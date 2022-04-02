| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

10 of the best coastal walks in Ireland - a 7,000km coastline with a trek for everyone

Did you know that our coastline is some 7,000km long? Here, the author of Wild Shores shares his favourite walking routes

Howth Head, Co Dublin Expand
Sheskinmore, Co Donegal Expand
Ballintoy Harbour, Co Antrim Expand
Wild Shores is published by Gill Books Expand
The craggy, scenic shore of Inishbofin Expand

Close

Howth Head, Co Dublin

Howth Head, Co Dublin

Sheskinmore, Co Donegal

Sheskinmore, Co Donegal

Ballintoy Harbour, Co Antrim

Ballintoy Harbour, Co Antrim

Wild Shores is published by Gill Books

Wild Shores is published by Gill Books

The craggy, scenic shore of Inishbofin

The craggy, scenic shore of Inishbofin

/

Howth Head, Co Dublin

Richard Nairn

With winter storms behind us, spring and summer are the best times to explore Ireland’s 7,000km-long coastline, with its wide beaches, sand dunes, towering cliffs, and numerous accessible islands.

Nature is all around on the fringes of our island, including wildflowers, nesting seabirds, and marine life on the shoreline. Rock pools also offer fascinating places for children to explore the life below high tide, and looking off shore, you will see seals, whales and dolphins if you are lucky. Walks are most enjoyable if you take your time and stop often to look at the view.

Most Watched

Privacy