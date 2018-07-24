100 great family days out in Ireland: Our county by county guide

One where the children seem to be constantly asking ‘what are we doing today?’ or worse, moaning ‘I’m bored...’ as you try to fit in your many commitments alongside the dawn-’til-dusk presence of your darlings?

Don’t forget, it’s your summer too!

Make the most of it by doing things together as a family. Not every excursion has to be dramatic and life-changing. The point is to get out, do something new, and spend time in each other’s company. And if you all learn a little along the way, so much the better!

1. Leinster

The Brownshill Dolmen, Co. Carlow. Photo: Tourism Ireland

Co. Carlow

Brownshill Dolmen

It’s not hard to interest children of all ages in this megalithic portal tomb, the heaviest in Europe. The capstone (that’s the top stone) is estimated to weigh 100 metric tons, and speculation as to how they got it up there, way back in 3000BC, is always interesting. The dolmen is located 3km east of Carlow town, on the Hacketstown Road. Bring wellies as the walk can be muddy.

Rancho Reilly Pet Farm

If yours spend most of the year in a city, they will love the chance to get friendly with animals including reindeer, miniature goats, ponies, pot-bellied pigs, rabbits, hens and ducks. There is pony riding, miniature golf, go-carting, an obstacle course and more, set across five acres. It’s at Springhill Road, just outside Carlow town.

€7 per child over one year, €3 per adult; ranchoreilly.com

Dublin

The Dart suburban rail follows the curve of Dublin Bay, offering several options for an afternoon out.

The Great Outdoors

One of the greatest things about Dublin is the speed with which you can get out of it, and into countryside or seaside. Hike through Tibradden Woods, climb the Sugarloaf, spend the day on beaches from Seapoint to Killiney. Bring a picnic and none of these things should cost you anything, except perhaps an ice-cream at the end.

Little Museum of Dublin

Packaged right, kids love history, and the Little Museum packages very well. From arresting photos from Dublin’s tenements to gold-painted Monster Munch, this is a lively introduction to the story of Dublin. The Wings of Ireland: A People’s History of Irish Aviation is a brilliant temporary exhibition from now through August.

Family pass €16. littlemuseum.ie

Book Learning

There are free events and activities — including puppet shows, drumming workshops, arts & crafts, storytelling and more — in libraries across Dublin throughout July and August. Check dublincitypubliclibraries.ie for information and to book.

Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again

A wonderful exhibition of the poet’s manuscripts, letters, unpublished works, diary entries, photographs and multi-media recordings, as well as personal items, including the desk where he wrote, and sods of turf, all watched over by the legend: Don’t be Afraid, an artwork based on Heaney’s last text to his wife – ‘Noli Timere’. At the new Bank of Ireland Cultural and Heritage Centre at College Green, entry is free. nli.ie

Dublin Horse Show

If yours have even a passing interest in horses (and find me a pre-teen girl who doesn’t), this is five days of brilliant fun. Show jumpers, ponies, draught horses, Connemara hunters, international superstars, music, shopping, food, and more horses. Family pass €60; dublinhorseshow.com

Co. Kildare

Japanese Gardens at the Irish National Stud in Co. Kildare

Kildare Maze

Grown to mark the millennium and inspired by the St Brigid’s Cross, this extends to 1.4 acres with over 1.5km of paths in which to get thoroughly lost. if you make it to the centre, you will be rewarded by panoramic views over the countryside from the Viewing Tower. Family pass (2 adults & 3 children) €29, thekildaremaze.com

National Stud and Japanese Gardens

Still one of the best family days out around, after all these years. See the world’s most beautiful horses, including some legendary winners, then visit the tranquil gardens created by Japanese master horticulturist Tassa Eida and his son Minoru in 1906. Family pass (2 adults & 4 children) €28, irishnationalstud.ie

Gliding

It isn’t cheap, and despite the club’s name is in Kildare, and isn’t exactly a family day out — although family are welcome to come and watch — and neither is it really suitable for anyone younger than 16, but as a truly spectacular day out, it can’t be beaten. Take a flight in a two-seat, dual-controlled glider with an experienced instructor. Trial memberships are €120 and that includes an initial trial lesson. dublinglidingclub.ie

Co. Kilkenny

The Butler Gallery

Junior film buffs will be enthralled by a series of free events, workshops and talks, taking audiences behind the scenes of Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated film, The Breadwinner. The Kilkenny exhibition features original drawings, storyboards, cutouts and animation, as well as the exquisite watercolours and cutouts that serve as vibrant backdrops to the animated action. Admission free; butlergallery.com

The National Reptile Zoo

If your idea of a good day out is mingling with snakes, crocodile and spiders, you can meet some of the world’s rarest and most unusual animals in Ireland’s only reptile zoo in Gowran. It has over 50 exhibits, an animal encounter zone, a tropical walk-through habitat, indoor and outdoor picnic area and a soft play area. Family ticket from €27; nationalreptilezoo.ie

National Design and Craft Gallery

Families are invited to the Kilkenny city gallery on Saturdays at 3pm for a ‘Crafternoon Tour’. It also hosts a diverse range of craft club workshops throughout the year and, on the second Saturday of the month, it invites young makers to take part in a hands-on craft workshop. Admission free, ndcg.ie

Aerial trekking adventures...

Castlecomer Discovery Park

While older kids will love zip-lining, archery and the climbing wall, the Junior Woodland Adventure Course is designed to encourage small children to become more adventurous in a woodland environment. Then there’s the enchanting Elf and Fairy Village to explore.

Activity prices vary, Elf and Fairy Village is free, discoverypark.ie

Co. Laois

Emo Court, Co. Laois. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

Donaghmore Famine Workhouse Museum

See history come to life at this fascinating museum, which tells the story of the families who lived and died within the Famine Workhouse walls as a result of the Great Famine. Visitors will also enjoy the agricultural collection, which includes farm implements, household items and hand tools donated by local people.

Family ticket €10; donaghmoremuseum.ie

Emo Court House

Enjoy the beautiful gardens and parklands at Emo Court House, which were first laid out in the 18th Century. You can take a tour of the neoclassical mansion, and have lunch at The Cupcake Cafe. Family ticket €13, admission to gardens is free; emocourt.net

Co. Longford

Corlea Trackway, Co. Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Bog Walk

Take a walk along the longest stretch of bog road anywhere. This oak walkway dates back to the Iron Age and was built in the year 148 BC. There are more than 10 different walkways branching out across the Corlea bog, and an interpretive centre to give them context. Three kilometres from Kenagh village, on the Longford-Kenagh road. heritageireland.ie/en/midlands-eastcoast/corleatrackwayvisitorcentre

Edgeworthstown

Take a tour around the grounds and restored walled gardens of Edgeworthstown House, ancestral home of novelist Maria Edgeworth (Castle Rackrent) and her famous father Richard Lovell. Hear stories of visits by Oscar Wilde and William Wordsworth. €5 per person, edgeworthstown.net

Co. Louth

Carlingford, Louth

Carlingford Adventure Centre

The picturesque town of Carlingford is a must-see for history buffs, and it’s also a perfect destination for thrill-seekers. Try zorbing, rock-climbing and kayaking.

Family ticket €160, carlingfordadventure.com

Leprechaun and Fairy Cavern

Visitors to this Carlingford attraction will be greeted by the Leprechaun Whisperer, who will introduce them to the story of The Last Leprechauns of Ireland. Following the enchanting storytelling, you visit the leprechaun cavern below the ground and Queen Sadhbh’s Fairy Village.

Adult €3.50/child €7, thelastleprechaunsofireland.com

Escape HQ

For a different and challenging experience, head to Carlingford where you and your family will be locked in a themed game room. Your goal is to escape within 60 minutes, and this is achieved by completing a series of challenges and puzzles that allow you to progress in the game.

Adult €18, child over 5 €12. escapehq.ie

E-Bike Escapes

Take the slog out of cycling by renting an electric bike and cycling the new scenic Greenway from Carlingford to Newry. Suitable for ages 14 upwards, you’ll get a map of the area and an information booklet on all the interesting sights and local legends.

Full day €35, escapehq.ie/e-bike-escapes

Co. Meath

The Viking Voyage at The Park. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Loughcrew Gardens and Adventure Centre

Head to Loughcrew in Oldcastle for zip-lining, archery, climbing wall, assault course, witches’ ropes and a forest crystal maze. Family members opting for a quieter life can check out the breathtaking gardens, with their medieval motte, church and tower house.

Adventure Centre full day rate — adult €55/child €52, Gardens — adult €7/child €3.50. loughcrew.com

Red Mountain Open Farm

Aside from checking out the animals, children can enjoy this Drogheda farm’s indoor and outdoor playgrounds, a straw maze, swings and slides, play houses, pedal tractors and go-karts, and tractor, blue barrel and horse carriage rides. Family ticket from €24, plus extra for rides, redmountainopenfarm.ie

Tayto Park

With over 100 attractions in its theme park and zoo, there’s no chance your hard-to-please darlings will get bored in Ashbourne’s Tayto Park. If you’re feeling adventurous, jump on the Cu Chulainn roller coaster, which is the largest wooden ride in Europe.

Admission €17.50-€33, under 3s go free. taytopark.ie

Co. Offaly

Lough Boora Discovery Park

Lough Boora is a natural wonderland in Boora that the whole family can enjoy. You can take one of five walking routes and stop off at one of the bird-hides, or rent bikes and take three off-road cycle routes. Be sure to visit the recently opened Fairy Avenue, which is home to 14 fairies. Admission is free, loughboora.com

Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre

Inquiring minds will be fascinated by the Science Centre, which houses the famous Great Telescope. Budding knights and princesses will love the epic Treehouse Adventure Area, which features Ireland’s largest treehouse along with a bouncy pillow, sandpits and a hobbit hut.

Family ticket €25, birrcastle.com

Co. Westmeath

Viking Tours Ireland

All aboard for a fun history lesson with the Vikings aboard a replica Viking ship. Sailing from Athlone, you can cruise upriver into majestic Lough Ree or downstream to the famous monastic settlement at Clonmacnoise.

Family ticket — Lough Ree €40 and Clonmacnoise €55. vikingtoursireland.ie

Belvedere House, Gardens and Park

Belvedere’s parklands in Mullingar offer a Victorian walled garden, fairy garden, woodland and lakeshore walks and four children’s play areas. It is hosting summer family theatre events, including a performance of Robin Hood and his Merry Men on August 2. Family ticket €20, Robin Hood €48, belvedere-house.ie

Mollie Moo’s Pet Farm

Animal-mad children will love interacting with both well-known farm animals and exotic animals like the alpacas at this Mullingar farm. Children are provided with a bag of food to feed the animals, and facilities include a sandpit, crazy golf and pedal cars. Admission €8pp, molliemoos.ie

Co. Wexford

The National Heritage Park

Irish National Heritage Park

Walk through five millennia of history, from pre-historic to early Christian and the Age of Invasion, then try a family sleepover in a replica 1,500-year-old ring fort. No child will be able to resist.

Family pass (2 adults and up to 3 children), €25; stayovers (flat rate for six people), €400; irishheritage.ie

Hook Head Lighthouse

The glorious beacon that is Hook Head Lighthouse has been guiding ships around here for almost 800 years. Take a closer look, then make for the nearby Dunbrody Famine Ship and Irish Emigrant Experience. irelandsancienteast.com

Wells House

They say you never forget the first time a falcon lands on your arm. Certainly, getting up-close with these magnificent birds of prey is a memorable moment. See for yourself at Wells House Falconry and Hawk Experience, under the eye of an experienced falconer. And there’s heaps more to do, including a fairy walk and adventure playground. Falconry family pass €60; wellshouse.ie

Seal Rescue Centre

This is the only facility of its kind in the country, and any animal-loving kids will adore it. Orphaned, sick and injured seal pups are rescued from around the country — thanks to tip-offs from members of the public — and brought here for care and rehabilitation.

You can visit at no cost (although donations are welcome), and learn about the work.

sealrescueireland.org

Co. Wicklow

A model of a city at the Cool Planet Experience at Powerscourt in Co. Wicklow. Photo: Damien Eagers

The ‘Secret’ Beach

Nothing is really secret this close to the capital, but Magheramore beach, past Wicklow town, is certainly a gem. White sand, clear sparkling water and, at low tide, plenty of room for football or races. This is where a record number of women (over 2,500) went skinny-dipping in June to raise money for cancer research, but in general you won’t be thronged. Parking might cost €5, depending on how far you’re willing to walk.

Cool Planet Experience, Powerscourt Estate

This is an interactive, immersive opportunity to educate, engage and inspire yourself and the kids about climate change. There is some doom and gloom — how could there not be? — but also plenty of encouraging suggestions and innovations. Be prepared for kids to leave with promises to cycle to school and reduce the family carbon footprint.

Family pass €25, cpe.cool

National Botanic Garden at Kilmacurragh

There is, obviously, great walking to be had throughout Wicklow, whether it’s Glendalough or the Wicklow Way, but if yours are smaller, the National Botanic Gardens at Kilmacurragh are gorgeous. Set on 52 acres, around the ruins of a Queen Anne house, these were begun in 1712 and have plenty of rare trees and shrubs.

Entry is free although guided tours can cost €5 per person depending on when you go. botanicgardens.ie

2. Munster

Co. Clare

Dolphin watching

Glamping in Doolin

Yes, camping should be a basic, back-to-nature experience, but there is definitely a place for a more luxurious version too. Doolin Glamping is pretty gorgeous, with bell tents raised off the ground, complete with pine beds, tealight chandeliers, Moroccan lanterns, bean bags and rugs. Everything you need in terms of kitchen and bathroom is nearby.

Four-person tents from €70 per night. doolinglamping.com

The Burren and The Flaggy Shore

Frankly, you can’t visit Clare and not take time to soak up the extraordinary landscape of the Burren. The Flaggy Shore is a family-friendly coastal walk, starting from New Quay, just off the Kinvara/Ballyvaughan road. On one side is the Atlantic Ocean, on the other the unique limestone rocks of The Burren. Look for fossils and check out the Martello tower at Finavarra Point. Breathe deeply; this might be the cleanest air in Europe.

Dolphin Watching

This can be tried at various spots around the country, but the place where the Shannon runs into the sea, at Carrigaholt on the Loop Head Peninsula, is a feeding ground for a range of wildlife, including bottlenose dolphins and grey seals, and Dolphinwatch have both a high ‘encounter rate’, and a good attitude towards conservation and ecotourism.

Trips last 2-3 hours, adult tickets €35, children (15 and under) €20. dolphinwatch.ie

Co. Cork

Cheetah cub at Fota Wildlife park

Fota Wildlife Park

Your own little bunch of wild things will enjoy the summer programme of outdoor concerts, educational weekends, art workshops and yoga at the very-popular Fota in Carrigtwohill.

Family pass from €48. fotawildlife.ie

Blackrock Castle Observatory

If your offspring have stars in their eyes, the observatory offers interactive exhibits and fun activities on outer space and the universe. Discover the night sky in the planetarium and share theories on alien life with Cosmo, the friendly virtual astronaut.

Family ticket €18, bco.ie

West Cork Model Railway Village

You’ll step back in time and see life as it was in the 1940s, and kids will love the old West Cork railway line portrayed in delightful miniature. You can even take a tour of Clonakilty aboard the Choo Choo Road Train.

Family ticket €25 or €35 with the train ride, modelvillage.ie

Sherkin Island

A day trip to Sherkin will provide inspiration for budding creatives, as many of its 100 residents make a living from craft, painting and writing. Wild flowers abound on Sherkin, seals, otters, dolphin and porpoise can be observed, and you can hire bikes to get around.

Family ticket Sherkin Ferry €28. sherkinisland.ie

Trabolgan

A perennial family favourite, Trabolgan Holiday Village in Midleton is well-known for its glorious surroundings, excellent facilities and range of indoor and outdoor activities. Family ticket €45, trabolgan.com

Co. Kerry

Sea Synergy and Activity Centre

Any exploration of Kerry’s coast and seashore will be wonderful, but for a more informed experience, try the Sea Synergy and Activity Centre at Waterville. An exhibition shows whale and dolphin bones and a touchpool with rockshore creatures, while guided tours and adventures are provided by marine biologists and local specialists — seashore safaris, guided snorkelling, guided boat tours, island visits, and even a guided beach walk at night.

Family pass for the exhibition €12, tours priced separately per person. seasynergy.org

Sky-walking

Ireland’s longest rope-bridge is found at Kells Bay House. You don’t need to stay here to explore it — entrance to the gardens is independent of the hotel — and there are various other walks, as well as the Sky Bridge; 11m long, suspended above the River Delligeenagh.

Family pass €25 (2 adults 3 children) kellsbay.ie

The Skelligs

Don’t go if you get seasick, or are scared of heights, and don’t bring small children, but for everyone else, this is the most spectacular trip you can take. Some 12km southwest of Valentia Island, past the gull-and-gannet-covered Sceilig Bheag, up a 1,000-year-old stairway, to the ancient monastic settlement at the top.

Boat trips start from around €65 per person, usually departing between 9am & 10.30am, and returning between 2.00pm & 3pm. Book early. wildatlanticway.com

Co. Limerick

The Hunt Museum, Limerick

University of Limerick Activity Centre

You can all dive straight in at the deep end with a visit to ULAC, where you can take a lesson in sailing, kayaking, canoeing or your choice of water sports. Family ticket, half-day €99, ulac.ie

Thomond Park Stadium

Munster Rugby’s full stadium tour consists of a museum visit, where you can experience the club’s history and test your skills in the interactive game zone. You’ll also get entry to the dressing rooms, plus visits to pitch-side and the Munster dugout. Adult €10/child €8. thomondpark.ie

The Hunt Museum

With gallery trails and art activities, this Limerick city museum, preserves and exhibits the original artefacts gathered, over a lifetime, by John and Gertrude Hunt. The fun and engaging activities include an interactive hunt around the museum, and children’s arts and crafts on the first Sunday of every month.

Family €12, huntmuseum.com

Co. Tipperary

The Rock of Cashel in Tipperary

Bike Park Ireland

Now that cycling is such a Thing, check out this purpose-built mountain bike park, suitable for all abilities: 450 acres, eight trails, and two army lorries to bring you to the top, so you get all the fun of whizzing down.

Prices vary but a family pass for park entry, with own bikes (2 adults & 2-4 kids) is €25; bikeparkireland.ie

St Patrick’s Well

This beautifully serene spot doesn’t offer much in terms of bells and whistles, but is compelling all the same. One of the country’s largest holy wells, flowing into a pool with an early-Christian, Celtic-style cross at its centre. Just outside Clonmel, near Marfield Village;

discoverireland.ie

The Rock of Cashel

We defy any child not to get a thrill from this former seat of the High Kings of Munster, later gifted to the Church. A good steep climb up sets the scene, after which the sheer size, scale and magnificent views take over.

Family pass €20; cashel.ie

Co. Waterford

The Waterford Greenway

This has been used by a quarter of a million people since it opened in 2016, and no wonder. A 46km off-road trail that runs along an old railway line between Waterford and Dungarvan; perfect for cycling, walking or running, for people of all ages and abilities.

deisegreenway.com

Waterford and Suir Valley Railway

A beautiful picturesque trip along the Suir Valley with panoramic views of the River Suir, all easily admired from a charming period railway carriage. For fans of Thomas the Tank Engine, and the Golden Age of Travel.

Family pass, €23, wsvrailway.ie

Charter a Traditional Boat

From trains to boats, keep up themes of comfort and elegance. The Brian Boru is a graciously-restored 56ft ketch that voyages around Waterford Estuary and up the River Suir to Little Island, and can be booked for parties up to 12. Departs Waterford Quay. For prices, check traditionalsailexperience.com

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival

From August 3-5, Waterford is all about street performance, showcasing the best from home-grown and international acts. See tumblers, jugglers, magicians, musicians, fire-breathers, acrobats and entertainers of all kinds. spraoi.com

3. Connacht

Galway

Brigit's Garden. Co. Galway

Burren Nature Sanctuary

Explore the winding tracks of the fairy woodland trails while learning about the natural history of The Burren, the flora, fauna and karst geology. Along the way, you’ll meet a variety of friendly animals, from goats and Shetland ponies to alpacas, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Family ticket €35, bns.ie

Killary Sheep Farm

Visitors can see sheepdogs Sweep, Lassie and Fly in action with the sheep, and take in sheep shearing and turf-cutting demonstrations. The Leenane farm also brings its guests on picturesque walks along country trails, overlooking the Killary Fjord. Family ticket €25, killarysheepfarm.com

Brigit’s Garden

Brigit’s Garden in Rosscahill takes you on a magical journey into the heart of Celtic heritage and mythology, within 11 acres of native woodland and wildflower meadows. There’s a kids’ discovery trail, a natural playground, an ancient fairy ring fort and a thatched roundhouse and crannog.

Family ticket €24, brigitsgarden.ie

Loughwell Farm Park

There’s a host of animals for children to pet at this farm in Moycullen, including pigs, ponies, alpacas, donkeys and reindeer. There’s also bouncy castles, an obstacle course, sand dunes with slides and play diggers, a straw bale maze, zip wire and pedal go-karts.

Adults €5, children over 3 €12, under 3 €5, under 18 months free. loughwellfarmpark.ie

Co. Leitrim

Glencar Waterfall, Co. Leitrim

Glencar Waterfall

Name-checked by Yeats in The Stolen Child, this 50ft-high waterfall is truly glorious, and a good fall of rain only makes it more so. Located 11km west of Manorhamilton.

Lough Allen Adventure Centre

Kayaking, windsurfing, hill walking and general outdoorsy-ness, including the kind of team-building challenges that can cement a family, particularly one with teenagers, who enjoy the problem-solving challenges.

Prices vary, check loughallenadventure.com

River Cruise

Hire a boat and explore Leitrim from the rivers Shannon and Erne. Boats of all sizes, sleeping from two to 10 people, can be hired for just a night or two, or longer. All have well-equipped galleys (kitchens to us) in case you want to cook up a storm, and are easily navigated (no licence is required for cruising, but you must be over 21).

Prices vary, check cruise-ireland.com

Co. Mayo

Westport House is the pride and joy of the gorgeous town of Westport

Westport House

Built on the foundations of Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley’s many castles, Westport House has 30-odd rooms to visit, while outside on the estate is the Pirate Adventure Park, with the Cannonball Run slide, Pirate Queen Swinging Ship, go-karting, pedalos and more.

Family pass, €57, westporthouse.ie

Cycle the Great Western Greenway

One of the country’s best recent initiatives, this, the longest stretch of off-road walking and cycling in Ireland, 42km along the disused Westport to Achill railway line, is a brilliant day out — or series of days out if you chose to stay overnight along the way. greenway.ie

Snorkel or Kayak the Blueway

Yes, there are blueways too, including this, at Old Head, Louisburgh village, a network of clear water trails perfect for kayaking and snorkelling. The snorkel trail starts at the beach and continues north for around 500m to the Western headland.

Bring your own gear, or rent it; check diving.ie/blueway for information on providers.

Co. Roscommon

Roscommon Equestrian Centre

Between Roscommon town and Lanesboro, near Lough Ree at the foot of the Slieve Bawn mountain, this is a great place to begin or improve on horseback. There is plenty of scenic ground to trek through, as well as lessons.

A one-hour family pass costs €55, roscommonequestrian.ie

Baysports

If your family’s idea of heaven is a series of giant inflatables — slides, rafts, castles — and a chance to recreate Total Wipeout, this Co Roscommon destination is definitely for you. As well as the waterpark there is kayaking, stand-up paddling, pedal boats and something called Chinese Dragon boating.

Prices vary, from €17 per adult for the waterpark, see baysports.ie

The Arigna Mining Experience

The last coal mine here closed as recently as 1990, and with it an entire way of life going back generations. Learn the mining history of the area, and understand something of the lives miners and their families led by accompanying an ex-miner on a fascinating tour.

Family pass €28, arignaminingexperience.ie

Strokestown Park

The beautifully grand Strokestown house may seem an odd location for the National Famine Museum, but a quick dip into the history here will explain all. This record of the greatest social disaster of 19th Century Europe is a meticulous and affecting one, and all but the smallest children will be fascinated. strokestownpark.ie

Co. Sligo

MySligo by Lothar at Eagles Flying

Sligo Folk Park

History fans will love this community-based attraction in Riverstown, which provides a true experience of rural life and Irish heritage in the late 19th Century. Check out the recreated creamery store, grocery shop and pub, as well as the school, traditional dairy, blacksmith’s forge and museum. Kids will also love the farm animals and play area.

Family ticket from €20, sligofolkpark.com

Gillighan’s World

Inject a bit of fairy magic into your day with a trip to Gillighan’s World, near Tubbercurry, where miniature villages and delightful fairy habitats nestle in botanical gardens. Searching the park to solve the clues you’ve been given is great fun, and you’ll escape into a land of artistry and imagination.

Family ticket from €28, gillighansworld.ie

Eagles Flying

You’ll be awed by the residents of the Irish Raptor Research Centre in Ballymote, Ireland’s largest sanctuary for raptors and owls. Currently home to more than 100 eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and vultures, scientists give information about these magnificent creatures during interactive shows. Family ticket €35.90, eaglesflying.com

4. Ulster

W5 Interactive Discovery Centre, Belfast

Co. Antrim

W5

With over 250 interactive exhibits, W5 in Belfast provides fantastic fun for all ages. In addition to permanent science, engineering and exploration exhibits, this summer’s special exhibition is Dinosaur Encounters, and there’s a daily programme of live science demonstrations and shows.

Family ticket from £27.50 / €32.35, w5online.co.uk

Rathlin Island

Puffins are a huge attraction on beautiful Rathlin Island, which can be reached by ferry from Ballycastle. Check out the seabird centre, explore a real working lighthouse and examine artefacts from local shipwrecks at the Boathouse Visitor Centre.

Family return Rathlin Island Ferry £32/€36.15, rathlincommunity.org

Titanic Belfast

The captivating Titanic Belfast, the world’s leading tourist attraction in 2016, draws together special effects, dark rides, full-scale reconstructions and innovative interactive features. Complete your experience with a visit to the world’s last remaining White Star vessel and RMS Titanic’s original tender ship — SS Nomadic.

Family ticket £45/€50.87, titanicbelfast.com

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge

If your family has a head for heights, crossing the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge is an exhilarating experience. Located 8km from the Giant’s Causeway, it’s 66ft long and is suspended 98ft above the rocks below, giving you a dramatic viewpoint.

Family ticket £17.50/€19.78, nationaltrust.org.uk/carrick-a-rede

Co. Armagh

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Children fascinated by astronomy will love the planetarium’s interactive daily shows, including one that introduces them to the sun, moon and stars and the animal constellations in the night sky. Minecraft-made kids will enjoy special workshops taking place on August 24 and 25.

Family ticket from £23/€26, armaghplanet.com

The Rink

For a day out that incorporates exercise and fun, why not enjoy a roller-skating session at The Rink in Portadown. Re-live your youth and show the kids how it’s done.

Family ticket from £25/€28.26, therink.co.uk

Tayto Factory Tour

Adults and children alike will enjoy a visit to Tandragee Castle in Craigavon, home of Tayto. Visitors will get the opportunity to meet Mr Tayto, the brand’s lovable mascot, and see how the ever-popular crisps and snacks are made.

Adults £5/€5.65, children £3/€3.39, tayto.com

Co. Cavan

Bear Essentials

Here you could see staff working on new teddy bear designs or restoring much-loved bears at the Teddy Bear Hospital in Bawnboy. The Silver Bear Centre even contains a vintage early 20th Century teddy bear collection.

Admission is free, bearessentials.ie

Cavan Canoe Centre

If you fancy adventures on the water, hire canoes and kayaks at the centre in Killykeen Forest Park or take guided tours of the local waterways. Bike tours, horse trekking and paddle-boarding are also available.

It costs €10 per hour for canoe/kayak hire, facebook.com/cavancanoecentre

Co. Derry

Riverwatch Aquarium

You can see different fish swimming in the tanks, as the Derry aquarium represents eight different habitats found in the area. There are free activity packs to keep the kids entertained, and sheets that are designed to encourage them to ask questions.

Free admission, loughs-agency.org

Tower Museum

All ages can enjoy Tower Museum’s interactive Discovery Zone, and youngsters will enjoy finding out more about archaeology, dinosaurs, early people, Colmcille, woodlands and the contemporary city of Derry.

Family ticket £9, derrystrabane.com

Co. Donegal

Ards Forest Park

Getting properly out into nature with very small children can be difficult — buggy-friendly terrain can be hard to come by, but the 480-hectare Ards Forest Park in Sheephaven Bay, between Creeslough and Dunfanaghy, has a specially designed boardwalk, built with buggies in mind, as well as the remains of four ring forts, a number of megalithic tombs, and a play area.

coillte.ie/site/ards-forest-park

Earagail Arts Festival

This runs until July 29 and celebrates the rich culture of Donegal with music, theatre, visual arts, film and literature in venues up and down the county, showcasing home-grown and international acts, including the Californian Feetwarmers and Moh! Kouyate.

Check eaf.ie for details

Glebe House

This Regency-style house outside Letterkenny was the home for nearly 30 years of renowned artist Derek Hill, who left it to the people of Ireland in 1982. The house is decorated with William Morris textiles, has collections of Islamic and Japanese art as well as work by 20th Century artists such as Picasso and Kokoshka, all displayed in a deliberately informal manner.

Admission to the gallery is free. The house can be seen by guided tour only, family pass €13. glebegallery.ie

Fintown Railway

The restored Fintown Railway runs a three-mile return trip in old-style carriages through spectacular scenery along the shores of Loch Finn. It is a delight trip for railway enthusiasts, certainly, but reliably entertaining for the rest of us too.

Family pass €24; fintownrailway.com

Co. Down

Tollymore Forest Park

Tollymore covers an area of 630 hectares and has stunning trails, but the Newcastle park’s most obvious claim to fame is playing the Haunted Forest in Games Of Thrones. See where the White Walkers began their march into the Realm of Men, or where the Starks discovered the Direwolves.

Admission £5/€5.65 per car, discovernorthernireland.com

Mount Ida Pottery

If your family loves creating, you can learn to throw clay on the wheel and make something special of your own at this Banbridge studio. The cost includes materials and a second visit to glaze the work completed in the session.

Morning/afternoon classes, adult £65/€73.44, child £50/€56.49, mountidapottery.co.uk

Peace Maze

If wandering around a giant maze won’t make you lose your marbles, head to the Peace Maze in Castlewellan Forest Park, which is a symbol of hope in Northern Ireland. It covers nearly three acres and has 2.18 miles of pathway, so make your way to the middle to ring the bell.

Admission £5/€5.65 per car, discovernorthernireland.com

Co. Fermanagh

Caving at Marble Arch

Corralea Activity Centre

For fans of Total Wipeout, and anyone else who enjoys a bit of water-based rough-and-tumble, check out Corralea. There’s orienteering, wall climbing and archery, and you can even stay here if you wish, but we love the water park, with its 12ft waterslide, floating trampoline and rafts, on Upper Lough MacNean.

There are a variety of deals and packages on offer, see activityireland.com

Marble Arch Caves

These are among Europe’s most accessible caves, and decidedly lofty for underground. Stalactites glisten above underground streams and spectacular walkways that allow easy access. Tours are 75 minutes, cover 1.5km, and are suitable for all ages and average fitness levels.

Family pass £26.80 (2 adults and 3 children); marblearchcavesgeopark.com

Co. Monaghan

Kayaking on Lough Muckno, Monaghan

AWOL Outdoor Adventure Centre

From the full-on active paintballing and water rafting, to the more cerebral boat building, paddle making and bushcraft, all in the magnificent Blackwater Valley, this is a one-stop shop.

Prices vary, check awolpaintball.ie

Lough Muckno Leisure Park

Set on 900 acres of wooded terrain close to Castleblayney town, this park is built around the biggest and most beautiful of Monaghan’s lakes, Muckno. The two wooded islands — Black and White Island — offer orienteering, nature walks/trails, water skiing and fishing. Otherwise, just wander and admire. monaghantourism.com

Co. Tyrone

An Creagan

Nature-lovers will adore this outdoor play and education space in Omagh, designed to enhance children’s holistic development through the encouragement of natural play. A full programme of cultural events and festivals provides traditional music, song and dance every weekend.

Admission free, an-creagan.com

Ulster American Folk Park

History buffs visiting this Omagh attraction can immerse themselves in the story of the brave emigrants who made the journey across the Atlantic to America hundreds of years ago. Wander through thatched cottages, log cabins and meet costumed characters who’ll show you traditional crafts, tell stories and even share their food.

Family ticket from £19/€21.47, nmni.com/uafp

The Abingdon Collection

You’ll get a blast from the past at The Abingdon Collection, near Omagh, which is divided into two areas of interest. There are over 2,500 World War II items, and a collection of classic vehicles, complemented by over 500 model cars, photographs and automobilia.

Admission free, visit by appointment only, theabingdoncollection.com

