100 great things to do in Ireland this summer

Ireland's Hot 100 is here! With travel restrictions lifted, we bring you the ultimate guide to the best things to do, see, and eat around the country this summer...

Sheep near Portsalon Beach, Co. Donegal. Photo: Getty
The Garden Café Food Truck Expand

Sheep near Portsalon Beach, Co. Donegal. Photo: Getty

Sheep near Portsalon Beach, Co. Donegal. Photo: Getty

The Garden Café Food Truck

The Garden Café Food Truck

Sheep near Portsalon Beach, Co. Donegal. Photo: Getty

Pól O Conghaile, Nicola Brady, Thomas Breathnach, Kathy Donaghy, Jillian Bolger and Katy McGuinness

It's your big bucket (and spade) list. This is the summer of the staycation, so we asked our top travel and food writers to compile a Hot 100 list for your precious weeks of freedom...

Amazing outdoor activities

1. Surf’s up!

Surf's up at Rossnowlagh

Close

Surf's up at Rossnowlagh

Surf's up at Rossnowlagh

Surf's up at Rossnowlagh

Surf schools experienced an unexpected wipe-out when Covid-19 barrelled across the country, but many are now starting to re-open. Try the Sligo Surf Experience in Strandhill, or, in nearby in Donegal, Fin McCool Surf School is located only footsteps from Rossnowlagh Beach. All levels of surfer are catered for, from first-timers to the more experienced surfer. from €35/25; sligosurfexperience.com; finmccoolsurfschool.com — KD & PÓC

