20 best short breaks in Ireland this autumn - 'We just want to have a sense of holiday, to de-stress'

Schools are back, summer is done, and it's no exaggeration to say Ireland's tourist industry is heading into its most anxious autumn ever.

While staycations were the story of July and August, home holidaymakers are now slowing to a trickle and there are hardly any overseas visitors, festivals or events to replace them. Most hotel rooms across the country are now lying empty.

The pandemic has delivered an "immediate and immense shock" to the industry, with tourism projected to lose up to 200,000 jobs, according to a recent government 'Focus' report on the sector.

Most of us still intend to take short breaks in the coming months, but the public mood has shifted, according to Fáilte Ireland's latest consumer sentiment research.

A rising Covid-19 caseload, mixed messaging from the Government and concerns about "a growing sense of complacency" towards health measures see most of us "moving into an uncertain space", the research says.

"The really tough number for all of us is that only 19pc of all consumers in Ireland have actually been on a holiday in the last six weeks," Jill de Azevedo, Fáilte Ireland's Head of Consumer Planning and Insights, told a recent webinar.

Reassurance about safety remains key, particularly among older people, and concerns about household finances and value-for-money are also seeing us hold off on bookings or make late decisions.

"I think this autumn/winter is going to be really tough for the hospitality industry," says Helen Leddy, Sales & Marketing Manager with the Cusack Hotel group in Co Meath. "Our weekend business is going to be so important now, but if the pubs remain closed then our domestic tourists will not travel."

"The plan between now and mid-term is to cast as many nets as possible," adds Eveanna Ryan of Galway's Connacht Hospitality Group, "and make it as easy as possible for people to travel to Galway."

There is a silver lining for holidaymakers, in other words.

Autumn special offers are flooding in, packed with add-ons like meals, credit and late check-outs, with savvy travellers set to find even lower prices (and fewer crowds) midweek.

"What are people looking for? Deals and added value," Jill de Azevedo says.

Here are 20 to get you started.

1. Autumn in the Eyre in Galway

Galway's Hardiman Hotel has one-night packages with B&B, a main course and a glass of wine in the Gaslight Brasserie from just €89pp. Extend to two nights, with an evening meal, from €159pp. The hotel, as part of the Choice Hotel Group, is offering 20pc off rates for all frontline workers, too (T&Cs apply). "We just want to have a sense of holiday, de-stress and enjoyment and we know that a stay with us can do that,“ says Sales & Marketing manager Caroline Spollen. thehardiman.ie

2. Back to Kildare

With Kildare's local lockdown lifted, its tourism industry is more in need of support than ever. The Blue Book's Barberstown Castle, which opens for the first time in 2020 this October, has a 'Stay and Gourmet Dine' offer from €160pp (Fridays and Saturdays only) including B&B and dinner in its Barton Rooms Restaurant. A two-night offer with dinner on both evenings and lunch on Saturday costs €590 (i.e. €295pp). barberstowncastle.ie

3. Into the wild in Wexford

With its farm and restaurant putting in a heroic stint during lockdown serving meals to older and isolated community members, Ashdown Park heartily deserves autumn staycation business. Set on the edge of Gorey, it has a 'Tracks & Trails' break including two nights' B&B, a back massage, packed lunch, walking guides and a 'Taste of Wexford' dinner meal on one evening from €399 (ie €199.50pp). It also has midweek B&B deals from €85 per night, including a G&T. See more autumn hotel deals in Wexford. ashdownparkhotel.com

4, 5: Só what!

The Só Hotel group - owned by Pat McDonagh, the man behind Supermacs - has several four-star properties around Ireland, with low prices and creative bundles being rolled out for autumn. The four-star Loughrea Hotel & Spa, for example, has midweek B&B rates from just €75 midweek (ie €37.50pp). You can book add-ons like cocktail masterclasses or afternoon tea as you go. A Fota Wildlife Toddler Special at Cork's Charleville Park Hotel also has B&B, tickets to Fota, a toddler snack and a takeaway cuppa for mum and dad from €119 in total. sohotels.ie/so-staycations

6. Kick back in Kinsale

With its creative pedestrianisation, Covid-readiness and community spirit, Kinsale won many hearts and minds over summer, and has one of Ireland's best autumn deals in the shape of a 'Golf, Dine & Stay' package from the Blue Haven. It includes one or two nights’ B&B accommodation in the Blue Haven Hotel or The Old Bank House, an evening meal and golf at the Old Head Golf Links from €235pps. Be quick, though - the course closes for the season at the end of October. bluehavenkinsale.com

7, 8: Make a break for the Boyne Valley

Just a short drive from Dublin, the Boyne Valley region of Co Louth and Meath offers a spread of surprising getaways (and tasty food, too). The Castle Arch Hotel in Trim has a weekend couples' deal including B&B and a cocktail from just €129, for example (ie €64.50pp), while Scholars Townhouse in Drogheda has a midweek escape bundling B&B for two, dinner, a bottle of prosecco and late checkout from €85pp. castlearchhotel.com; scholarshotel.com; discoverboynevalley.ie

9. A five-star steal in Dublin

Pound-for-pound, Irish five-star hotels are offering some of the best value around this autumn (see our Top 10 five-star hotel deals in Ireland). While the prices aren't cheap, the value is tasty - Dublin's Dylan, for instance, has a luxury weekend staycation including two nights' B&B with a complimentary room upgrade to the category above the one you pay for from €598 (ie €299pp). It also includes a €100 food and beverage credit, unlimited in-room movies, and a late checkout to 3pm on Sunday. dylan.ie

10, 11: Urban Yogi in Kerry

"I really feel people need rest, recovering and interaction right now," says Geraldine O'Neill, a freelance yoga teacher on the road with several wellness weekends this autumn. Venues include the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point (Sept. 4-6; €390) and Ballygarry House Hotel in Co Kerry (Oct 16-18; €350), both including two nights' accommodation, all meals and four yoga classes of different styles. Single supplements of €100 and €50 respectively apply, and you need to bring your own yoga props due to Covid regulations. 087 686 2995 or @urbanyogidub on Instagram and Facebook

12. Get cosy in Connemara

Heard of Hidden Ireland? It's a collection of manor and country houses, with some eye-catching deals this year (see its autumn special offers). As just one example, the Quay House in Clifden has a three-night B&B offer running for the month of October from €350 for two (ie €175pp). That breaks down further to just over €58pp per night - great value for one of Co Galway's best guesthouses. thequayhouse.com; hiddenireland.com

13. Kings and queens of the castle

Another Kildare gem emerging from local lockdown is Kilkea Castle, with its own spa and golf-course. Two-night B&B lodge stays with one dinner are available this autumn from €300 (ie €150pp), while a night in the 11-bed castle itself, with a three-course meal at fine dining Restaurant 1180, is priced from €335 per room. kilkeacastle.ie

14. Normal People in Sligo

Normal People was one of the TV hits of lockdown, and Co Sligo has been quick to capitalise. The four-star Strandhill Lodge Lodge & Suites has a 'Normal People Package' including a two-night stay for two people, a seaweed bath at VOYA in Strandhill and a picnic basket you can take with you to Streedagh - where scenes from the series were filmed - from €360 (ie €180pp). “Normal People has brought significant attention to County Sligo this year and we have had lots of requests from those wishing to visit," says General Manager David McCoy. strandhilllodgeandsuites.ie

15, 16: 'Slow breaks' in Athlone

Athlone is pitching itself as a "slow break" destination this autumn - a tonic after frantic summer staycations. "River cruises, walking tours, gentle cycling routes and relaxing spa treatments all play their part in creating the ultimate laid-back holiday experience in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands," they say. For a stay, why not check out Glasson Lakehouse, which has a two-night offer including a three-course dinner, welcome drink and late checkout to 2pm from €300 (or €150pp). The Hodson Bay Hotel, meanwhile, has two nights' B&B with one evening meal and Afternoon Tea from €149pp midweek. glassonlakehouse.ie; hodsonbayhotel.com; athlone.ie

17. Feed you soul in Doolin

Hotel Doolin always does things a little differently (it was Ireland's first certified carbon-neutral hotel). Its autumn offers aim to provide "a change of space and scenery", with one package including B&B, a four-course meal in Glas restaurant and two tickets to its 'Spaced Out' sessions from €150 (ie just €75pp). The sessions are hosted in its eco-barn, with socially distanced tables, and performers include Rónán Ó Snodaigh (Sept. 17), Luka Bloom and band (Oct. 17), theatre with John Nee (Oct. 15) and comedy with Aindrias de Staic (Oct. 18). hoteldoolin.ie

18, 19: Kick back in Kilkenny

Kilkenny's Lyrath Estate has an 'Autumn Daze' offer bundling two nights' B&B with a three-course table d'hôte dinner and cream tea on a day of your choice from €185pp. Not bad for a five-star hotel. Meanwhile, at the newly refurbed Hoban Hotel - a 15-minute walk from the city in Kilkenny Retail Park - overnight rates start from just €64, with family offers from €119. See more autumn offers in Kilkenny. lyrath.com; hobanhotelkilkenny.com

20. Golden years in Roscommon

Kilronan Castle, a member of Original Irish Hotels, has a two-night 'Golden Years' offer for older guests including B&B, afternoon tea on one day, and a six-course tasting menu on one evening from €229pp. It also has a one-night spa break including B&B and a 50-minute treatment from €139pp. See more Original Irish Hotels offers. kilronancastle.ie; originalirishhotels.com

NB: All prices subject to availability and change. Contact hotels directly for the best rates, and ask about Covid-19 protocols and cancellation policies before booking.

