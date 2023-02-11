| 7.6°C Dublin

20 most romantic places in Ireland to take your Valentine – from cinema beds to a secret cottage

Looking for off-radar romance this Valentine’s Day? Here’s where to take your sweetheart off the beaten track in Ireland…

Lough Ouler, Co Wicklow

Glasson Lakehouse

Diarmuid and Gráinne's Cave

Keenaghan Cottage

Stella Cinema

Old Head

The Signal Suite at The Station House Hotel

Costello Chapel, Carrick on Shannon

Lough Ouler in Co Wicklow

The Inglenook at Bushmills Inn

Lough Ouler, Co Wicklow

Nicola Brady

Clandeboye, Co Down

1. Hide away in a tower

If you want a romantic break that’s far, far away from any other people, you can’t go wrong with Helen’s Tower. Deep in the forest of the Clandeboye Estate, this four-storey tower is like a fortress of cosiness, with antique furniture, fairytale turrets and fireplaces galore.

