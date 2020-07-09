| 8.7°C Dublin

10 staycation deals in Ireland this summer - as an 'availability surge' shows in late August

While self-catering is in high demand, less than 30pc of Irish hotel rooms are booked this summer, and availability is wide open in September

Lahinch. Co. Clare. Photo: Deposit Expand
Wexford's Ferrycarrig Hotel. Photo by Colin Shanahan / digicolphotography.com Expand
The Hazelwood Restaurant at Sligo Park Hotel Expand
Inside the 'Connacht Cruiser' Expand
The Lodge at Kilkea Castle Expand
The front lounge at Lahinch Coast Hotel Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

Yes, self-catering is selling like hot cakes.

The world and its mother are looking for a holiday home where they can control comings and goings this summer, we can confirm.

"Coastal, seaside properties are more or less booked out until end of August," reports Jacinta Doolin, chair of the Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF) - which launches its new letsgoselfcatering.ie website later this month.

