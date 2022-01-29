10 of the best hotel bars in Ireland – with roaring fires, rare whiskeys and slick cocktails

What is it that makes a hotel bar so appealing? Is it the whisper of excitement or air of travel ? Is it the often-luxurious setting, where people dress up for a glass of something special and the lighting makes models of us all?

Or is it the simple appeal of knowing that your bed is just a quick stumble away and you can nip down for a nightcap without bringing a coat?

Whatever it is, there’s a special allure to a hotel bar that we just can’t resist. In these spaces and sanctums, we become the kind of people who are happy to pay the guts of €20 for a cocktail. After all, some of the world’s favourite cocktails were created in hotel bars, from the sidecar (invented in the Ritz in Paris) to the martini (first made in the Knickerbocker in New York).

The World’s 50 Best Bars list this year once again saw a hotel bar proclaimed No 1. London’s Connaught Bar topped the list for the second year in a row, but no Irish bar featured. Why? That’s hard to believe, given the wealth of incredible spots we have all around the country.

Whether you like a super slick bar with a martini cart, or a cosy spot with plush couches and roaring fires, there are plenty of places all over the country we feel deserving of a place on that list.

We spoke to some familiar faces to find out their favourites…

1. 1824 at The Shelbourne, Dublin

By: Aoife Carrigy, wine and food writer

Why: “I love the fact that this bar feels like a secret. You’re tucked away in the heart of the Shelbourne, and it’s so cosy and comfortable but still feels luxurious, with all the books and murals. The bar itself is fabulous, and the bar staff really know how to make a cocktail. There’s a sense of theatre about it. For somewhere that’s so tucked away, it’s good for people watching as well — you’re right beside the terrace, and there is always a bit of action on the grand staircase. It feels like a whiskey bar to me. You have things like the Powers John’s Lane 12-Year-Old right up to your Midleton Very Rare Dair Ghaelach, which is matured in Irish oak. There are whiskeys that you don’t see everywhere.”

Details: theshelbourne.com

2. Sketch at The Imperial, Cork

By: Zainab Boladale, TV presenter

Why: “Sketch is gorgeous. It’s very high fashion, and it feels like stepping into the 1920s. I feel like I want to wear a Great Gatsby dress when I’m in there. It really is stylish, and they do the most delicious cocktails. I usually just go for a margarita wherever I go — it’s my go-to order, and they do a really good one. The staff are all really welcoming and warm; they’re just really lovely. It feels safe and homely. I’m a big foodie, and I often end up eating alone. For me, it’s really enjoyable to be there by myself for a few hours. I don’t feel self-conscious at all, and everybody there is so sweet. It’s gotten to the point where sometimes they recognise me!”

Details: imperialhotelcork.com

3. Bellinter House, Co Meath

By: Chupi Sweetman, CEO of Chupi

Why: “To me, Bellinter is like your eccentric great uncle’s house in the country. There are wellies under the piano, so you can go out for a walk in the park if you want to. The barmen will always remember you and your favourite drink. And I think there’s something so welcoming about it. When I think about the bar at Bellinter, I’m not thinking about propping up a barstool. They have the world’s most beautiful drawing room, and the bar is part of that. You can order your delicious cocktail, then curl up on these beautiful, old, beaten Chesterfields in front of the roaring fire and just play Scrabble. I love how personal and how intimate it is. It’s just perfect.”

Details: bellinterhouse.com

4. Ballyvolane House, Co Cork

By: Russell James Alford and Patrick Hanlon, gastrogays.com

Why: “This resplendent house boasts a seriously well-stocked honesty bar, with various spirits and wines (and ample glassware) from Ireland and abroad. You simply pick your tipple, shake, stir or pour, and write down your order, which is charged to your room. Then enjoy it in the stunning sitting room, with its bookshelf walls, cosy fire and the house dogs at your feet. This house is a home, and the drawing room (all high ceilings, heavy drapes, ample rugs and sink-into couches and armchairs) is really the ultimate cosy setting for a nightcap. With the Bertha’s Revenge distillery on-site, it would be remiss to not enjoy a gin cocktail, like their signature rhubarb martini or gimlet.”

Details: ballyvolanehouse.ie

5. The Cocktail Bar, Merchant Hotel, Belfast

By: Nadia El Ferdaoussi, travel and wine expert

Why: “The antique fireplace and chandeliers sold this bar from the second I walked in. It’s upscale and plush, but it’s also cosy and full of Belfast charm thanks to the friendly staff. Oh, and their house champagne is one of my favourites, Ruinart, so it’s nice to be able to order a glass. The cocktail menu is great but, of course, they’ll make something specific to your taste — in my case, an excellent smoky, slightly spicy mezcal sour. Top marks for the glassware and fancy ice too. The bar isn’t huge, so it’s quite cosy, thanks, in part, to the open fire, but the atmosphere is lively throughout the day. Don’t overlook the bar for a daytime drink!”

Details: themerchanthotel.com

6. The Parlour, Haddington House, Dún Laoghaire

By: Seán Munsanje, TV and radio presenter

Why: “This new bar is a great spot for a pre-dinner drink, and it’s got an old-world glamorous feel to it, which really works. There isn’t anything like it in the area, and it’s got beautiful sea views. You can sit with a drink and look out over the harbour, to Howth, and all along the coastline. It’s the kind of place you want to dress up to go to, which is what I love about it. There’s a bit of a vibe in there, which is part of the charm — there are enough people around to give it a bit of a buzz, but it’s still intimate. It’s a bit of old-school glamour where you wouldn’t expect to find it.”

Details: haddingtonhouse.ie

7. Owen Mac’s, Ballygarry Hotel, Co Kerry

By: Pól Ó Conghaile, travel editor

Why: The best hotel bars are like dusk — they make everybody look better. There’s intrigue, a sense of people passing through, be they travellers or after-work urbanites. You never know who’s at the next barstool. You can get your Gatsby on, or slink into a corner with a laptop, and they’re a great place to let the hotel’s service, design and ambition sink in. The best hotel bartenders are mixologists, therapists and concierges; they know when to talk and when to walk. Ireland’s hotel bars have gone up a gear, from the Observatory at Belfast’s Grand Central to refurbed classics at the Park Kenmare or Ashford Castle, but Owen Mac’s at Ballygarry Hotel is one of the sweetest memories for me, combining wood panelling, snug corners, smoky glass, newspaper rails and an easy, confident service that typifies this family-run hotel. I recall it as having a perfect pint too.

Details: ballygarry.com

8. The Sidecar, The Westbury, Dublin

By: Cal Byrne, World Class Bartender of the Year finalist and beverage manager for the Mercantile Group

Why: “When I was opening my first bar in Limerick, I went to The Sidecar with my partner and my dad for a celebratory drink. My dad doesn’t drink, but he’s always been very interested in engaging with my world and my work. One of the things that I love about The Sidecar is that they were really focused on giving him an experience that was equally as interesting as ours. That really set up my mentality around non-alcoholic drinks. It’s something I do in Café En Seine, creating non-alcoholic versions of our other cocktails. That day reminded me that bartending isn’t just about serving a drink — it’s about curating an experience for people.”

Details: doylecollection.com/westbury

9. House Lounge, The Cliff House, Ardmore, Co Waterford

By: Gráinne O’Keefe, Mae Restaurant, Dublin

Why: “The bar in the Cliff House Hotel is incredible. It’s worth visiting for the view alone. When I’m staying somewhere like the Cliff House, I tend to start with champagne and then move onto wine, and they have a great selection of both. I first visited years ago on my way to the West Waterford Festival of Food, and I just fell in love with the view. I recently stayed for a weekend in the Cliff House as a mini-break, and it was spectacular. It’s definitely cosy and intimate. You can tell that they put a lot of thought into the room layout and style, from the menu to the drinks to the service.”

Details: cliffhousehotel.ie

10. The Fisherman’s Pub, Ballynahinch Castle, Connemara, Co Galway

By: Nicola Brady, travel writer

Why: “There’s a time and place for every kind of hotel bar — the ones where you want to get dressed up for a pre-dinner martini, and the ones where you want to snuggle up with a pint in front of the fire. For the latter, my favourite is the Fisherman’s Pub in Ballynahinch. It’s the ultimate in countryside cosiness, with wood-panelled walls, giant leather couches, and the smell of smouldering turf in the air. But my favourite seat may be just outside the pub itself, on the battered couches in the lobby. I could sit there happily for hours with a G&T in hand as the fire roars, watching people come and go in their muddy boots. Heaven.”

Details: ballynahinch-castle.com