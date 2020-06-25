| 12.9°C Dublin

Ireland's Hot 100 12 great dates in Ireland this summer - leave the kids to share oysters, or enjoy a simple pint!

Need some quality adults-only time together? We’ve come up with some great options if you are leaving the kids at home.

A Heritage Parkview room at The Shelbourne Expand
Get your choc fix at Hazel Mountain Chocolate, Co Clare Expand
A luxe suite at the Twelve Hotel in Barna, Co Galway Expand
Grown-up getaways: a picnic on the Blasket Island courtesty of Castlewood House in Dingle Expand
Tasty bites from Solas Tapas Expand
Bailey Lighthouse, Howth Head, Dublin. Expand
Firehouse Bakery is opening a new bread school Expand
Ciara O'Halloran and her father Gerry, of Red Bank Food Company - among 21 seafood producers selected as members of the Taste the Atlantic – A Seafood Journey trail, developed by BIM in partnership with Failte Ireland. Picture: Sean Curtin True Media. Expand
Splash out: Try the fresh lobster at The Driftwood in Rosses Point Expand

Pól O Conghaile, Nicola Brady, Thomas Breathnach, Kathy Donaghy, Jillian Bolger and Katy McGuinness

With travel restrictions lifting on Monday, we bring you the ultimate guide to the best things to do, see, and eat around the country. Here are your adult-only options!

1. Destination escape

Viewmount House, Co. Longford. Photo: Ireland's Blue Book Expand

After three solid months of quality family time, there’s no shame in craving a break from the kids, not to mention the dinner, laundry, home-schooling and… well, you know the deal. Why not escape to a destination country house that will deliver exceptional food, luxurious accommodation and a good night’s sleep? Within a short drive of Dublin, our romance radars are tuned to Leinster favourites Roundwood House, Co Laois, Viewmount House, Co Longford and Marlfield House, Co Wexford for starters. Roundwoodhouse.com; viewmounthouse.com; marlfieldhouse.com — JB

