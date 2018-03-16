Travel

Friday 16 March 2018

Green Lights: See the landmarks going green for St Patrick's Day!

290 landmarks turn the lights on

A dancer from Sharon Lynn Academy of Irish Dance performs as local officials, business people, pipers, showgirls, and employees of Ri Ra Irish Pub pose in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign as The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) turns the sign green in partnership with Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Initiative in 2018. PHOTO: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
Áras an Uachtaráin illuminated green by the OPW as part of the "Greening the City" initiative for St. Patrick's Day.
The Zhongyuan Tower, Zhengzhou, Henan Province (China), joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – ZanYangXin
The Keep Memory Alive Event Center (KMAEC) in Las Vegas joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – Matthew Carbone
A delegation led by Minister Jan O'Sullivan TD, Minister for Education and Skills, at a previous greening of Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil. Photo: Twitter/Consulate General of Ireland in Sao Paolo (@IrlSaoPaolo)
17/03/2018: The Cathedral of Brasília joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Photo: Rayan Ribeiro (no repro fee)
Näsinneula (observation tower) in Tampere, Finland, join Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – Laura Vanzo
The Leaning Tower of Pisa joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.
Selfies for St. Patrick's Day: Rome's Colosseum goes green as part of the Global Greening initiative for St. Patrick's Day.
Madrid, Spain – The Fuente de Cibeles or the Cibeles Fountain – where the fans of football club Real Madrid celebrate their triumphs in La Liga or the Champions League – joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – David Mudarra
Jiangxin Islet, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province (China), joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – Tourism Ireland
The Busan Cinema Center, official venue of the Busan International Film Festival (Asia’s largest film festival) in South Korea, joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.
17/03/2018:The Palestinian Museum in Ramallah, Palestine, joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. The museum was designed by Dublin architects Heneghan Peng.
The High Roller at The LINQ Hotel in Las Vegas joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – Mark Damon (no repro fee)
The Statue of the Virgin Mary on Cerro San Cristóbal in Santiago (Chile) joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.
The Lion of Judah monument in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – YONAS TADESSE
El Monumento a Álvaro Obregón in Mexico City, joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – Carlos Adrin Angrigiani
The Great Wall of China joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative once again this year, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.
The London Eye joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – Gretel Ensignia/PA Wire
The Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.
Niagara Falls joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – Jules Oille
Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile

Some 290 global landmarks are going green this weekend in a burst of publicity worth an estimated €10 million to Irish tourism.

That's according to Tourism Ireland, whose annual 'Global Greening' initiative has grown year after year since its debut in 2010.

Back then, just the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland went green. This year, 290 sites in 48 countries are taking part.

New 'greenings' for 2018 include the $4 billion Mario M. Cuomo Bridge crossing the River Hudson in New York, Tower 42 in London, the Luxur Obélisque at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, and the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao.

They join old favourites like Rome's Colosseum, Canada's Niagara Falls and Chicago's Navy Pier, which have gone green in previous years.

Other, quirkier additions include a lion statue in Kenya made from re-cycled flip flops, a giant Blue Whale skeleton in London's Natural History Museum, and a Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel in Lapland.

The 25.2 metre Blue Whale skeleton, called ‘Hope’, in the Natural History Museum, London, joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pic – David Parry/PA Wire

Here at home, the OPW is greening heritage sites and state buildings for the duration of the St Patrick's Festival (March 15-19), including the Rock of Cashel, Áras an Úactaráin (see gallery) and Quin Abbey in Co. Clare.

An #OPWGoesGreen competition is encouraging social media users to share snaps of the buildings, with 10 family Heritage Cards up for grabs.

Last year, the Global Greening generated international media coverage worth around €10 million, Tourism Ireland told Independent.ie Travel.

Thus far in 2018, the initiative has cost around €26,000, it says.

"St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us," said Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland's CEO.

"Our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people around the world and to convey the message that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage,” he added.

The marketing drive comes as CSO data reported a 3.5pc increase in overseas visitors last year (to almost 10 million), with revenue rising by 6.5pc to €6.5 million - as compared to just over €6 million the previous year.

NB: This gallery is being updated as photos arrive.

Online Editors

