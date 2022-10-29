20 great group getaways in Ireland — from a Georgian mansion to woodland lodges

Sleeps: 16-34

A relaxed 18th-century Avoca farmhouse with four cosy cottages set around a courtyard, Sheepwalk House has been refurbished with love by brother and sister team Matt and Jenny Headen. The main house has eight stylish en-suite bedrooms, and cottages can accommodate 18 more. The farmhouse has a 45ft sunroom with interconnecting living rooms, slouchy couches, a piano and dual wood-burning stoves for cosy evenings. Perfect for hanging out, the large dining area offers beautiful views from a bespoke table that seats 18.

Expand Close Sheepwalk House, Co Wicklow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheepwalk House, Co Wicklow

The owners have some great local caterers on speed dial, too. Children are welcome, but not pets, and there are countless beaches and activities close by.

Details: House from €990 per night. Cottages from €145-€165 per night. All subject to a two-night minimum (three nights for bank holidays); sheepwalkhouse.com

2. Millbank House, Co Laois

Sleeps: 13-18

With historic connections to nearby Ballyfin Demesne, Millbank House is a Regency beauty designed to host 13 in considerable comfort. A former flour mill for more than 100 years, the house offers five large bedrooms, cosy reception rooms, a library and, surprisingly, a heated 10-metre swimming pool, indoor hot tub, sauna and steam room. Just 50 metres away is the Miller’s Cottage, with three more bedrooms and views of a courtyard that once was busy with grain and flour traders. Spacious and luxurious with beautiful grounds, this is child-friendly (but no pets, please), there’s a superior kitchen, large dining table and private catering options, with easy day trips to Emo Court and the Slieve Bloom mountains.

Details: From €1,900; millbank.ie

3. Coolclogher House, Co Kerry

Expand Close Coolclogher House, Co Kerry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Coolclogher House, Co Kerry

Sleeps: 14

One of the smartest addresses in Killarney, Coolclogher is an elegant Victorian house set a five-minute drive from the town, yet worlds away from its bustle. Hidden within a peaceful 68-acre estate, it makes a relaxed and luxurious base for exploring the outstanding local scenery. Seven en-suite bedrooms, each with pretty views, are matched with large reception rooms, open fires and an elegant dining room seating 16. The well-equipped kitchen, ideal for self-catering or a private chef, has another large table for casual meals. It’s child-friendly, though not suitable for pets, with wonderful grounds and a unique orangery with a 200-year-old indoor camellia tree.

Details: Weekly rate of €9,500; coolclogherhouse.com

Read More

4. The Killary Lodge, Connemara

Expand Close The Killary Lodge, Connemara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Killary Lodge, Connemara

Sleeps: 36

The Killary Lodge combines beautiful design with top-class facilities, bringing a touch of luxury to outdoor adventure. Overlooking Killary Fjord and encircled by trees and mountains, it’s a contemporary nature lodge flooded with natural light. Managed by the Youngs of Killary Adventure Centre fame, the environmentally conscious project offers 10 stylish en-suite bedrooms, and there are plenty of reception rooms. Located on the estate of the Killary Adventure Company, there are more than 20 adventure activities available to book onsite. Killary Lodge also offers outdoor seating, a covered barbecue area, fire pits with spectacular views and access to the fjord for swimming. Child-friendly, with pets welcome, it is the perfect location for three-generation family groups. A bonus is the celebrated Misunderstood Heron food truck onsite, which offers catering to groups staying at the lodge.

Details: €3,300 for a group of 20; killaryadventure.com

5. The Retreat at Laurel Walk, Co Cork

Expand Close The Retreat at Laurel Walk, Co Cork / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Retreat at Laurel Walk, Co Cork

Sleeps: 12

A head-turning Georgian manor approached by a tree-lined avenue, The Retreat at Laurel Walk is all grown-up good looks and deep comfort. Six luxurious bedrooms sleep 12, with children and dogs welcome. Open fires and a piano make nights cosy while summer guests can enjoy sun loungers, garden drinks and croquet on the lawn. Set among 30 acres of private land right on the edge of Bandon, it’s private yet just a short stroll to the town, for drinks or great seafood at Poachers restaurant. Housekeeping and a private chef are available on request, with a large dining table, too.

Details: €3,500 for up to 12 people; dreamireland.com

6. Orlagh House, Dublin

Expand Close Orlagh House, Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Orlagh House, Dublin

Sleeps: 27 guests

An impressive Georgian house with spectacular views over Dublin Bay, Orlagh House sits neatly into a wooded 50-acre estate in Rathfarnham. Just 25 minutes from Dublin’s city centre, it offers tranquil country estate vibes without the drive. There are 14 en-suite bedrooms, three distinctive drawing rooms and open fires — along with an elegant dining room seating 20 with the choice of an in-house chef or self-catering. Children and pets are welcome and there’s a function hall for larger groups and staffed bar facilities. The Hellfire Club and Wicklow Way are close; Johnny Foxes and The Blue Light, too.

Details: Low-season exclusive weekend hire from €3,000 plus Vat; orlaghestate.ie

7. The Lodges at Seaview House, Co Clare

Expand Close The Lodges at Seaview House, Co Clare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Lodges at Seaview House, Co Clare

Sleeps: 10-18

Burren-bound and beautiful, the new lodges at Sea View House offer a great setting for a leisurely group break. Using solar panels for electricity, hot water, and to run the hot tubs, Ocean View Lodge can sleep eight, while Fisherstreet Lodge and Castle View Lodges can be rented as one connected five-bedroom house for up to 10 guests. Two outdoor dining spaces offer views of a 500-year-old castle. Seaview House’s Burren Food Trail Breakfast Buffet is available each morning, and a private chef can be arranged for in-lodge dining. Though not suitable for pets nor children under 10, the property is right in the middle of Doolin for fun nights out and beach days.

Details: From €390-€1,000 per night, depending on the property; seaview-doolin.ie

8. Montalto Estate, Co Down

Expand Close Montalto Estate, Co Down / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Montalto Estate, Co Down

Sleeps: 18

Set the tone for a very special stay with an exclusive rental at this private 18th-century Georgian mansion set in 400 acres of pristine countryside. Eighteen guests can stay across nine luxurious en-suite double bedrooms, each offering delightful views of the estate. Special menus can be created by private chefs, with a sommelier or harpist available during your meal for an additional cost. Offering three beautiful sitting rooms and remarkable art, The Library is a standout place to relax by an open log fire. Just 30 minutes from Belfast, don’t be surprised if you are happy to stay put with your loved ones and simply enjoy your country estate in undisturbed bliss. Children are welcome, but no pets.

Details: From £3,500/€4,035 per night for private mansion hire, bed & breakfast and butler service; montaltoestate.com

9. River Run House & Cottages, Co Tipperary

Expand Close River Run House & Cottages, Co Tipperary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp River Run House & Cottages, Co Tipperary

Sleeps: 18-30

Stylish and chic, River Run House & Cottages are a short stroll from the banks of Lough Derg in the pretty village of Terryglass. Comfy and thoughtfully refurbished in 2021, the main house includes the Orangerie dining room, beautiful library and a large kitchen which opens onto a south-facing terrace and garden. The main house annex and two apartments all open into one large main house to accommodate 18, while the additional three cottages each sleep four. Kids and teens will love The Hen House, a garden room with games and a pool table, and dogs will enjoy exploring the large landscaped gardens. Though self-catering, River Run welcomes private chefs and can arrange special afternoon tea in its Orangerie.

Details: €3,105 for up to 30 guests; riverrunhouse.ie

10. The Cottages, Co Meath

Expand Close The Cottages, Co Meath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Cottages, Co Meath

Sleeps: 25

Charming and cosy, The Cottages form a private village above the six-mile stretch of beach between Bettystown and Laytown. Comprising six traditional 300-year-old thatched cottages, originally homes to local fishermen, all have been thoughtfully restored and updated. Sleeping from two to six guests per cottage, it’s a good option for an extended family, though no dogs are allowed. Beautiful gardens, with a small play area, lead down to a safe sandy beach. With individual kitchens, group catering facilities aren’t available, however there’s a good selection of local restaurants and cafés.

Details: Three nights for five people starts from €1,200; cottages-ireland.com

11. Rock House, Co Sligo

Expand Close Rock House, Co Sligo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rock House, Co Sligo

Sleeps: 22

Perched on the edge of Lough Arrow, Rock House is a large, newly renovated house with seven en-suite bedrooms. Guests will find a spacious common room and professional-style kitchen, ideal for catering for a large group. The large common room is a real draw too, with sitting areas, dining tables and a ping-pong table for rainy-day fun. (The adjacent cottage has a small, cosy sitting room ideal for anyone needing a little quiet time!) Pets are welcome and the property has access to Lough Arrow. Rowing boats are available to hire minutes from the property, and you’re a 10-minute drive from wonderful Lough Key Forest Park.

Details: From €500 per night, with a minimum two-night stay; rockhousestays.ie

12. The Beach House at Marine Hotel Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Sleeps: 18

Located between the Glens of Antrim and the Causeway Coastal Route, a short drive to the Giant’s Causeway, Dark Hedges and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, The Beach House at Marine Hotel Ballycastle is a great spot for exploring Northern Ireland. Offering the convenience of a private space with hotel facilities, it has its own access with six bedrooms, including two family rooms. Guests may dine at the on-site Marconi’s Bar & Bistro, where breakfast is also included in all Beach House guests stays. Child-friendly, with pets welcome and storage facilities for sporting equipment, guests may use the hotel’s lounge areas.

Details: From £70/€81 per room based on two adults sharing to include breakfast. Family rooms from £18/€21 per child and £40/€46 per adult; marinehotelballycastle.com

13. Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway, Co Leitrim

Expand Close Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway, Co Leitrim / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway, Co Leitrim

Sleeps: 8+

Combining the great outdoors with stylish modern accommodation, Drumhierny Woodland Hideaway is ideal for groups who want a little extra space and privacy. Each of the 16 lodges sleeps six to eight guests across three bedrooms, with a glass front, fire pit and private deck that allows you to fully experience your forest home. Drumhierny offers a Wellbeing Sanctuary with outdoor hot tubs, seaweed baths and loungers. There’s a café on site, and 5km of trails through the majestic trees — as well as Cedaroo, an outdoor seating area suitable for groups. Child-friendly, with a playground, certain lodges are also pet-friendly, with Lough Key Forest Park, Arigna Mines and The Shed Distillery all close by. Read our Drumhierny review here.

Details: From €750 per lodge for a two-night stay; drumhiernyhideaway.ie

14. Minmore Mews, Co Wicklow

Expand Close Minmore Mews, Co Wicklow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minmore Mews, Co Wicklow

Sleeps: 14-24

Popular for family gatherings and artistic retreats, Minmore Mews offers up six self-catering cottages arranged around a handsomely restored old granite courtyard in bucolic Wicklow. Child-friendly and pet-friendly, the mews sleep 14 very comfortably and 24 at maximum capacity. Each cottage has its own generously sized kitchen and living room area, with guests enjoying a communal barbecue area, games room and five acres of beautiful gardens. With mature trees and fantastic views of Wicklow’s sweeping hills, it’s a tranquil and relaxing self-catering destination with plenty of good restaurants and bars in the area, as well as the ancient Tomnafinnoge Woods and Wicklow Way.

Details: €1,000 per night. Negotiable rate for three days or longer; minmoremews.com

15. Selshan Lodge, Co Armagh

Expand Close Selshan Lodge, Co Armagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Selshan Lodge, Co Armagh

Sleeps: 20+

Chilled-out and cool, Selshan Lodge brings a modern edge to Lough Neagh’s shoreline, with its striking design, hot tub, terrace and panoramic views of Ireland’s largest lake. Luxuries include a pool table, table tennis, wood-burning stove, underfloor heating, an EV charger and impressive outdoor kennels for your dog. With lake access, a kayak and barbecue fire pit, Selshan Lodge has clearly been designed for living your best life. Children are welcome and there’s an open-plan kitchen and sitting room with a large dining table, secondary dining spaces and outdoor seating for entertaining.

Details: £100/€115 per person per night based on a two-night weekend stay; airbnb.com/h/selshanlodge

16. Delphi Lodge, Co Galway

Expand Close Delphi Lodge, Co Galway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Delphi Lodge, Co Galway

Sleeps: 18-36

The ultimate house-party setting, Delphi Lodge is a welcoming hideaway in any season, and seems to come to life when filled with friends and laughter. The historic hunting lodge deep in Delphi Valley offers 13 luxurious bedrooms and five self-catering cottages. Food is always a highlight — and you will have input into the menus — served around a huge dining table that seats 40. The cosy lodge doesn’t stand on ceremony, so you can dress up or come as casual as you like. By day, explore the beauty of the area or settle by the fire with whiskey and a board game. Available fully staffed and catered, you need to find at least 18 people for at least two nights with dinner each night. The library, snooker room and an impressive wine cellar make it all feel extra special.

Details: From €340pp for parties of 18 or more staying two nights with two dinners; delphilodge.ie

17. The Mill House, Co Kilkenny

Expand Close The Mill House, Co Kilkenny / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Mill House, Co Kilkenny

Sleeps: 10-21

A handsome 18th-century coach house that’s been thoughtfully restored, The Mill House makes for an atmospheric stay for 10 guests (next door, The Coach House, its sister property, can accommodate an additional 11 people). Just two kilometres from pretty Inistioge, you’ll find this spacious yet cosy home with charming features and real character. With five bedrooms and two bathrooms, guests can enjoy homely vibes thanks to the tranquil courtyard setting, eclectic art, wood-burning stove, well-appointed kitchen and dining room with access to the large sun deck which overlooks the private garden and fish pond. The orchard offers up organic apples, plums and pears to lucky guests, too. Child-friendly, with one room designed with a colourful theme, and dogs are welcome.

Details: €400 nightly rate for up to six people per house. Each additional guest costs €30. There’s a two-night minimum stay; kilkennyholiday.com

18. Fanningstown House, Co Limerick

Sleeps: 10

A pet-friendly modern house set on the edge of pretty Adare village, Fanningstown House is a large, bright and comfortable stay. Offering five bedrooms, including one on the ground floor, two are en-suite, and an additional sofa bed can be arranged at booking. Ideal for family life or entertaining, there’s a generous kitchen with dining space alongside a living room, conservatory and formal dining room that seats 10 guests. The patio and large landscaped garden are lovely, with a standalone garden room perfect for your morning coffee. Packages can include a home-cooked dinner provided by a local chef, and you’re minutes from award-winning restaurants 1826 Adare and the Michelin-starred Oak Room in Adare Manor.

Details: From €1,200 for three nights; fanningstownhouse.com

19. Kilcomane House, Co Cork

Sleeps: 12

A few hundred metres from the Atlantic, with unspoilt views of Dunmanus Bay, Kilcomane House enjoys an unforgettable setting for group getaways. Smart, contemporary decor makes this a luxurious bolthole with great natural light, beautiful design and a real sense of place. Blending traditional architecture with a modern interior, there are six bedrooms (five of which are en-suite), a well-equipped kitchen, comfy living areas and a lovely garden, part of Cashelane Farm. The dining room, with its 14-seater table, offers incredible sea views and opens onto a large terrace, with a built-in stone barbecue. And with Michelin-starred restaurants in Ballydehob and Baltimore, this is the perfect private rental for a gourmet group.

Details: €2,300 per week; cashelfean.ie/kilcomane-house​

20. Donegal Manor, Co Donegal

Expand Close Donegal Manor, Co Donegal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Donegal Manor, Co Donegal

Sleeps: 34

Just two kilometres from Donegal town, up until recently, Donegal Manor was run as a four-star guest house. With 12 bedrooms, sleeping up to 34 guests, this modern house on two acres also offers plenty of room for a big party or group celebrations, with an open-plan lounge with log burner and a games room. The spacious dining room is ideal for groups and there’s a well-equipped professional kitchen which can accommodate a private chef or caterers. With a south-facing patio, outdoor furniture, barbecue and outdoor games, it’s a great summer spot — children are welcome, with pets by request.

Details: From €1,900; donegalmanor.com

NB: All prices subject to availability and change. Unless specified, all rates quoted here are for low season, and based on exclusive weekend hires