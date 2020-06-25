Ireland's Hot 100 19 foodie finds to taste in Ireland this summer - From pizza kits and 'an ice cream adventure'

Splash out: Try the fresh lobster at The Driftwood in Rosses Point

With travel restrictions lifting on Monday, we bring you the ultimate guide to the best things to do, see, and eat around the country. Here's the foodie haul!

1. An ice cream adventure



What’s better than a socially distanced family day out? A socially distanced family day out with ice cream, of course. Co Meath’s Causey Farm, famous for its Halloween experiences, has a new ice cream trail where you can meet your favourite farm animals, solve puzzles, play games and enjoy a scoop of farm ice cream to boot. It runs July 1 to August 30. €11pp; causey.ie — PÓC

While you’re at it: You know football. You’ve tried golf. Next up? Footgolf at Navan Adventure Centre, naturally. navanadventurecentre.ie

2. Hone your baking skills

Firehouse Bakery is opening a new bread school

After months of home baking and banana bread, book into a cookery class with a master baker and learn the pro tricks that your sourdough or sponges may have been lacking. Cooks Academy in Dublin, Riot Rye in Tipperary and Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork are all offering specialist baking courses this summer. cooksacademy.com; ruitrye.ie; cookingisfun.ie — JB

While you’re at it: Follow Firehouse Bakery on social media to learn when its new bread school in Newtownmountkennedy starts its classes. thefirehouse.ie

3. Take a Tipperary farm trail

Tipp’s Golden Vale is prime foodie turf and an ideal destination for a meet-the-makers road-trip. Idyllic stop-offs include the Cashel Blue visitor experience for cheese-lovers, Crossogue Preserves for artisan jam or a visit to Brookfield Farm for flower meadow walks, beekeeping talks and a delicious honey tasting. tipperaryfoodproducers.ie — TB

While you’re at it: Pick up some Tipperary pastrami at Ballycastle Farm, a biodiversity-focused beef farm that hasn’t trimmed its hedgerows for 10 years!

4. Tapas and Tacos to go

Tasty bites from Solas Tapas

We’re all sick of cooking and want to eat tasty food prepared by someone else, but not everyone’s ready to venture back into restaurants. In Dingle, Solas Tapas is offering a variety of different tapas bento boxes available for click and collect — staff drop it out to the boot of your car. We like the sound of the seafood box featuring salted cod and squid sausage rolls, crisp pollock, crab and garden peas, popcorn squid and prawn and Russian salad with seaweed. (€22.50), but there are meat and veggie versions available too. solastapas.com — KMcG

While you’re at it: Try La Cocina Cuevas for drive-through tacos in The Naul in north Co Dublin. lacocinacuevas.com

5. Eat lobster at Rosses Point



Ireland’s restaurants have come up trumps with their takeout game, and The Driftwood in Rosses Point in Sligo is no exception. At this cute restaurant right on the water, you’ll find local lobster brought in fresh off the boat, served whole with smoked garlic butter and perfect chips, or in a buttery brioche bun with apple, chive and lemon mayo. Get it to go, or eat on one of the al fresco tables. thedriftwood.ie — NB

While you’re at it: Book one of the bedrooms upstairs (from €89) for a dreamy getaway — be sure to get one with a gorgeous roll top bath.

6. Chow down in Kinsale

Foodie town: Kinsale continues to attract the numbers.

Kinsale was quick off the mark to announce that it would be offering free parking all summer and pedestrianising a number of streets to allow restaurants add space for outdoor eating. With an abundance of good restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Bastion, Martin Shanahan’s Fishy Fishy and the Black Pig Wine Bar, it’s now doubly attractive as a summer dining destination. Expect other staycation destinations to follow suit. kinsale.ie —KMcG

While you’re at it: Every Sunday will be a Family Fun Day this summer, in another creative Kinsale idea.

7. Guided foraging in Wicklow

Bring your cooking to new levels on a guided foraging trail with Wicklow Wild Foods. Wicklow native Geraldine Kavanagh leads private foraging tours every Saturday, revealing local edibles and wild-food treats, sharing her knowledge around commonly found flowers, fruits, nuts, wild leaves and mushrooms, depending on the season. wicklowwildfoods.com; €40pp — JB

While you’re at it: Geraldine is also the botanical forager for Glendalough Gin. If you haven’t tried a glass, you’ll find it on the menu of many fine hostelries.

8. Indulge in afternoon tea

Afternoon Tea at Adare Manor

Take your mum, grandparents, sister, or best pals to one of the country’s finest hotels for lavish afternoon tea with all of its pomp and ceremony. Sit back, feel pampered and enjoy exceptional pastries and the daintiest confections. Favourites include The Merrion Hotel, Dromoland Castle and Adare Manor. Be sure to book ahead, and expect rates to start from around €50pp, which sounds pricey, but is far cheaper than a night away at the five-stars! — JB

While you’re at it: Order a box of sublime handmade pastries and cakes from Le Patissier in Dublin. The makings of afternoon tea delivered! lepatissier.ie

9. Click and collect from Cloud Picker

Cloud Picker’s lunchbox — created by new chef Andrew Kelly, who trained at Ballymaloe and has a stage at Noma on his CV — is available to book online for collection the next day. One recent version — the menu changes weekly — included fried chicken in a light, home-made potato bun, with chive mayo on the side, delicious carrot “tagliatelle” with fermented chilli mayo, a pot of funky-but-not-too-funky kimchi and a morsel of buckwheat cake with coffee caramel. Add homemade raspberry kombucha and bottled cold-brew coffee for good measure. Yours for €13, with a veggie option for €12. cloudpickercoffee.ie — KMcG

While you’re at it: Bring your picnic to Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, sit by the water and admire the sculpture installation by Martha Schwartz.

10. Find a food truck in East Cork

The Garden Café Food Truck

East Cork seems to have more trendy food trucks than celebrity chefs these days. Mapping out a tour of the area based around the road-side eateries is a popular local pursuit; highlights include both Rooskagh and Cush for coffee and treats, the Lobster Pot and newly-opened Fry Guys for local seafood, while at Ballymaloe Cookery School, the stationary airstream caravan is a dreamy spot for tacos. — TB

While you’re at it: Take in the still-unspoiled cliff walk at Knockadoon to savour the sights of East Cork’s most remote fringe. Find more Cork ideas at purecork.ie.

11. A seafood platter in Kerry

A platter of freshly-cooked seafood is one of the joys of the Irish summer — and eaten within sight of the sea it tastes even better. One of the best-loved is the Hot and Cold — pan-fried hake, with fresh crabmeat, salmon and shrimp, served with salad and soda bread (€15.95) — at O’Neill’s The Point, Renard Point, Cahirsiveen, overlooking Valentia Harbour. The views are free. oneillsthepoint.ie — KMcG

While you’re at it: Cooking up a storm in your self-catering or home holiday rental? You can order great fish and seafood online for delivery all over the country from eatmorefish.ie and sustainableseafood.ie

12. Chocolate in Co Clare

Hazel Mountain Chocolate

If ever there was a year that necessitated a trip to a chocolate factory, it’s 2020. So blow away the cobwebs with a trip to Hazel Mountain Chocolate in the heart of the Burren. You can tour the factory and learn how its chocolate is made, then have a slab of cake and some truffles in the café, and a good stomp around the Burren afterwards. hazelmountainchocolate.com. — NB

While you’re at it: Pop into the Burren Perfumery, a short drive away. burrenperfumery.com

13. Grazing from Toons Bridge



The new Toons Bridge shop on South Great George’s Street in Dublin is a wonderful Mediterranean-inspired deli and food store full of Irish and local produce along with excellent artisan imports. The shop carries everything that you’ll find at the Toons Bridge Real Olive Company stall in the English Market in Cork, including Toons Bridge’s own terrific cheeses. Put together a grazing platter of delicious charcuterie, cheese and olives and bring it to Iveagh Gardens on a fine day (or even just a dry one). toonsbridgedairy.com — KMcG

While you’re at it: In Cork, hop on a Cork Bike and bring your bounty to Fitzgerald Park on the banks of the Lee, or the newly-pedestrianised marina, and work off lunch with a walk either up or down river.

14. Book Dede in Baltimore

Ahmet Dede

Ahmet Dede was chef at the Michelin-starred Mews in Baltimore, now sadly closed. At his new restaurant, one of Ireland’s most eagerly-awaited new openings, Ahmet will serve a seasonal menu inspired by his Turkish roots using exceptional local ingredients. A three-course set menu will be available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (priced at €50, with two sittings), with a new charcoal barbecue on the other nights. customhousebaltimore.com — KMcG

While you’re at it: Drop into the Dede deli and stock up on great bread and pantry staples for your holiday rental.

15. Beach time in Tramore

Husband and wife team Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola (he’s front of house, she’s the chef) had only opened their new restaurant in Tramore, Co Waterford, a few days before lockdown happened and they were forced to close again. They will be back up and running this week, serving a menu that fans of the much-missed Dublin 7 Fish Shop on Queen Street (and the thankfully still-going Fish Shop on Benburb Street) will love. Akintola’s simple, confident way with fish lets great ingredients speak for themselves. beachhousetramore.ie — KMcG

While you’re at it: An hour’s drive from Tramore, in Fethard on Sea, another young couple, Dee Kelly and Matteo Griscti, signed the lease on their Grálinn cafe just before lockdown. Instagram: @_Gralinn_

16. Chocolate by the lough

'People have a chocolate soul,' says Tricia Farrell of Wilde Irish Chocolates, Tuamgraney, Co Clare Photo: Eamon Ward

Wilde’s is a tiny chocolate factory that bills itself as having the widest range of chocolate bars in Ireland! Located in Tuamgraney, on the shores of Lough Derg, the factory’s open-plan production allows visitors to watch owner Patricia Farrell and co creating their delicious artisan treats. And at the current count there’s over 80 bars, from dark chocolate seaweed and lime splash to dairy free chilli lime kisses. wildeirishchocolates.com — TB

While you’re at it: Visit the charming McKernan Woollen Mills down the street to see traditional Irish designs being crafted. scarves.ie

17. Order a pizza kit

Not everyone wants to cater on a self-catering holiday. Pizza kits are one of the positives of lockdown. Dough Bros is a Galway institution, and kits are now available for collection at designated pick-up spots in Athenry, Gort, Castlebar, Tuam, Swinford and Ennis — and the team hopes to have nationwide delivery available soon, so you can order for your holiday rental and make like an Italian pizzaiola. The Dough-luxe kit makes four pizzas and costs €50. thedoughbros.ie — KMcG

While you’re at it: If you’re staycationing in Wicklow, check out the click and collect pizza kit from Platform Pizza in Bray. From €34.99; platformpizzabar.ie

18. Blaas at Barron’s

Having mastered its craft over 130 years, Barron’s Bakery in Cappoquin knows how to make a good pan, cob and grinder. But you’ll find most visitors travel here for their iconic blaas, Waterford’s very own Déise treasure, made fresh in its scotch brick ovens daily. Delicious! barronsbakery.ie — TB

While you’re at it: Venture up the Blackwater and enjoy Lady Louisa’s Walk, an impressive riverside trail leading towards sumptuous Lismore Castle.

19. Tuck into a mammy dinner!

No, it’s not the name of a trendy new Dublin diner. We think people who have been separated from their mammies during lockdown will be travelling the length and breadth of the country for a taste of home cooking as soon as restrictions are lifted. Forget your fancy restaurants, they say, what we really want is a good roast dinner with lots of shpuds. — KMcG

While you’re at it: Be sure to bring mammy a nice bottle of wine or two to thank her for her efforts in the kitchen!

NB: Listed prices are starting rates; most activities without pricing are free. All prices, opening dates and details subject to change and public health guidelines. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety measures, book ahead wherever possible before visiting this summer.

