish named A-Crab-Atics – it’s crab tortellini and bisque, sole, baby courgette and bergamot gel. 28-31 Waring Street, sixbynico.co.uk



Coppi: If you like Italian food and dressing up to dine out, you’ll love Coppi, where there’s always a great buzz. On Sundays, the roast Sicilian lamb is the star of the show. 2 St Anne’s Square, coppi.co.uk



The Oyster Rooms: This restaurant with its dark wood decor above White’s Tavern can be busy without you noticing, it’s so cosy. 2-4 Winecellar Entry, whitestavernbelfast.com



The Muddlers Club: There’s a Michelin star among the many awards Gareth McCaughey’s backstreet restaurant has picked up since it opened in 2015. There’s no flowery language on the menu, just the briefest descriptions of dishes, because the food – which everybody raves about – speaks for itself. A memorable dining experience. 1 Warehouse Lane, themuddlersclubbelfast.com



Coco: A lot of money has been spent on the elegant and arty decor, but not at the expense of the food, which is superb (I hope they put the monkfish scampi back on the menu). I asked a dozen Belfast friends for their top three restaurants in the city, and they all included Coco. 7-11 Linenhall Street, cocobelfast.com



Shed: The 2019 NI Bistro of the Year is less than 10 minutes by taxi from the city centre. A pal of mine who lives nearby said: “My single best recommendation for a restaurant of a very high standard is Shed. My wife and I were regular customers before lockdown, and our first outing back on the social whirl was a long, excellent lunch there.” 467 Ormeau Road, shedbelfast.com

Hotels - Where to stay in Belfast

Grand Central Hotel, Belfast, exterior

Grand Central Hotel, Belfast, exterior

Fitzwilliam Hotel: Plush without being pretentious, and with an elegant cocktail bar that has become one of the city’s hippest hang-outs. 1-3 Great Victoria Street, fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com



Grand Central Hotel: The height of luxury in more ways than one. At 23 storeys, it’s the tallest hotel on this island, and the top-floor Observatory cocktail lounge offers amazing views over the city. 9-15 Bedford Street, grandcentralhotelbelfast.com



AC Hotel by Marriott: The Marriott is home to Michelin maestro Jean Christophe Novelli’s restaurant, which serves amazing Mediterranean fare. Harbour, Donegall Quay, marriott.com



Bullitt Hotel: Book direct for the best offers at this ultra-modern and great value hotel that’s especially popular with the younger set. 40A Church Lane, bullitthotel.com



Titanic Hotel: This used to be the Harland and Wolff HQ. If you’re keen on maritime history, this hotel will rock your boat. Queen’s Road (next to Titanic Belfast), titanichotelbelfast.com