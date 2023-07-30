Gold star glamping in the stunning Sperrins is a perfect staycation

A few nights in the North’s great outdoors are a long way from the soggy tents and communal toilet blocks of childhood camping trips

‘I think this is the best one yet.” Our eight-year-old son is beaming down from the top of a small ladder in what will be his and his brother’s sleeping space for the night, ready to get his swimming shorts on and eagerly eyeing up the jar of marshmallows destined to be roasted into sticky s’mores over the campfire later on.