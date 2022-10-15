Close

20 Christmas hotel breaks in Ireland for 2022 – with Santa visits and slap-up meals

Skip the seasonal stress and washing-up with our round-up of the best residential packages…

Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny Expand
Ballynahinch Castle in Co Galway Expand

Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny

Nicola Brady

The autumn leaves are still on the trees, but thoughts of Christmas are already creeping in.

Each year, hotels that open for Christmas in Ireland announce their packages earlier and earlier, as people snap up reservations to ensure their festive plans are taken care of. And despite this year’s cost-of-living worries, they’re booking up fast. In fact, some hotels were fully booked by the start of October, including two of the most expensive of the lot — the sparkling Ashford Castle and Adare Manor.

