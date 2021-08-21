How can I take my dog overseas? Your guide to pet passports, air and ferry travel

Just a few days before the first lockdown in March 2020, I was all set to head off to Venice with Dudley, my dog.

Travelling by ferry and rail, the schedule had us leaving home on the Dublin-to-Holyhead ferry on a Tuesday morning, and with three overnights — with a friend in Cheshire, in a dog-friendly hotel in Folkestone, and in a sleeping compartment in the overnight Paris-to-Venice train — we would arrive into Santa Lucia station in Venice in time for breakfast on the Friday.

It was all planned with military precision. Then, of course, Covid struck with its deadly force in the Veneto region of Italy, and the plan was aborted.

“You’re doing what?” friends shrieked in disbelief when I initially told them I was taking Dudley to Italy for a month, travelling by rail through the UK, then across the Channel in a taxi via the Eurotunnel, onwards from Calais to Paris by train, and then overnight by rail to Venice.

Coming home would take us back via Paris, then on to Cherbourg and from there by ferry to Rosslare. It sounded, my friends said, like an organisational nightmare.

In reality, though, it wasn’t.

What at first appeared to be a somewhat daunting task actually ended up being fairly straightforward.

Many families have acquired new pets during the pandemic. As travel starts to return, you may not want to leave them at home, or in kennels, while you holiday. So what is actually involved in travelling abroad with your dog?

Well, first of all, you have to get a European pet passport. This is done through your vet and it documents your pet’s microchip details and, crucially, the fact that they have had a rabies vaccination — a jab that lasts for three years. Once that is all sorted, you are good to go.

On the return journey to Ireland from EU countries, and between one and five days before you get home, bear in mind that you also have to take your dog to a local vet to be treated for tapeworm.

Why did I not just fly to Venice?

Well, initially that was the plan. Aer Lingus was taking dogs as cargo on the Dublin-to-Venice route — in the plane’s hold, in other words. It was expensive, as in €500 (one-way), but I had decided to give it a try. The quote from the Italian authorities for the return trip was an enormous €1,000! Hence the return journey via Cherbourg.

Then, just a couple of months before I was due to fly, there was an interruption in the service carrying animals. Kevin Kenna of K International Pet Relocation (kinternationalfreight.ie), a guru when it comes to moving pets around the world, tells me that Aer Lingus is now carrying pets as cargo from Ireland again. But that’s in the hold of the plane only, booked through a freight forwarder, and you’ll need a suitably sized crate with adequate ventilation, protection and water; the specific details are on the “travelling with pets” page on aerlingus.com.

Ryanair, incidentally, carries only assistance dogs (Aer Lingus also allows “suitably harnessed” assistance dogs to travel in the passenger cabin).

If your dog is very small, weighing no more than 8kg inclusive of their carrier, it’s worth considering that with some airlines — KLM, for example — you can actually bring them into the cabin with you, like hand luggage. A friend of mine recently flew from Italy to Ireland via Amsterdam with KLM with his little dog under the seat in front of him. Cost for this service varies, depending on destination, but ranges from €30 to €200 per journey.

The ferry and rail route that I was going to undertake came with a number of advantages. Firstly, I didn’t have the stress of worrying about Dudley being in the hold of the plane. I know that it is perfectly safe and that people do it with their dogs all the time but, as a first-timer, I was definitely nervous about checking him in as cargo.

Then there was the financial side of things. On the Stena Line ferry (stenaline.ie), dog kennels are free on Irish Sea routes, or charged from €30 on French sailings depending on the crate size. Irish Ferries charges from €30, and both allow you to visit your pet and bring them for a short walk.

Dudley also went free on all the different trains that I was booked on in the UK (nationalrail.co.uk). He had to remain on his lead but could just lie at my feet in the passenger carriage. Once in France, the Calais-to-Paris train (sncf.com) cost €15 for me — booked in advance — while, on the day, I would have had to pay just 50pc of that fare for Dudley. On the overnight Paris-to-Venice sleeper, Dudley would have cost €50, to be paid on the night itself when the ticket inspector called to my compartment to check my own pre-booked ticket.

The big discovery for me in the planning of all of this was the pet taxi service that takes you and your pooch through the Eurotunnel (eurotunnel.com). Yes, a pet taxi, and what a brilliant idea it is. Essentially, you give them your preferred crossing time, they book your own ticket for you and then charge you an additional £125 (sterling) to pick you up from your hotel in Folkestone (the dog-friendly Holiday Inn, in my case), take you through the tunnel and deliver you to your local French destination — Calais-Fréthun train station for Dudley and me. And your dog gets to sit in the back seat of the cab with you the whole way. It’s a great service and they are also thoroughly decent people; they refunded every penny of my tunnel and taxi fares within a matter of days when I decided not to travel.

I am still determined, Covid permitting, to find myself sitting upfront with Dudley on a vaporetto as the water-bus makes its way down the Grand Canal in Venice. Next year, hopefully. And my latest wheeze? With my own passport and Dudley’s pet version giving us access-all-areas, I’m actually thinking of driving there.