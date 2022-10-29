| 13.1°C Dublin

20 great group getaways in Ireland — from a Georgian mansion to woodland lodges

Looking to get family together for a break, or to reunite with friends in a private hire? 

The Killary Lodge, Connemara Expand
The Lodges at Seaview House, Co Clare Expand
Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway, Co Leitrim Expand
The Mill House, Co Kilkenny Expand
Montalto Estate, Co Down Expand
Minmore Mews, Co Wicklow Expand
The Cottages, Co Meath Expand
Selshan Lodge, Co Armagh Expand
Coolclogher House, Co Kerry Expand
Orlagh House, Dublin Expand
River Run House &amp; Cottages, Co Tipperary Expand
Rock House, Co Sligo Expand
Sheepwalk House, Co Wicklow Expand
The Retreat at Laurel Walk, Co Cork Expand
Seshan Lodge Expand
Donegal Manor, Co Donegal Expand

The Killary Lodge, Connemara

Jillian Bolger

Sleeps: 16-34

1. Sheepwalk House, Co Wicklow

 A relaxed 18th-century Avoca farmhouse with four cosy cottages set around a courtyard, Sheepwalk House has been refurbished with love by brother and sister team Matt and Jenny Headen. The main house has eight stylish en-suite bedrooms, and cottages can accommodate 18 more. The farmhouse has a 45ft sunroom with interconnecting living rooms, slouchy couches, a piano and dual wood-burning stoves for cosy evenings. Perfect for hanging out, the large dining area offers beautiful views from a bespoke table that seats 18.

