21 Irish hotels with self catering – have the best of both worlds on holiday

Looking for a self-catering holiday with the creature comforts of a hotel resort? Here’s our list of hotels with self catering in Ireland...

You can take a foreign, fly-and-flop holiday, or you can pile everyone in the car for a relatively stress-free way to reboot the family — offering time outside, good food, activities and uninterrupted quality time with each other.

Self-catering is top of many wish lists; others prefer to have the pool, spa, service and luxuries of a hotel to hand. One way to get the best of both worlds is to book a hotel with self-catering lodges or apartments on resort.

Many of Ireland’s hotels and country houses bring a fresh focus on self-contained accommodation. The best ones tie together the independence and flexibility of your own holiday base with the terms of the creature comforts of a hotel.

Here’s our pick of some of the best self catering hotels in Ireland.

1. Parknasilla Resort

One of Parknasilla's Woodland Villas

Where: Sneem, Co Kerry

Best for: Families with kids of all ages

Much of Parknasilla’s appeal lies in its breadth of activities and facilities. Boredom isn’t an option here, with a beachy cove, horse riding, tennis, fishing, golf, eco-tours, treasure trails for kids, sea kayaking and a fantastic spa just some of the treats to hand. There’s a “hideout” for bigger kids, and interactive sessions like a ‘Meet the Owls’ experience. Guests staying in one of the 38 luxury lodges and villas have access to the resort restaurant, spa, indoor pool and outdoor hot tubs, and the Tram street-food trailer means you can order takeaway to your lodge. Villas aren’t pet-friendly, but there are boarding kennels that can be booked in advance for a nominal fee.

Details: €€€€; Breakfast not included. parknasillaresort.com

If you like this, try… A regular on the ‘Best hotel in Europe’ lists, Sheen Falls Lodge on Kenmare Bay is the ultimate country estate escape. sheenfallslodge.ie

2. Fota Island Resort

Fota Resort

Where: Fota, Co Cork

Best for: A multi-generational escape

If Fota Wildlife Park next door isn’t enough of a reason to pile everyone in the car, then the kids’ club, playgrounds, adventure centre, tennis courts, football pitch, gyms, pool and golf course — home to Padraig Harrington’s “favourite par five” — might just swing it. The residential lodges here rival any swish family home, with a full sweep of mod-cons, plush living areas, ensuite bedrooms and a fully-stocked kitchen (you won’t be ringing the hotel looking for a wine opener, in other words). Order an artisan hamper for your arrival and savour some local produce. After a day swimming, exploring the 100-acre estate, a family golf lesson or feeding the giraffes next door, you’ll find yourself booking a return trip before you leave. Fota Island Adventure is on your doorstep too, with activities ranging from watersports and orienteering to ‘Cabin Fever’ puzzle-solving capers.

Details: €€€€; fotaisland.ie

If you like this, try… Nearby Castlemartyr has wide appeal with bikes, pool, spa, golf and lodges dotted among the wooded estate. castlemartyrresort.ie

3. Clonalis House

Clonalis House, Co Roscommon

Where: Castlerea, Co Roscommon

Best for: History buffs, countryside nesting

Kick back with all the ingredients for a lazy weekend in the country: roaring turf fires, rolling parkland and plenty of curious history to boot. Now home to the 27th generation of O’Connors — the last High Kings of Ireland — the Victorian house and grounds at Clonalis are a living history visitors are invited to explore. Little has changed in centuries here, except perhaps the cows — as it’s still a working farm. The four self-catering cottages, former granary and coach houses, are smart yet homely. The welcome treats on arrival are a nice touch as is the addition of the Old Forge, a large self-contained room for private group dining, and guests have full use of the 700-acre woodland estate. There’s a pub within walking distance, too.

Details: €€€; clonalishouse.com

If you like this, try… Clonganny House is an adults-only Georgian gem, minutes from the north Wexford coast with a stylish, self-contained gate lodge. clonganny.com

4. Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges

The new Lakeland Studios at Killyhevlin

Where: Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Best for: A remote lakeside escape

Think boutique lodge meets Canadian wilderness cabin — Killyhevlin’s hygge-friendly huts are a new breed of hideaway that channels Scandinavian comforts. Two-bed Woodland Lodges come with Wi-Fi, fully-equipped kitchen, ensuite bathrooms with luxury walk-in showers and a private deck that peers over Lough Erne. Two of the six are pet-friendly and some have hot tubs, and if all six are booked altogether, they can accommodate large families or groups of up to 56. This summer, the hotel added 12 Lakeland Studios aimed at couples – one-bed accommodations with large windows, private patios and balcony areas. Guests also have complimentary use of the hotel’s health club with indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, kids pool and gym, spa, the three estate restaurants and the ‘Killy Kids’ playground on the hotel grounds. Read our Killyhevlin hotel review here.

Details: €€€€; killyhevlin.com

If you like this, try… The lodges at Aherlow House in Co Tipperary are Scandi-styled cabins with decks overlooking the Galtee Mountains. aherlowhouse.ie

5. Glenlo Abbey

Glenlo Abbey's new lodges

Where: Glenlo Abbey, Galway

Best for: A five-star base on the cusp of Connemara

Some of Ireland’s newest hotel self-catering stays have opened at Glenlo Abbey. 11 lodges sit on the grounds offering one-, two- and three-bed stays a short stroll from the five-star. They're a good option for golfers (the hotel has a nine-hole course) and families visiting Galway or Connemara. The hotel’s restaurants, bars and lounges are just a short stroll away – there is a boutique GLO spa, but no pool. Interiors feel quote muted and corporate in styling, with marble fireplaces and counters, fake flowers and decently-stocked kitchens for cooking in or ordering takeaway. Larger lodges feature the living area and one bedroom on an upper level, with two bedrooms downstairs. Room service is not available, some of the lodges are dog-friendly, and guests staying seven nights get a welcome hamper.

Details: €€€€; glenloabbeyhotel.ie

If you like this, try… Lough Erne Resort is another five-star with self-catering, a lovely setting for exploring Fermanagh's lakelands. lougherneresort.com

6. Castle Leslie

The Stable Mews at Castle Leslie

Where: Glaslough, Co Monaghan

Best for: A heritage hit with grounded grandeur

Perhaps best known for its history and food, the Blue Book’s Castle Leslie has plenty to appeal to a wider crew and manages to feel like a relaxed home — albeit one with several wings — with log fires, sink-into-me sofas and cosy nooks. There’s been no scrimping on the self-catering either. The stable mews lodges, a 15-minute walk from castle through the wooded estate, are high-level comfort, which we’ve come to expect of the country estate. Many are suitable for dogs and there’s also a fully-equipped playroom for kids. If you don’t feel like cooking, a meal at the castle restaurant is a particular highlight to book, and you’ve full access to the estate and its run of outdoor pursuits from clay pigeon shooting to horse riding.

Details: €€€€; castleleslie.com

If you like this, try… Waterford Castle is another quiet sanctuary on its own private island. It has 45 luxury, three-bedroom lodges sleeping six. waterfordcastleresort.com

7. Connemara Sands Hotel & Spa

Connemara Sands Hotel

Where: Connemara, Co Galway

Best for: A seaside escape

Only sleeping on the sand would get you closer to the Atlantic at this popular seaside hotel. Inside the eight self-catering houses, it’s all soothing nautical whites, blues and greys, and the beach theme runs right through to the main hotel where everyone is welcome. All houses sleep five comfortably and have the usual kit of amenities — with the addition of Dolce Gusto coffee machines and swanky smart TVs so you can access your favourite Netflix shows. There’s also an outdoor patio with picnic bench, and new food additions include gourmet takeaway pizzas and picnic hampers for a day on the beach. There’s no roll-call of amenities here (it has no pool, for example; the sea is just a few steps away), but enough to keep you busy — including tennis, paddle boarding, kayaking and the signature seaweed bath is recommended.

Details: €€€; connemarasands-hotel.com

If you like this, try… In Co Sligo, Enniscrone’s Ocean Sands Hotel has self-catering apartments, while the Diamond Coast Hotel can sleep families of up to eight in its newly refurbed family rooms. theoceansandshotel.ie; diamondcoast.ie

8. Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa

Inchydoney, Clonakilty

Where: Clonakilty, Co Cork

Best for: A beach break with a side of Zen

This 150-acre resort feels like your own private outdoor playground with beautiful Inchydoney Beach at your feet and an award-winning spa to linger in. Hop on a hotel bike and explore West Cork, go surfing or whale watching. Back at the hotel, there’s a glorious pool, games and Netflix room and golf. A deck of two-bed apartments offer guests the best of both worlds: a secluded sanctuary at the house and the community benefits of the wider estate, including dinner delivered to your door, coffee, waffles, pizza and gelato from the hotel food truck — and you can borrow kites, buckets and spades from reception. Picnic baskets are available to order, too.

Details: €€€€; inchydoneyisland.com

If you like this, try… Several Original Irish Hotels members offer self-catering houses or apartments on site, including Kerry’s Sneem Hotel, Cork’s Vienna Woods and the Step House in Co Carlow. originalirishhotels.com

9. Delphi Lodge

Delphi Lodge, Co Galway

Where: Leenane, Co Galway

Best for: A quiet hideaway

This stone, ivy-clad fishing lodge in the unspoilt Delphi valley is delightfully off-grid: think communal dining and log fires in the library, akin to an Agatha Christie novel. The six stone cottages are equally traditional and cosy, with open fires and stone flooring. Guests can eat in the main lodge (book well in advance as numbers are restricted) or take away oysters and wine from the resident food truck. The trump card here is the setting — ideal for hikers — or you can borrow a hotel bike and head for nearby Silver Strand and the Lost Valley walk, a favourite with families.

Details: Self-catering options include four Boathouse cottages (sleeping up to five), Wrens cottage (up to six) and Waterfall cottage (up to 10); €€€€; delphilodge.ie

If you like this, try… Another Hidden Ireland property, Roundwood House has all the hallmarks of the perfect hideaway with charming hosts, cottages, its own hens and very good food. roundwoodhouse.com

10. Mulranny Park Hotel

Mulranny Park Hotel Travel

Where: Mulranny, Co Mayo

Best for: Active families

With a great position on the Great Western Greenway and the edge of Clew Bay, Mulranny is a shoo-in when it comes to a happiness-through-the-ranks holiday. Rooms in the hotel book up fast, but you’ll be well served in one of the apartments on the grounds. Some of Ireland's best self catering hotel accommodations, they’re smart, bright and airy, many with sea views and extra sofa beds. Activities are well considered too with a kids’ club for the younger ones and an all-singing, all-dancing list of activities for the older crew, from biking to discos, seashore safaris, movie nights and crab fishing. Good food, plenty of fuss made of the kids, charming staff, action on tap, comfortable digs and a natural playground on the doorstep — it’s a great western winner.

Details: €€€€; mulrannyparkhotel.ie

If you like this, try… Three- and four-bed luxury lodges are available on the grounds of Mount Falcon Estate in Ballina, Co Mayo. mountfalcon.com

11. Woodland Huts, Virginia Park Lodge

Woodland Huts, Virginia Park Lodge

Where: Virginia, Co Cavan

Best for: A romantic glamping getaway

Originally a hunting lodge for the first Earl of Bective, one of Ireland’s richest men, this former sporting lodge is now headed up by chef Richard Corrigan, who describes it as “The Merrion in the countryside”. It’s a rather glossy version of a country retreat — even the bespoke handcrafted shepherd’s huts are luxe. The tiny, open-plan huts feature a built-in dining area that converts to a plush double bed, and there’s solid oak flooring, French double doors, a Neff hob, kettle and fridge. The wood-burning stove completes the cosy vibe and you’ll even get a Corrigan breakfast delivered to your door each morning.

Details: €€€; virginiaparklodge.com

If you like this, try… You’ll also find cute shepherd’s huts too at Mary White’s Blackstairs Eco Trails in Borris, Co Carlow. blackstairsecotrails.ie

12. Lusty Beg Island Resort & Spa

Lusty Beg Island in Co Fermanagh

Where: Boa Island, Co Fermanagh

Best for: Wholesome fun

Fancy a Scandi-style lakeside escape? Disembarking the car ferry onto this island is like stepping into a private paradise. There’s a touch of American camp-style adventure, but it’s tempered with a hit of lakeside luxury as the 16 self-catering lodges and six cabins are fully kitted with mod-cons, marble worktops, built-in appliances, open living-dining and verandahs looking out over the lake — perfect for that early morning dip. Some huts have wood-burning stoves and a handful are pet-friendly. The rest of the resort is a playground of land and sea activities: kayaking, boating, off-road driving, fairy trails, tennis, a play park and an award-winning spa for when you need to rest up.

Details: €€€; lustybegisland.com

If you like this, try… Co Wicklow’s River Valley Park has a choice of log cabins, mobile homes and a slick glampotel with a vast array of activities. rivervalleypark.ie

13. Ashley Park House

Ashley Park House, Co Tipperary

Where: Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Best for: Low-key country escapes

Apart from the mature beech woodland, ruined Irish castle and renovated cottages, this giant colonial-style dollhouse on the edge of a lake, is exactly what you’d imagine if you wandered onto a film set in Alabama, complete with resident boat. The former coach houses have been renovated as sleek, crisp digs with a nod to French country chic. There’s also a scatter of quaint lodges tucked among the woods, including the one-bedroom gardener’s cottage, the side cottage, two gate lodges and the five-bed lake-view lodge. Don’t expect a resort spread; this is a small-scale serene escape with world-class gardens and an intimate touch.

Details: €€€; ashleypark.com

If you like this, try… Hide away at the beautifully revamped Orchard Cottage on the grounds of West Cork’s Dunowen House. dunowenhouse.ie

14. Westlodge Hotel

A self-catering cottage at the Westlodge Hotel

Where: Bantry, Cork

Best for: An on-the-water weekend

This four-star family hotel has a knock-out location under the craggy Caha Mountains on the shores of Bantry Bay. Families, or an extended group of friends, can stay in the quaint stone cottages that are linked around a shared courtyard that feel distinctly country-casual with lots of wood, check furnishings and a welcome pack of tea and scones for weekly residents. Cottage guests are welcome at the “big house” to use all the facilities. In summer, the ballroom hosts movie and popcorn nights with individual family pods, and it’s worth exploring the 26-acre grounds, home to guided fairy trails and an intertidal pond, that stretch as far as Bantry House. Ask at reception for a grain bag for feeding the resident ducks.

Details: €€; westlodgehotel.ie

If you like this, try… Guests at the fourteen cottages at Dingle Skellig Hotel also have access to the Fungi kids’ club and creche. dinglecottages.com

15. Blairscove House

The loft at Blairscove

Where: Durras, Co Cork

Best for: Beach breakers

Everything happens around the pretty courtyard at this lovely Georgian guest house overlooking Dunmanus Bay. On one side is the acclaimed restaurant, which has been drawing crowds for years and impresses even the most jaded foodie. On the other side are four stylish cottage-style suites which can be rented on a B&B or self-catering basis, thoughtfully designed and curated with practical consideration: a wood-burning stove (set for your arrival), quirky bric-a-brac, a chilled bottle of wine and a bathroom stocked with Voya essentials. Down the road at Dunmanus pier, there’s another charming coastal-themed cottage on its own fishing pier. Don’t miss the legendary buffet breakfast or, better yet, order it to your cosy cottage bed. It’s a Blue Book member, too.

Details: Options include The Piggery (sleeping four), The Smoke House (two/three), The Loft (two), The Coach House (two), Dunmanus Pier (four); €€€€; blairscove.ie

If you like this, you’ll love… The Georgian Quay House in Clifden has recently been renovated to allow for a self-contained unit that sleeps up to 16. thequayhouse.com

16. Kilmokea Country Manor

Kilmokea Country Manor, Co Wexford

Where: Campile, Co Wexford

Best for: Garden lovers, quiet country escapes

There’s not much of a modern aesthetic at this honey-stone manor house, and that’s delightful. The two self-catering lodges are revamped classics. The Garden Suite (sleeping four), converted from the former granary, has original features, including exposed brick walls and a pretty view of the Italianate garden from a large rose window. The two-storey coach house (sleeping nine) is the loftier of the two, with a beamed ceiling and minstrels gallery. Interconnecting doors means you can accommodate larger groups. Guests can reserve time at the indoor heated pool and restaurant, and have use of the tennis courts and croquet lawn. It might be lacking in shiny bells and whistles, but it’s a perfect quiet corner or private space for a rowdy crew where you don’t have to worry about disturbing other people’s bubbles.

Details: €€€; kilmokea.com

If you like this, you’ll love… Co Waterford’s Faithlegg House has mews holiday homes on the grounds and access to hotel leisure facilities; faithlegg.com

17. The Connacht Hotel

The Connacht Hotel, Galway

Where: Old Dublin Road, Galway

Best for: City explorers

This popular three-star is set around 2km outside the city and has been reincarnated several times — from old-school 1960s outpost to the recently refurbished hotel. Two- and three-bed apartments come with kitchen facilities and there’s a surprising Meet the Fockers-style motorhome (sleeping eight to 10 people). Fully decked out with multiple TVs, two bathrooms, washing machine, dryer, Nespresso machine, fridge and its own private barbecue area… it might make you forget you’re staying in a hotel. Guests who book directly can avail of the free kids’ club, and breakfast is included. There’s also a lovely afternoon tea, free parking, and carbon-conscious guests can offset their footprint for 50c as part of the hotel’s sustainable strategy. Read our Connacht hotel review here.

Details: €€€ to €€€€; theconnacht.ie

If you like this, try… The Station House Hotel is an old-school family favourite in buzzing Clifden with two- and three-bed apartments. clifdenstationhouse.com

18. Galgorm Resort & Spa

Shepherd's Hut, Galgorm

Where: Galgorm, Co Antrim

Best for: Group get-togethers

This is a full-on resort and a shining example of how luxury and family-friendly can mix. The highlight is the thermal village with pools, treatment rooms, saunas and a snow cabin, all set on a river (check with hotel for access times). The 25 self-catering lodges sleep two to 12 people, depending on your choice, and tick all the boxes expected of a luxury resort: wood-burning stoves and fire pits at the shepherds huts, hot tubs on the terrace of the riverside cabins, complimentary mini bar in the cottage suites and gate lodge, welcome packs with essentials on arrival and take-out food delivery from the main hotel. Day trips to the Titanic Museum or Causeway Coast are easily doable.

Details: Accommodation ranges from The Cottage (sleeping two) to Red Oaks Residence (sleeping 12). €€€€; galgorm.com

If you like this, try… The Cliff House in Ardmore, Co Waterford, has in recent years added two luxury self-catering options nearby – Cliff Cottage and Cliff Beach House. cliffhousehotel.ie

19. Clonakilty Park Hotel

Self catering at the Clonakilty Park Hotel

Where: Clonakilty, Co Cork

Best for: An action-packed break with young kids

The casual atmosphere at this good-value family hotel belies its well-oiled formula. A long-as-your-arm list of attractions ranges from outdoor adventure centre with zip lines and climbing walls to a playground with a pirate ship, three-screen cinema, games room, indoor jungle gym, golf, pools… exhausting, but just what successful family holidays are made of. Self-catering options include two-bed apartments and three-bed houses. They’re not plush, but very functional and have everything you need to whip up a few meals. If you don’t fancy cooking, head for the hotel restaurant or Clonakilty for some (long-awaited) pub grub.

Details: €€€; clonakiltyparkhotel.ie

If you like this, try… Kenmare Bay Hotel & Resort has two-bed lodges just a short stroll from one of Ireland’s prettiest towns; kenmarebayhotel.com

20. Markree Castle

Markree Castle, Co Sligo

Where: Collooney, Co Sligo

Best for: Casual castle living

The potting shed, adjacent to Markree castle, is the nicest of the self-catering options here. The 13 ‘farm apartments’, renovated from the 18th-century Palladian outbuildings, are more of a departure in style and a little more basic, but offer plenty of space and work just as well as a base for jumping off into the Wild Atlantic Way. And, you can still enjoy castle comforts — it’s worth sticking your head in to marvel at the giant stained-glass window in the hall and enjoy a pre-dinner drink at one of the roaring fires. The picnic deck overlooking the River Unshin is a nice draw for families and Strandhill beach, Voya seaweed baths and Mammy Johnson’s famous ice-cream parlour are just 20 minutes away.

Details: One-, two- and three-bed options available; €€€; markreecastle.ie; markreehomefarm.ie

If you like this, try… Three-bed cottages with all the comforts and facilities of lovely Lough Rynn Castle; loughrynn.ie

21. Sneem Hotel

The Sneem Hotel in Co Kerry

Where: Sneem, Co Kerry

Best for: Extended family, including the dog

Although destined to be monopolised by Lycra-clad cyclists and hulking tour buses, the Ring of Kerry and the colourful town of Sneem are also keen family territory. The two- and three-bed self-catering apartments overlooking the picturesque Sneem estuary are tricked out with all the usual mod-cons, balconies overlooking the water, and all are pet-friendly. Guests can hop over to the main hotel for meals or stroll the lovely riverside walk into town where there’s plenty of restaurants, cafes and pubs. There’s kayaking on Golden Cove right outside your digs and Silver Strand and Derrynane beaches are a short drive away.

Details: €€€; sneemhotel.com

If you like this, try… Wake up to the sound of the ocean at Derrynane Hotel. The four-bed houses sleep up to eight and all have private patios. derrynanehotel.com

Price Guides:

€: Budget bolthole

€€: Affordable for most

€€€: Mid-range magic

€€€€: Luxury at a fair price

€€€€€: Eye-watering, but worth the splurge

NB: This story has been updated since it first appeared online on 15/05/2021. All prices subject to availability and change.