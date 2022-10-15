The autumn leaves are still on the trees, but thoughts of Christmas are already creeping in.

Each year, hotels that open for Christmas in Ireland announce their packages earlier and earlier, as people snap up reservations to ensure their festive plans are taken care of. And despite this year’s cost-of-living worries, they’re booking up fast. In fact, some hotels were fully booked by the start of October, including two of the most expensive of the lot — the sparkling Ashford Castle and Adare Manor.

But if you want to get pampered, it’s not too late. On Christmas hotel breaks in Ireland, you’ll arrive at a beautifully decorated hotel and have everything taken care of, from the mince pies and mulled wine to a lavish Christmas dinner, none of which you have to cook, organise or clean.

Most Christmas hotel packages look the same, with breakfast each morning, Christmas dinner, buffet suppers and other meals, usually with plenty of extras thrown in, like champagne receptions, activities and entertainment.

If all that sounds like it’s right up your alley, here are some packages to wet your Christmas whistle...

1. Cashel Palace, Co Tipperary

Expand Close Cashel Palace / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cashel Palace

If you’re going to do it, you might as well do it in style. This year will be the first Christmas for the newly refurbished Cashel Palace (read our hotel review here), and it has grand plans for the festive season. Every inch of the swish hotel will be decked out with spruce trees and garlands, and the three-night package strikes the perfect balance between frivolity and free time. You’ll arrive on Christmas Eve for afternoon tea, carols and dinner, before breakfast, Christmas lunch and a Tipperary fork supper on the big day. Stephen’s Day is just as celebratory, with brunch, a guided walk or yoga, a festive movie, champagne reception, and a gala dinner. Phew!

Details: Three nights from €1,495pps; cashelpalacehotel.ie

2. Limerick Strand Hotel

Expand Close Limerick Strand Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Limerick Strand Hotel

While most hotels charge a reduced rate for kids at Christmas, Limerick Strand is going one better — kids sharing a room with their parents stay for free (though there’s a charge for meals). Plus, if your kids tend to wake at the crack of dawn, the breakfast start time of 7am will be a lifesaver. Santa will be making an appearance, you’ll have milk, cookies and carrots in the room, and there’s Buck’s Fizz in the morning for you.

Details: Two nights from €499pps; strandhotellimerick.ie

3. Lough Eske Castle, Co Donegal

Expand Close Lough Eske Castle, Donegal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lough Eske Castle, Donegal

There’s nothing quite like spending Christmas in a castle. And at Lough Eske, set just outside Donegal town, you’ll get all of those cosy, atmospheric vibes, whether you want to sit by the fire in a wood-panelled room or go out and stroll the estate grounds. This four-night package kicks off on December 23, and includes plenty of meals, bubbles and a visit from Santa on Christmas Day — the children’s package starts at €374pps. The spa will also be open on Christmas Day.

Details: Four nights from €990pps; lougheskecastlehotel.com

Read More

4. Hyatt Centric, Dublin

Expand Close Hyatt Centric hotel in Dublin's Liberties / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hyatt Centric hotel in Dublin's Liberties

You mightn’t think that this corner of the Liberties makes for a particularly festive getaway, but the city centre is right on your doorstep, and blissfully quiet on Christmas Day. Plus, you can nip over the road to St Patrick’s Cathedral for its Choral Eucharist and carols. The added bonus? It’s an absolute bargain, with the one-night package including early check-in (from 10am) on Christmas Day, a champagne breakfast, Christmas lunch, an evening buffet, and breakfast the next day. There are two- and three-night packages, too. Read our Hyatt Centric Dublin review here.

Details: One night from €199pps; hyattcentricdublin.com

5. Powerscourt Hotel, Co Wicklow

Expand Close Powerscourt Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Powerscourt Hotel

The ability to set off for a gorgeous countryside stroll is always the key to a great Christmas. And at Powerscourt Hotel, you’re spoiled for choice. You can walk around the grounds, boot off to climb the Sugar Loaf, or explore the Powerscourt Estate and waterfall (though the former is closed on December 25 and 26, with the latter open on Stephen’s Day). At the hotel, you’re spoiled with champagne, whiskey tastings and a falconry display, alongside all the usual feasts and a horse-and-carriage ride on Christmas Day. When you need to retreat, the Swarovski crystal-lit pool will be waiting.

Details: Two nights from €1,125pps; powerscourthotel.com

6. InterContinental Dublin

Expand Close InterContinental Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp InterContinental Dublin

With its sleek marble lobby and cosy little hideaways, the InterContinental is a suitably swish spot for a Christmas getaway. There’s a bit of flexibility with arrival times here, so you can choose to check in on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, staying for two nights. There are reduced rates for kids sharing your room, with kids under the age of three staying for free, and they all get a special gift from Santa, too. When you’re not tucking into a five-star meal or glass of bubbles, you can unwind in the spa, with its pool and thermal suite. Read our Intercontinental Dublin review here.

Details: Two nights from €875pps; intercontinentaldublin.ie

7. The Inn at Dromoland, Co Clare

Expand Close The Inn at Dromoland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Inn at Dromoland

Rock up on Christmas Eve and you’ll be met with mince pies and mulled wine, alongside festive hot chocolate and cookies for the kids. From there, the treats keep coming, with Baileys and chocolates in your room, four-course dinner on Christmas Eve, five courses for Christmas lunch and a whole lot of nibbles in between. Walk it all off on Stephen's Day with a stroll around the 450-acre Dromoland Castle Estate, or let the kids burn off some steam in the swimming pool or indoor playzone. Children under three are free, with those aged up to 12 charged at €275pps.

Details: Three nights from €600pps; theinnatdromoland.ie

8. Falls Hotel, Co Clare

Expand Close Falls Hotel and Spa, Ennistymon, Co Clare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Falls Hotel and Spa, Ennistymon, Co Clare

There’s a real family vibe to the Falls Hotel, both in the way it’s run and the welcome you receive, and that’s all the more true at Christmas. There’s all the usual festive craic, from homemade scones on arrival to multiple feasts. But a real bonus is the rate for a solo guest, with the Christmas package in a single room being charged at €645pp. Considering most places charge full whack for someone taking a room to themselves, it’s a great option for an accompanying grandparent or family member travelling on their own.

Details: Three nights from €555pps; fallshotel.ie

9. The Shelbourne, Dublin

Expand Close The Shelbourne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Shelbourne

A festive cocktail in The Shelbourne is a seasonal tradition for many. So imagine how grand it would be to wake up there on Christmas morning, among the floral displays, twinkling trees and garlands. You can take breakfast in your room (for a fee) or down in the restaurant, and decide whether you want your four-course Christmas feast at lunch or dinner time. Whatever you go for, it’ll definitely be a Yuletide to remember. Read our Shelbourne Hotel review here.

Details: One night from €490pps; theshelbourne.com

Expand Close Slieve Donard Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Slieve Donard Hotel

10. Slieve Donard, Co Down

If you fancy a Christmas that’s jam-packed with things to do, Slieve Donard has the answer. Its festive break has a schedule filled with activities, from horse-and-carriage rides around the estate to a family treasure hunt and fireworks. And along with the regular meals, you’ll have tastings of wine and local cheese, gin and whiskey to keep the festive spirit going. The grand buffet lunch on Christmas Day looks like a whopper, with langoustines, Dundrum Bay oysters, dry-aged sirloin of beef as well as local turkey. You’ll need a lie down after that.

Details: Two nights from €797pps; slievedonardhotel.com

11. Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

Expand Close Park Hotel Kenmare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Park Hotel Kenmare

If you’re spending Christmas away from home, you want to make sure your experience is the kind of luxurious treat you could never replicate yourself. The folks at the Park Hotel Kenmare are no strangers to exemplary service, and their sense of charm will make you feel right at home (albeit in a place that’s likely far, far fancier than your own gaff). The three-night package is a doozy, with candlelit dinners, movies in the cinema, games in the drawing room and the sound of Taittinger champagne corks popping throughout.

Details: Three nights from €1,550pps; parkkenmare.com

12. The Rabbit, Co Antrim

Expand Close The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Ballyclare, Co Antrim. Photo: Alexandra Barfoot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Ballyclare, Co Antrim. Photo: Alexandra Barfoot

Understandably, a lot of the focus at Christmas is on the children. But if you want to get away for a festive break without loads of them running around at your feet, The Rabbit is the place to be. While kids can technically stay, this spa hotel has a Christmas package that’s distinctly more adult in nature. Between mealtimes and cocktails from the in-house mixologist, you can spend all your free time in the spa, dipping between the Roman bath, sauna and salt chambers. The spa is for adults only, and this package includes a private clay ritual for two.

Details: Two nights from €570pps; rabbithotel.com

13. Glasson Lakehouse, Co Westmeath

Expand Close Glasson Lakehouse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glasson Lakehouse

Set right on the water, Glasson Lakehouse is the perfect place for a Christmas spent soaking in the great outdoors, from strolls down to the lough to nights spent at the outdoor fire pit. There are plenty of places to get cosy, from the giant sofas next to the roaring fire in the lobby, to the outdoor cedar barrel hot tubs. And you don’t need to leave the dog at home, either — there are dedicated doggy rooms available.

Details: Three nights from €869pps; glassonlakehouse.ie

14. Clontarf Castle, Dublin

Expand Close Clontarf Castle Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clontarf Castle Hotel

Part 12th-century castle, part modern hotel, this spot has a hefty dose of medieval charm interspersed with all the mod cons. The Christmas package kicks off on December 24 with a mulled-wine reception, before a four-course dinner in the restaurant. Christmas Day begins with a champagne breakfast, before lunch is served accompanied by live music from the in-house musician, which carries on into the evening. There are also three- and four-night packages available, if you wanted to keep the festivities going.

Details: Two nights from €699pps; clontarfcastle.ie

15. Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny

Expand Close White Christmas: Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp White Christmas: Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny.

There are two choices at Mount Juliet this Christmas — you can stay in the main Manor House, with its fireplaces and twinkling lights, or in the courtyard rooms of Hunter’s Yard. Whatever you opt for, there are festivities aplenty over the four-night break, from lavish meals and a hot-port reception to an archery lesson on Stephen’s Day, where you can get your limbs working again after days of relaxation.

Details: Four nights in Hunter’s Yard from €1,124pps; mountjuliet.ie

16. Brooks Hotel, Dublin

Expand Close Brooks Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brooks Hotel

Christmas is the perfect time to snuggle up and watch some classic movies. And at Brooks Hotel, its on-site cinema is one of the best places to do so. It’ll be screening Christmas classics for residents throughout the festive period, but it also has a library of movies you can watch in your room. Its two-night package includes a five-course Christmas lunch and breakfast on both mornings, along with mince pies and mulled wine on arrival.

Details: Two nights from €345pps; brookshotel.ie

17. K Club, Co Kildare

Expand Close The K Club / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The K Club

If you associate Christmas dinner with dry turkey, lumpy gravy and secret breakdowns in the kitchen, the menu at the K Club will bring a tear to your eye for a whole different reason. You’ll devour dishes like beetroot-cured salmon or duck liver parfait to start, beef wellington or the classic turkey with all the trimmings, and a decadent round of desserts and cheeses. There’ll be a fully decorated Christmas tree in your room, carol singers aplenty and a whole array of complimentary activities throughout your stay.

Details: Three nights from €1,545pps; kclub.ie

18. Farnham Estate, Co Cavan

Expand Close Radisson Farnham Estate, Co. Cavan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Radisson Farnham Estate, Co. Cavan

Christmas in Farnham Estate sounds like the antithesis of manic Yuletides of days gone by. Instead of arguments over side dishes and a living room filled with wrapping paper, you’ll hop between feasts in the restaurant and hours in the spa, dipping from the sauna and steam bath to the indoor/outdoor infinity pool. And if you want to keep things feeling festive, you can hide yourself away in the salt grotto and pretend it belongs to Santa.

Details: Two nights from €479pps; farnhamestate.ie

19. Hodson Bay Hotel, Co Westmeath

Expand Close Hodson Bay Hotel has a range of packages / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hodson Bay Hotel has a range of packages

You might not want to jump into Lough Ree in December, but it sure would be nice to spend a Christmas by the water. Hodson Bay Hotel is right on the lakeshore, and you’ve got great views even from the indoor pool, which is open on Christmas Eve and Stephen’s Day, as well as Christmas morning, so you can have a dip after presents and before your lunch. There’s Santa, live entertainment and activities for the kids (rates from €195pps), so they’ll be kept happy as well.

Details: Two nights from €455pps; hodsonbayhotel.com

20. Newpark Hotel Kilkenny

Expand Close Cliona Dunne and Jack Nolan pictured with a newly arrived Triceratops at Newpark Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cliona Dunne and Jack Nolan pictured with a newly arrived Triceratops at Newpark Hotel

At Newpark Hotel, the resident pianist will be playing carols in the lobby when you arrive to sit down for an afternoon tea on Christmas Eve. From then, the treats keep coming, with champagne breakfast on both mornings, carol singers on Christmas Day, and a visit from Santa at lunch. The spa and the outdoor pool will be open on Stephen’s Day, and there’s plenty to keep the kids entertained — plus children up to four stay for free, with kids up to 12 charged at half price. And if you mark every Christmas with a screening of Jurassic Park, the winter lights walk through Jurassic Newpark — a collection of life-sized, robotic dinosaurs — will be a real treat.

Details: Two nights from €599pps; newparkhotelkilkenny.com

NB: The information here is just a sample of what’s included in each package and it is advisable to check with the hotels for exact details. All prices are subject to change/availability.