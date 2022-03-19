Has Covid killed the hotel minibar? Or could these ‘overpriced honey traps’ make a comeback?

What now for the hotel minibar? Photo: Deposit

Cans of Coke for a fiver; $12 packs of pistachios or tiny tubs of Pringles at €4 a pop. Half-bottles of wine for €30.

No, I’m not talking about our future cost of living. I’m talking about a tiny corner of the economy that already charges sledgehammer-style prices… the one in your hotel room.

Minibars are part of hotel lore. Notoriously expensive; notoriously hard to resist (late at night, who hasn’t cracked open a 50ml bottle that costs more than a book?).

Some enjoy the extravagance. Others remain terrified of sky-high prices our parents warned us off as kids, walking miles to buy drinks or snacks on the cheap. And then there are the “minibar-meddlers”, who restock from shops.

The honey traps began life in the 1960s, as I gather, with Hilton claiming to have “globalised” the concept at its Hong Kong hotel a decade later.

Convenience, impulse buying and exorbitant pricing obviously made sense for revenue, but it’s also true that minibars take work to manage and can create hassle when customers are hit with bill shock on checkout.

Throughout the 2010s, lots of hotels began to scale down or rethink them. Then came Covid. Safety guidelines saw many “touchpoints” removed from rooms, and I’m still finding empty little fridges on my travels.

So, is another pandemic pivot on the cards? Are minibars due a makeover?

Expand Close A 'Munchie Box' at Glasson Lakehouse. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

The death of the minibar has been declared before, of course — and Covid-wary guests may be more rather than less likely to snack in their rooms.

But hotels are running the rule over in-room offerings — from allowing guests to accept deliveries to adding corridor “galley” rooms and vending machines, honesty bars, or providing healthier, pet-friendly, free or more affordable options. The Hoxton’s lobby ‘Hox Shop’ sells beer, wine or snacks at high street prices, for example (“no mega minibar bills here!”).

Ireland’s Press-Up Group, whose hotels include the Dean in Dublin, Cork and Galway, and Glasson Lakehouse, marry a decent drinks menu with a ‘Munchie Box’ full of retro treats like Tayto and Haribo jellies, as well as handy stuff like toothpaste and deodorant.

They’re pricier than a regular shop, but not enough to make you go to a regular shop — €2 for a pack of Tayto, for instance.

Other chains like Ace Hotels have veered towards local products in minibars and retail.

Having a local beer, chocolate or recyclable carton of Irish water, for example, says a lot more about a hotel and its community than a fridge full of overpriced generic goodies. It can also help tell a destination story, adding layers to a stay.

Not all guests want to experiment, however — many may prefer to grab a familiar packet of M&Ms or bottle of Heineken.

Personally, I like the idea of a little in-room retail nook, with a nice edit of local goodies and staples — adding interest at prices that aren’t a turn-off. Though clearly, you’d have to come up with a way to stop guests swiping stuff!

Maybe there’s life in the old minibar yet.