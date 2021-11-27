10 great golf escapes in Ireland — with treats for non-golfers too

As we’ve all come to embrace the great outdoors during the past 20 months, few sports lend themselves to enjoying our beautiful countryside more than golf. Maybe you’ve already been bitten by the golf bug. Perhaps you’ve been newly inspired by the heroics of Leona Maguire in the Solheim Cup or LPGA Tour, or watched actor Bill Murray play courses like Druids Glen, Rosapenna and Ballybunion for YouTube series The Links Life. You may even be a first-timer.

Well, the good news is that Ireland is a mecca for golf fans, and there has never been a better time to tee off. With the highest density of links courses in the world, more than 300 clubs around the country, and lower overseas visitor numbers, particularly through winter, there is great choice to indulge in a golf trip right now. You may also find a better choice of tee times and more affordable rates on courses usually heavily booked by visitors.

Not that you can simply show up and play. Some clubs may not have tee times available at all next year due to the rescheduling of international trips from 2020 and 2021. But the off-season can be a different story. If you’re not a golfer, but your other half is, choose a stay-and-play offer at a resort offering other amenities too. Think spas, walks, pools or horse riding — Ireland has these in abundance, thankfully.

Here, I’ve pulled together 10 of the finest golf clubs and resorts with something for everyone.

1. Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny

How: Mount Juliet needs no introduction for golfers and, this year, its Jack Nicklaus-designed parkland course hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. But my reasons for loving this Kilkenny resort are many and include its fabulous horse-riding facility. This is a bucket-list destination to visit at least once for a golfer, and my recommendation is to bring along your other half too. Fine dining in the Michelin-starred Lady Helen Restaurant and a relaxing spa at Hunter’s Yard offer plenty of opportunities for a lavish stay.

Details: Tee times from €55pp. The Birdie package is €400 per room and includes a stay at Hunter’s Yard, a two-ball on the Jack Nicklaus championship course, with dinner in Jack’s Bar and time on the driving range. mountjuliet.ie

2. Slieve Russell PGA National, Co Cavan

How: In 2019, the Slieve Russell Golf Club was rebranded and is the only PGA National championship course in Ireland — with eight others around the world, this is certainly something to boast about. It’s also the home ground where Maguire started her golf journey. Maguire played a major part in the European team’s success at the recent Solheim Cup, and this has sparked a huge enthusiasm for ladies’ golf in Ireland. I spoke to golf pro Gordon Smyth, and he was quietly smug about her success and lauded the many students that continue to pass through the academy on this magnificent 300-acre parkland.

Details: Green fees from €40pp in low season. Stay-and-play offers from €95 upwards, depending on the time of year. Opens are popular with reduced fees. It’s a great hotel for families, with kids’ clubs. slieverussell.ie

3. Royal Portrush, Co Antrim

How: With two links courses, Royal Portrush Golf Club has always been at the top of the list for Irish links golf. The British Open returns to the Dunluce course in 2025, and tee times will be as rare as hen’s teeth next year. Guests need to be a member of a golf club “and to hold a bona fide current Playing Handicap”. Winter rates start from £90pp on the Dunluce course and £60pp on the Valley course, and caddies can be booked. If you want to explore the incredible beauty of Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast, there is much to do in the vicinity, and the Blue Book’s Bushmills Inn is the preferred choice for famous golfers to stay before playing at Royal Portrush. Indeed, Shane Lowry visited the night before he won the open in 2019. royalportrushgolfclub.com

Details: With a secret library, a cinema, and fine dining laced with Bushmills Whiskey, it makes an ideal retreat not just for golfers. Two nights’ B&B with dinner costs from around €240pp. bushmillsinn.com

4. Enniscrone, Co Sligo

How: Last summer, I arrived at Enniscrone Golf Club a few hours ahead of actor Murray, who caused a flurry of excitement travelling around Ireland to film our glorious golf courses. Nestled in scenic Sligo next to Killala Bay, Enniscrone is certainly up there with the best links courses, and has been embellished with the addition of six new holes threading the path through the mountainous dunes. In true links fashion, Enniscrone features nine holes out, and nine holes back to the clubhouse. Visitors are always welcome (winter rates from €45; enniscronegolf.com), according to the golf pro, Keith O’Neill, and The Diamond Coast and Ocean Sands hotels are conveniently located beside the golf course.

Details: Enniscrone has an abundance of activities, ranging from SUP, seaweed baths, yoga on the beach and surfing. A great family destination too. discoverenniscrone.com

5. K Club, Co Kildare

How: I brought my son down to the K Club recently to check out the new K Golf World. This is the ultimate golf cave for those hoping to improve their technique. Gary Murphy, the golf pro, showed us how to use the facility, with a choice of thousands of virtual golf courses around the world. Prices start at €40 per hour, and booking is done through the hotel. The beautiful parkland grounds at the K Club offer the Arnold Palmer course and newly revamped clubhouse, which has added spectacular outdoor dining complete with firepits that will flame year-round.

Details: You don’t need to be a golfer to enjoy this haven for a retreat or cheeky getaway, but it’s a bonus. B&B offers with golf start from €170pp. kclub.ie

6. Lough Erne Resort, Co Fermanagh

How: Set on the edge of Lower Lough Erne, it seems as though this five-star resort has been there forever — and yet it is a relatively new golf resort. With two championship courses, one of which was designed by Sir Nick Faldo, there are many treats awaiting golfers, with swans, squirrels and pine martins often spotted at this haven for nature. Golfers can also hone their skills at The Golf Academy, or practise at the all-weather driving range.

Details: Tee times from £39-£59. Seasonal menus at the hotel’s Catalina Restaurant are created by acclaimed chef Noel McMeel. A night in splendid luxury with golf starts from £149/€176pps. lougherneresort.com

7. Killarney Golf Club, Co Kerry

How: The Kingdom has long been a favourite for golfers, and courses are likely to be heavily booked with reschedules next year. One way to enjoy this championship course, which has hosted the Irish Open four times, is by staying at Castlerosse Park Resort in Killarney National Park. It’s a seasonal hotel, reopening next March, and guests can stay in rooms or one of the golf lodges to avail of competitive rates at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club. The resort also boasts a pool, holistic spa treatments and bike hire, with cycle routes to Muckross House and Torc Waterfall.

Details: Green fees start from €35 on Killarney Golf & Fishing Club’s Mahony Point, and from €45 on the Killeen Irish Open course. Two-night stays at the golf lodges start from €215 midweek, or €240 at weekends. castlerosse.ie

8. Connemara Golf Links, Co Galway

How: I’ve been reliably informed that there will be plenty of availability at this championship course next summer. Nestled between the 12 Bens and the Atlantic Ocean on the Ballyconneely Peninsula, this 27-hole links course has been voted the best in Connaught. Tee slots from €85 in winter. connemaragolflinks.com

Details: Clifden’s Abbeyglen Castle Hotel has a golf package including two nights’ B&B, dinner on one night, and golf at the links course from €299pp. abbeyglen.ie

9. Mount Wolseley, Co Carlow

How: A short spin from the capital, four-star Mount Wolseley is perfect for a golf getaway. Designed by the late great Christy O’Connor Jnr, its challenging 18-hole parkland course is set in lush grounds that have matured beautifully. This autumn, it was the venue for the three-day Interprovincial Youth Championships. The Wolseley Spa is award-winning, making it another great resort for couples.

Details: Enjoy dinner and B&B with a round of golf from €485 for two. mountwolseley.ie

10. Ballyliffin Golf Club, Co Donegal

How: In 2018, Ballyliffin hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the Glashedy Links, and it boasts not just one but two superb championship links golf courses. The old links course was given an overhaul by Sir Nick Faldo, much to the delight of players. Ballyliffin village has four hotels to choose from, but it isn’t far from Derry or Malin Head at the start of the Wild Atlantic Way. General Manager John Farren advises that international golfers will be back next year, but he’s hoping that the renewed interest in the north-west from domestic golfers will continue.

Details: Special rack rates are available for any member of an Irish golf club, and visitors can pay from €80 for either course. ballyliffingolfclub.com

NB: All prices subject to availability and change.

