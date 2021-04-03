25 best family walks in Ireland: From coastal trails to forest paths and a giant's story trail

Finally, the end of our 5km travel restriction is in sight.

After three and a half months, we'll be able to travel within our counties from April 12 - or within 20km of your residence if crossing county boundaries. It's not much, compared to the freedom of our pre-pandemic world. But it is something, and for anyone who loves a good walk, it opens up a whole new raft of possibilities.

This family walking guide captures a little of that jump, that sense of adventure, that little bit of optimism as vaccinations roll out and the prospect of home holidays grows for summer. I hope these walks bring you as much fun as they did us, and our team, in compiling them.

Just remember, we need to stay within travel restrictions for now. When we walk, we should not arrange to meet in large groups, avoid peak times at busy spots and observe social distancing.

Other than that, happy hiking!

- Pól Ó Conghaile

DUBLIN

Expand Close Family walks - Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family walks - Dublin

1. Ardgillan Castle

Expand Close Ardgillan Castle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ardgillan Castle





Suits: Multi-gen groups

Hike: Ardgillan is a gem. A stately country house with crenellations, the fairytale vision rises out of an impressive 194-acre demesne which once had its own private railway platform for the influential Taylor family, who lived here until 1962. Overlooking the Irish Sea, with views to the Mourne Mountains, this sweeping coastal estate offers open parkland, woods and acres of walks, trails and cycle paths. Gardening enthusiasts will enjoy the magnificent floral displays, from the wildflower meadow to Victorian walled garden. A fairy tree trail, guided quiz, deep woods and large playground will keep children nicely entertained. Comfy tearooms with additional garden tables provide refreshments and you can book afternoon tea twice a month in the house’s elegant drawing room. A tour of the house is available, too. – JB

Start and Finish at: The castle car park.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: As short or as long as you wish.

Pack: There’s lots of space for picnics, if you feel like bringing a packed lunch.

2. Portmarnock to Malahide

Expand Close Portmarnock Strand / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Portmarnock Strand

Suits: Buggies, toddlers and multi-access.

Hike: The perfect Sunday stroll — flat, scenic, safe — with wide paths and easy access, this coastal walk is brilliant for all ages and abilities. The path hugs low cliffs, snaking northwards from Portmarnock Beach towards the pretty village of Malahide. En route, spy interesting rock formations, swimmers at Low Rock, a Norman keep and two martello towers — all private residences with unique modifications — before reaching the boat-studded calm of Malahide Estuary. Its elevation means sea views out to Lambay Island and Ireland’s Eye, and the vistas are constantly changing. Portmarnock’s Velvet Strand awaits, should you feel like some beach fun after a round-trip.

Start and Finish at: Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 4km; a leisurely hour with kids.

Pack: A bucket, spade and towels for beachcombing or paddling. There are public toilets along the way.

3. Hellfire Club & Massy’s Estate

Suits: Tweens

Hike: A fun and invigorating walk with fantastic views, Dublin’s legendary Hellfire Club can be combined with neighbouring Massy’s Estate to make an energetic day out in the Dublin Mountains. The Massys were a wealthy Norman clan whose mansion once stood at the foot of Montpelier Hill, site of the Hellfire Club. Only ruins of the walled garden, sawmill and ice house remain, with a lovely nature trail weaving its way through the hilly forest. Above sit the imposing ruins of the Hellfire Club with its many ghostly legends. Linked by circuitous forest trails to the summit — the 4km Montpellier Loop or more strenuous 5.5km Hellfire Loop — you’ll climb to 383m, earning sweeping, and surprising, views over Dublin city and bay. – JB

Start and Finish at: The Hellfire Club Car Park.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 5.5km /2 hours (or combine both).

Pack: You can enter the Hell Fire Club building, so bring a torch (even the one on your phone) to shed some light on its creepiest corners…

4. Prince William’s Seat

Expand Close Prince William’s Seat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prince William’s Seat





Suits: Teens

Hike: When does a hill become a mountain? Some scales say 600m, others 500m (Irish summits over 500m are dubbed ‘arderins’). Prince William’s Seat splits the difference while straddling the Dublin/Wicklow border at 555m. From Boranaraltry Lane, follow the yellow Wicklow Way signs into a zig-zagging forest trail. When you emerge, you can take a steep, mulchy path southwest to the peak, or circle via a firmer path (pin the location beforehand). Marked by a trig pillar, The Seat sounds like it has a firm history, but its origins are unclear - was it named for the brother of King George IV, or the Fitzwilliam family, who once owned the lands? – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Boranaraltry Bridge.

Level: Moderate/Hard.

Length / Time: 9-11km; allow 3 hours, depending on the parking start point.

Pack: Snacks, water, fully charged phones, proper hiking boots, rain gear and layers. It’s popular with hillwalkers, but you’re definitely in the great outdoors (and variable weather) here. There’s a detailed description in Adrian Hendroff’s book, Family Walks Around Dublin.

5. Barnaslingan and The Scalp

Expand Close The Scalp, Burnaslingan, Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Scalp, Burnaslingan, Dublin





Suits: Younger walkers, aged 4-9.

Hike: Hikers usually have to pump the calves for stunning views, but this short trail gives all the reward with hardly any effort (for adults, anyway). The Scalp, from the Irish for chasm or crevice, is a rocky pass carved by an Ice Age glacier, and today the route of the R117. Its boulder-strewn west face was a favourite of Victorian photographers, but you can nab smartphone pix after an easy ascent through the woods, following red trail signage. We brought a picnic, breaking it out between giant chunks of granite, and soaking up a panorama that ranges south towards the Sugar Loaf. If you wish, extend your visit to include the nearby Lead Mines and Carrickgollagan. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Barnaslingan Woods.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 2km (approx); 1-1.5hours.

Pack: Water, snacks (and a few history notes) should do it for this short stroll.

LEINSTER

Expand Close Family walks - Leinster / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family walks - Leinster

6. Slieve Foye, Co Louth

Expand Close Slieve Foye, Co Louth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Slieve Foye, Co Louth





Suits: Teens

Hike: Setting off from the southern shores of Carlingford Lough, this vigorous climb up Louth’s highest mountain is ideal for lively teens who enjoy a physical challenge. Starting in Carlingford, you’ll walk away from the water, through the village before finding the leafy path that leads up Slieve Foye. A choice of routes allow for a steeper ascent or looped walk. Changing from track to gravel to grass, the waymarked Commons Loop weaves through rolling countryside, between forest and pastures, bog and heather, rock and stream, revealing wild beauty at every turn. Slieve Foye’s summit stands at 558m, rewarding hikers with superb panoramas of the Cooley Peninsula, its gentle mountains and the lough stretching out below.

Start and Finish at: Carlingford village.

Level: Difficult.

Length / Time: 8km; allow 3 hours.

Pack: Warm clothes as it’s frequently windy and damp up here. Good footwear, warm layers, waterproof clothing, food and drink are also recommended.

7. Donadea Forest Park, Co Kildare

Expand Close Donadea Forest Park, Co Kildare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Donadea Forest Park, Co Kildare





Suits: Buggies, toddlers and multi-access.

Hike: Walkers in this northwest Kildare beauty spot are greeted by the imposing ruins of an ivy-clad castle that will set children’s imaginations racing. Three looped trails include the short, wheelchair-accessible lake walk, wrapping around a serene lake frequented by ducks and waterhens. There’s a nature trail with stops (1.6 km) and the 5.7km Aylmer Walk weaves through the whole park. Once home to the Aylmers, you’ll discover remains of the family’s walled garden, ice house, boathouse and St Peter’s church, as well as a handsome avenue of lime trees. Hidden in the woods is the striking 9/11 Memorial, a scaled limestone replica of New York’s Twin Towers, dedicated to a young firefighter, Sean Tallon, whose family emigrated from Donadea. – JB

Start and Finish at: The forest car park.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: From 1km to 10km; 30 minutes to 2.5 hours.

Pack: Oats, rice or sweetcorn — not bread! — to feed the birds at the lake.

8. Castlecomer Discovery Park, Co Kilkenny

Suits: Multi-gen groups.

Hike: There’s a little something for everyone here, and I think Castlecomer’s central location makes it a real option for reunion get-togethers. Walking trails range from a 1.5km ‘Ladies Loop’ to the 4.5km Ardra Loop, all weaving around 80 acres of woods and lakes on the former Wandesforde estate. But that’s only the beginning. When activities open again, you can go orienteering (€3), take a tree top adventure walk and climbing wall (€17pp), or try the zipline and high ropes courses (€27pp). Just be sure to check the website for opening times and details, and book ahead. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: At the Discovery Park (all-day parking costs €5).

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 1.5km, 2km, 5km; allow at least 2 hours.

Pack: Raingear and sturdy shoes for lengthier or rougher activities... Particularly if you’re going to try orienteering or the adventure walks.

9. Cahore Point Trail, Co Wexford

Why: You don’t have to hit the Wild Atlantic Way for a good Irish coastal walk. The 5km Cahore Point Trail has been newly waymarked, surfaced and officially accredited by Sports Ireland, and is keeping lots of locals sane through lockdowns.

Set just south of Gorey, it takes you along the coast towards the beautifully sandy Old Bawn Beach (bring the togs), before returning on country roads to the small seaside village. The loop begins and ends at The Strand Cahore, one of Ireland’s tastiest gastro-pubs — once reopened, expect open fires, picture windows and sumptuous local grub (from Kilmore Quay prawns to wood-fired pizzas).

A new takeaway, The Hatch, was added during the pandemic too, so a coffee and a quick bite are options. — PÓC

Level: Easy and accessible to all; doable in an hour

Details: visitwexford.ie; thestrandcahore.ie

10. Tomnafinogue Wood, Co Wicklow

Expand Close Tomnafinogue, Co Wicklow. Photo: VisitWicklow.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tomnafinogue, Co Wicklow. Photo: VisitWicklow.ie





Suits: Younger walkers, ages 4-9.

Hike: You really are travelling in time in Tomnafinogue forest. The virgin oak here hints at forests that once covered south Wicklow, their wood shoring up everything from British navy ships to Westminister Hall and Trinity College. Thankfully saved from clear-felling, walks today include 1.3km, 3.2km and 4km trails, and woodland sculptures add to the feeling of enchantment. Mangan’s Loop is a longer 5km, marked by green arrows. It starts with a stiff climb up Garryhoe Hill, includes a linear section of the old railway route, and crosses the Derry river to dip into the oak woods. It will tire younger walkers, but with proper planning, stops (and treats), should be short enough to manage. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Tomnafinogue Woods car park; Tinahely.

Level: Easy/Moderate.

Length / Time: 3km (Tomnafinogue; allow 1-2 hours); 5km (Mangan’s Loop; 1.5-2 hours).

Pack: Any info you can bring on oak trees will be lapped up — as well as bookmarked photos of the oak beams in Trinity or Westminister. Birders should take their binoculars; you may see kingfishers and woodpeckers en route.

11. Raven Point, Co Wexford

Suits: Tweens.

Hike: Curracloe was named Ireland’s Favourite Beach in our Reader Travel Awards 2020 (“you could be abroad on a fine day,” as one reader put it). While its 10km of sands are well-known, however, the forested sand spit at the southern end is less so. The Raven Nature Reserve is spiked with Corsican pine, home to red squirrels, pine martins and wintering geese, and seals can be spotted offshore, too. A 9km loop is largely on the flat, rambling through forest, skirting the North Slob lands, and returning via castaway white sands towards the wooden boardwalk. Winter is for geese; summer the wildflowers and orchids on what is surely one of the best walks in Ireland. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Raven Point car park (Curracloe, nearby, is gorgeous for a swim).

Level: Easy/Moderate.

Length / Time: 9km (allow 2.5 hours, but you can do shorter loops too).

Pack: Binoculars (or a long camera lens) are essential for wildlife, and togs and towels for the brisk swim afterwards!

MUNSTER

Expand Close Family walks - Munster / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family walks - Munster

12. Burren Nature Trail, Co Clare

Expand Close Burren Nature Trail, Co Clare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Burren Nature Trail, Co Clare





Suits: Younger walkers, aged 4-9.

Hike: It’s one of the loveliest little walks in Ireland. Marked by white arrows, this nature loop sets off through ash and hazel woodland, includes wildflower meadows and gives a gorgeous taster of open limestone pavement riddled with grikes and fossils (you are walking on what was once a coral reef). Pinkish ling heathers, creamy wild roses, intricate orchids and yellow ants can all be spotted, depending on the season, and you’ll also see the molten lump of Mullaghmore (grown-up walkers can take a tougher, 6.5km trail encompassing the hill itself). – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Burren National Park trailhead.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 1.5km; allow an engrossing hour.

Pack: Paper and crayons to take fossil rubbings, and a magnifying glass. Download a trail brochure at burrennationalpark.ie and refer to it as you go.

13. The Knight's Walk, Glin, Co Limerick

Suits: Tweens

Hike: Swap Insta for a celebrity-brushed world on the banks of the Shannon Estuary. Glin Castle is home to Catherine Fitzgerald and actor Dominic West, and its Knight’s Walk, named for the Knight of Glin (the last of whom died in 2011), was enjoyed during a recent stay by Taylor Swift. Follow the red arrows from the church, passing a fairy garden and proceding into the estate. You’ll pass through the enchanting Rook Hall Wood, rising up to super views from Tullyglass Hill, before returning to the trailhead through the mature Furry Hill Wood. Who needs screens? – PÓC

Start and Finish at: St Paul’s Church, the local heritage centre.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 4km (allow 1.5 hours).

Pack: Binoculars will be handy for the viewing platform atop of Tullyglass (see if you can spot the ferry crossing between Tarbert and Killimer).

14. King’s Yard, Ballyhoura Country

Expand Close Attychraan loop walk, Co. Limerick. Photo: Fáilte Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Attychraan loop walk, Co. Limerick. Photo: Fáilte Ireland





Suits: Multi-gen groups

Hike: Straddling the borders of Tipperary, Limerick and Cork, Ballyhoura (vistballyhoura.com) offers walkers a mix of undulating pastures, woodlands, hills and mountains. At Galtee Castle Woods, 10km northeast of Mitchelstown, a local farming family has developed a trailhead at King’s Yard. You can bring a picnic and have a sandwich in the picnic area too. Follow the loop along woodland trails, sandy roadways and forest tracks to super views of the Galtee Mountains. The Attychraan Loop, named after the river you cross during the hike, is an easy, accessible walk for all ages and abilities too. It starts at Galtee Woods car park. – KD

Start and Finish at: King’s Yard, Kilbehenny; parking costs €2 per car. kingsyardhiking.com

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 5km; allow 1.5 to 2 hours.

Pack: A tote bag for any scavanger hunt treasure, and wellies for mucky weather.

15. Waterford Greenway

Suits: Buggies, toddlers and multi-access.

Hike: Don’t worry about doing the full 46km. Whether walking or cycling, the beauty of the Waterford Greenway is the fact that you can do it in bite-sized chunks. The 10km section between Durrow and Dungarvan is gorgeous, taking in a 400m Victorian railway tunnel, the Ballyvoile viaduct and a cool stretch of Copper Coast before threading you through to Dungarvan itself. It’s linear, so plan your drop-off and pick-up — shorter options include walking from Durrow to the Clonlea Road (6km) or Clonea to Dungarvan (4km), using the access at Scartore. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: visitwaterford.com has an interactive map.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: As long or short as you like.

Pack: Bone up on the history of Ballyvoile viaduct — it was blown up in 1922, and the photos make for dramatic viewing (particularly when you’re on it).

16. Allihies North Engine Loop, Co Cork

Suits: Teens.

Hike: This coastal hike really does have it all — a glorious start on Ballydongan beach, churning seas, iconic sights like Skellig Micheal, manmade reservoirs, a scrambling hillside climb and atmospheric engine houses, scattered like husks in the hills. As the name suggests, the route traces the area’s copper mining heritage, setting off from the strand (its white sands are actually crushed quartz ore), and following in the footsteps of local miners. You can do a 7.5km (red arrows) loop, or the longer Kealogue Loop (11km, blue arrows), and pop into the Allihies Copper Mining Museum (acmm.ie) to learn more about the area’s history. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Allihies village, or Ballydongan beach.

Level: Moderate/Hard.

Length / Time: 7.5km to 11km (allow 2-3 hours).

Pack: Togs and towels for a sea swim, and sunscreen! Those sea winds are deceptive.

Connacht

Expand Close Family walks - Connacht / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family walks - Connacht

17. Erris Head Loop, Co Mayo

Expand Close Erris Head Loop, Co Mayo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Erris Head Loop, Co Mayo





Suits: Multi-gen groups

Hike: If you’re after spectacular coastal scenery, you won’t go wrong here. The trail follows a coastal loop where walkers wind their way around the headland, taking in magnificent views of rocky islands, sea cliffs and the wide expanse of the North Atlantic. It’s mainly along an earth bank, but you will also encounter a number of wooden stiles and a wooden footbridge, as well as the shell of an old coastal watch station. At the halfway point, pause to take in views of Eagle Island and its lighthouse standing strong against the never-ending crashing of the waves. – KD

Start and Finish at: Erris Head Car Park.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 5.5km; 2 hours.

Pack: A good pair of waterproof boots as some sections may be on soft or wet ground. The weather is changeable, as you can imagine, so come prepared!

18. Benbulben Forest Walk

Suits: Tweens

Hike: This forest walk allows you to get up close to the country’s most distinctive mountain, sometimes referred to as Ireland’s Table Mountain. Benbulben is a serious climb, and changeable weather can bring dangers, but this trail gets you up close and personal without any peril. It begins in a secluded forest, before opening out to provide stunning views of Benbulben Head. It’s surprisingly elevated, too — as the walk loops around, you can take in views of Slieve League and Donegal Bay, as well as Classiebawn Castle, standing alone on Mullaghmore Head. – KD

Start and Finish at: Gortarowey car park.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 5.5km; 1.5 hours.

Pack: Walking boots, rain gear and liquids. This is the heart of Yeats Country, so having a poem that mentions Ben Bulben may allow you to squeeze a bit of education in… the poet is buried at nearby Drumcliffe Church.

19. Lough Key Forest Park, Co Roscommon

Expand Close Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon





Suits: Buggies, toddlers and multi-access.

Hike: Several gentle trails are stitched through the woods and along the lake at this fab forest park near Boyle, Co Roscommon. For multi-access, try the 3.5km Drumman’s Island trail, which loops on forest road, footpath and two pretty bridges around the small island. The Miners’ Way follows a 4.2km section of the historical waymarked route once used by local miners, with some smashing oak, lime and red cedar trees to spot along the way. Other activities in the park range from Zipit’s woodland adventure courses to a tree canopy walkway and adventure playground (it’s always wise to call ahead for bookings; but especially nowadays). – PÓC

Start and Finish at: The Visitor Centre.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 3-4km, depending on the trail (allow 1-1.5 hours).

Pack: Bring coins for the parking barrier (this is refunded if you spend €20 or more on site). Families may like to bring bikes for the traffic-free trails, too.

20. Rinmaher Walking Trail, Co Galway

Expand Close Portumna Forest Park, Co Galway. Photo: Brian Morrison / Fáilte Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Portumna Forest Park, Co Galway. Photo: Brian Morrison / Fáilte Ireland





Suits: Tweens

Hike: A vast and magnificent forest flanking Lough Derg, Portumna Forest Park is ripe for adventure. Tweens will love galavanting here with mixed terrain to explore and countless trees to climb. Native and exotic species tower above fields and marshes, over scrubland, shoreline and wide-open spaces. Sixteen species of wild mammal call this haven home, and 85 species of bird, so you can spy everything from squirrels and fallow deer to swans, cormorants and wildfowl. There are four looped trails in the park: follow the Rinmaher Walking Trail, a long single-track loop along the Northern shore of Lough Derg, stopping to enjoy the viewing platform overlooking the lake, and straying off the track at Rinmaher Point to get the best views across Lough Derg. – JB

Start and Finish at: Portumna Forest Park, St Joseph’s Road.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 10km; 2 hours.

Pack: Sketchbooks and pencils are handy to produce when energy lags — keep it simple; spontaneity can be half the fun of a forest walk.

Ulster

Expand Close Family walks - Ulster / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family walks - Ulster

21. Trá Mór, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal

Suits: Tweens.

Hike: Older kids will love finding a secret beach, and Trá Mór, outside Dunfanaghy, feels like opening a box of delights. There are no roads to the beach, making its discovery all the more enjoyable. You can walk through the dunes or skirt around them before the beach appears. And it’s worth the sense of suspense — a 2km curve of sand stops you in your tracks (if you’re lucky, you might have it to yourself). Pack what you need for a picnic, but take care: there are dangerous currents and riptides on Trá Mór, so swimming is not recommended under any circumstances. – KD

Start and Finish at: The car park after the bridge.

Level: Moderate — buggies won’t make it, and though most people of reasonable fitness won’t have trouble, the dunes could be a struggle for younger kids.

Length / Time: 7 km (or 10km if you walk the beach); 1.5–3hrs.

Pack: Drinks and snacks or a picnic. Bring a bag for your rubbish and don’t forget long trousers, as the grass on the dunes can be harsh on bare legs.

22. Ards Forest Park, Co Donegal

Expand Close Ards Forest Park, Co Donegal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ards Forest Park, Co Donegal





Suits: Younger walkers, ages 4-9.

Hike: If you have little ones, the Sand Dune Trail here is ideal for a leisurely stroll while also taking in fabulous scenery. I’ve been coming here with my children since they were in the buggy, and the boardwalk is perfect for little legs not ready to graduate on to trickier hiking trails. On forest track and path as well as boardwalk, this trail follows the coastline and passes through a small wood of conifer and broadleaf trees onto a sand dune complex with views over Clonmass Bay and the Back Strand. The trees and sands have been sculpted by the salt-laden winds whipping down Sheephaven Bay. There’s a fantastic picnic area and playpark beside the main carpark.

Start and Finish at: Ards Forest Park car park.

Level: Easy, buggy and wheelchair-accessible.

Length / Time: 1 km; 1.5 hours.

Pack: A picnic and your camera for lots of beautiful pictures of hidden coves.

23. The Cavan Burren

Expand Close The Cavan Burren, Ireland's ancient East. Photo: Tony Pleavin/Fáilte Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Cavan Burren, Ireland's ancient East. Photo: Tony Pleavin/Fáilte Ireland





Suits: Multi-gen groups

Hike: Clare isn’t the only county with a Burren, you know. History is stacked like baklava in this discovery zone, with karstic limestone, Neolithic tombs, glacial erratics and 19th-century farmstead remains all bunched together in a mosey-friendly setting on the Cavan/Fermanagh border. Several trails include a 1.3km multi-access trail passing a dolmen, wedge tomb and sinkhole, or a 2.9km route running along bog-bridge; or you can do combinations of all (the Cavan Way passes through, if you want to make a Camino of it). I love the tagline ‘where Stone-Age kids played’. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Interpretative Centre car park.

Level: Easy/Moderate.

Length / Time: 1.3km and up; allow at least 2 hours to explore.

Pack: A picnic is a good idea here — there are tables, and Cuilcagh Catering operates a food kiosk from 12-6pm on weekends and bank holidays through summer.

24. Slieve Gullion Giant’s Lair, Co Armagh

Suits: Buggies, toddlers and multi-access.

Hike: It’s just 25 minutes from Dundalk, but the storied, volcanic landscape of Slieve Gullion remains off-radar to most Irish people. It shouldn’t be. As well as classic mountain walks and a 10km scenic driving loop, you’ll find the Giant’s Lair — a children’s story trail threaded through the woodland. Pitched as ‘a living storybook’, prepare to pass through a wicker tunnel, sit at a giant’s table and spot dozens and dozens of fairy doors… all on a short, but richly immersive circuit. The surface is good for buggies, and there’s an adventure playground and café to hand, too. If you like this, there’s also a Gruffalo Trail at Belfast’s Colin Glen Forest Park. – PÓC

Start and Finish at: Slieve Gullion Forest Park car park.

Level: Easy.

Length / Time: 1.6km; 1 hour.

Pack: Paper, pens and crayons may be handy for fairy notes and drawings, or rubbings of leaves and trees. Scan the legends on its website to prep your own stories, too.

25. Slieve Donard, Co Down





Expand Close Mourne Mountains / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mourne Mountains





Suits: Teens

Hike: Challenging and rewarding, hiking up Slieve Donard is a super day out with teenagers (though younger kids will manage it too.) Overlooking The Irish Sea, Northern Ireland’s highest peak stands at 850m, delivering sensational views from the summit. Starting at sea level, the well-defined trail begins with a sharp incline, but levels out over time, weaving through thick forest and crossing bridges over the Glen River. At the higher reaches, where Slieve Donard meets Slieve Commedagh, you’ll spy the Mourne Wall, a wondrous 100-year-old granite structure, which guides weary climbers up the final 300 metres in one continuous slope. The views are worth it: fantastic vistas of the Mourne Mountains, with Lough Neagh, the Wicklow Mountains and even Scotland visible across the sea on a fine day. – JB

Start and Finish at: Donard Park car park.

Level: Moderate.

Length / Time: 9.2km return; allow 4-5 hours.

Pack: Extra layers, rain gear, sunscreen, hiking boots, food and water.

Your walking checklist

Safety comes first on a walk, no matter how easy. Check the weather, leave word of where you’re going and when you’ll be back, and pack smart. And remember, never leave valuables visible inside parked cars.

A fully charged phone, water and snacks, layers of appropriate clothing and sturdy footwear are essential for most walks. Bring a bag for rubbish, and clean shoes and socks in the boot for afterwards.

Covid-19 measures: Avoid peak times at busy spots (going early, late or midweek), don’t arrange to meet in large groups, observe social distancing, and park considerately — leave room for farmers, locals and emergency services to pass.

Check websites before travelling for the latest updates on what's open and what's not.

Responsible walkers always respect private property.

Meet your guides:

Pól Ó Conghaile

Living in Co Wicklow, but travelling all over Ireland and the world, the Irish Independent’s Travel Editor never leaves home without his boots, backpack (and far too many gizmos for his own good). He and his family have road-tested Irish walks in all kinds of weather, wolfing down the best local snacks and treats along the way. He oversees this walking guide.

Kathy Donaghy

Walking across the dunes, hearing the sound of the sea and discovering secret coves in her home county of Donegal is one of Kathy’s favourite things to do. A freelance writer for the Irish Independent, she’s a mum, keen outdoors enthusiast and, like many of us, the possessor of very itchy feet. ‘Now that lockdown has eased, my family has a couple of big walks lined up,’ she says.

Jillian Bolger

An editor specialising in food and travel writing, Jillian loves nothing more than hiking into the wilds. Based in Dublin, her family has adventured all over Ireland, but she doesn’t stop there. From Tasmania’s Cradle Mountain to Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail, Jillian is happiest in her hiking boots, with the promise of good food at journey’s end.