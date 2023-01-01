Get away - 50 holiday hotspots for 2023

A snow sculpting competition is one of the highlights of the annual Kiruna Snow Festival, held 140km above the Arctic Circle in Kiruna, Swedish Lapland

This is set to be the year we finally make up for the holidays we didn’t get to take over the past three years. We’re starting 2023 with optimism, knowing that the world has properly opened up to travel again.

Of course, we all fell in love with what this country has to offer during the pandemic, and we will continue to encourage people to support our fabulous local destinations. But if you plan to venture further afield and are looking for some inspiration, we have 50 getaway ideas to suit all budgets, tastes and circumstances.

We also asked six well-known faces to share their fondest holiday memories – and their bucket-list destinations – with us.

Bon voyage and we hope you get some inspiration from our choice of trips to take for 2023.

Kids

1 Suspend belief at Tranendreef

Fancy a Belgian camping adventure with a difference? Guests at Tranendreef stay in teardrop-shaped tents suspended from trees in a forest in Borgloon, Limburg, which are accessed via ladders. The tents have windows and contain a mattress, bench and ledges for storage, and were originally built as an art installation by Dutch artist Dré Wapenaar.

Travellers can stay in the tents from April until September. Limburg also has several play forests, designed to challenge children to be creative by building tree houses, climbing and learning about nature. visitlimburg.be/en

Expand Close Guests at Belgium's Tranendreef stay in teardrop-shaped tents suspended from trees in a forest in Borgloon, Limburg / Facebook

2 Decamp to Duinrell

For a family holiday that caters for all ages, head to Duinrell Holiday Park in the Netherlands. It has a theme park with 40 attractions and an indoor water park, and it’s surrounded by a beach, sand dunes and woods. You can also hire bikes or whizz down the 21 slides at the Tiki Pool.

There are restaurants, a supermarket and pub on site, as well as playgrounds, sports facilities and entertainment. Guests stay in accommodation that ranges from pitching your own tent in a campsite, glamping in a tent lodge or hobnobbing in luxury bungalows. duinrell.com

Expand Close Fun for the whole family at Duinrell Holiday Park / Facebook

3 Sing for your supper

For a camping experience with a difference, head to the UK to take part in one of its Folk Camps. Organised by volunteers, they’re held at different countryside or coastal locations each year, and are for people who enjoy folk music, dance, song and camping.

Meals and snacks are included, and there are workshops, daily activities and entertainment such as evening céilís. Campers share their expertise to teach others and give a few hours of their time to help in the tasks that enable the camp to run. folkcamps.co.uk

4 Kiddie heaven in Cyprus

The Anassa hotel in Cyprus is so beautiful and chic, you might wonder how child-friendly it could be? It loves children though and makes a huge effort to cater for the littlest guests and their parents. There’s a suitcase-saving ‘Baby Go Lightly’ service, which ensures that essentials like baby wipes and buggies are on-hand upon arrival. There are early restaurant sittings with children’s menus – and the special children’s desserts are always a hit.

The kids’ club offers zoo trips, pottery lessons and baking. If the adults want a break, there are evening kids’ activities and babysitting options provided by trained nannies. sunway.ie

Culture

5 Picasso’s places

Pablo Picasso fans will be packing their bags for Spain this year as the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved artist’s death. Sixteen exhibitions will be held in cities linked to Picasso’s life – Málaga, La Coruña, Barcelona, Madrid and Bilbao.

If you don’t want to fly, Brittany Ferries recently launched a new route from Rosslare to Bilbao departing twice weekly. Cars, bikes, foot passengers and dogs are all welcome aboard the new ship, Salamanca, and sailings take around 30 hours. There are restaurants, boutiques and interactive playrooms for children on board. spain.info/picassospain.info/en/discover-spain/picasso-sites-spain; brittany-ferries.ie

Expand Close Brittany Ferries recently launched a new route from Rosslare to Bilbao departing twice weekly / Facebook

6 Be close to Bocelli

If you go weak for Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, you’ll enjoy an escorted Italian tour themed around the man himself. You’ll spend an afternoon sampling Tuscan food, and there’s a walking tour of Montecatini and time to explore the Tuscan cities of Florence, Pisa and Lucca.

The highlight of the week will, of course, be an open-air performance by Bocelli at Teatro del Silenzio. Topflight’s ‘Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience’ departs on July 24 for seven nights. topflight.ie

7 Vamoose to Veszprém

As it’s a European Capital of Culture for 2023, the lively city of Veszprém in Hungary is hosting a year-long programme of arts, culture, music and gastronomy. Known as the City of Queens, Veszprém is located between the wooded slopes of the Bakony Hills and the northern shore of Lake Balaton.

Music and contemporary art play a big role in the city’s cultural life and a diverse programme of music festivals will take place in 2023, including VeszprémFest. This festival mainly takes place at Historia Garden, an almost 4,000-square-metre park that’s gorgeous to explore. veszprembalaton2023.hu/en

8 Accept your mission

When the seventh Mission: Impossible film is released this year, it’s likely to generate interest in Norway, where many of the key scenes were filmed. The already-famous moment where Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt drives a motorcycle off a cliff in Dead Reckoning Part One was filmed in Helsetkopen, in Møre og Romsdal (north-western Norway).

While you’re there, check out the Geirangerfjord Unesco World Heritage Site, home to the spectacular Brudesløret (Bride’s Veil) and De Syv Søstrene (The Seven Sisters) waterfalls. Shooting also took place in Trollveggen and Ândalsnes, while an action scene with Cruise and Esai Morales was filmed on top of a train in Hellesylt. To get to Møre og Romsdal, fly Dublin to Molde via Oslo on Norwegian. norwegian.com

Expand Close Check out Norway’s spectacular Geirangerfjord Unesco World Heritage Site, home to the spectacular Brudesløret (Bride’s Veil) and De Syv Søstrene (The Seven Sisters) waterfalls / Facebook

Romance

9 Bail to Bali

Known as the Island of the Gods, Bali is both a spiritual escape and the perfect honeymoon or couple’s destination. The culture is hugely vibrant there and the people’s processions to temple ceremonies are a colourful sight to behold.

Be sure to check out the Agung Rai Museum of Art, watch the spectacular Kecak Fire Dance, or take a trip to Nusa Penida for snorkelling and coral viewing. Stay at Villa Mandi Bali in the heart of Ubud, which faces rice paddies. It’s beside the Monkey Forest, where you’ll see the Balinese long-tailed macaque. cassidytravel.ie

10 Colour therapy

When it comes to gorgeous backdrops, the changing colours of the autumn foliage in New England are a spectacular sight to behold. American Sky has four escorted nine-night ‘Colours of New England’ trips, starting and ending in Boston and departing in September and October 2023.

As well as witnessing the foliage, you’ll take in the stunning coastline of Maine, the beauty of the Cape Cod peninsula and the opulent mansions of Newport, Rhode Island. You can also visit Acadia National Park and maybe take a day trip to Martha’s Vineyard. americansky.ie

11 Shimmy to Honolulu

As the capital of Hawaii, Honolulu is the perfect romantic getaway thanks to its palm trees and tropical beaches. Browse the world’s largest open-air shopping centre at Ala Moana, and check out the dining scene at the pan-Asian alleys of Chinatown, which also has an edgy nightlife scene.

Lei Day on May 1st is a great time to go as the nearby Kapiolani Park is transformed for a vibrant festival. Stay at Prince Waikiki, an oceanfront hotel beside a marina setting with floor-to-ceiling views from every room and a gorgeous infinity pool overlooking the harbour below. princewaikiki.com

Expand Close Prince Waikiki oceanfront hotel in Honolulu / Facebook

12 Chill on Cempedak

If holidaying on a private island for grown-ups sounds idyllic, head to Cempedak Island. This tropical 17-hectare retreat is located 9km off the east coast of Bintan, Indonesia. You’ll be staying in one of 20 hand-crafted sustainable bamboo villas, complete with a deck and plunge pool that welcomes the outside in.

The island has a rainforest where colossal trees provide a sanctuary to a diverse population of local birds, including hornbills, eagles and kingfishers. If you enjoy snorkelling, the island is surrounded by coral reefs, and activities on offer include kayaking, windsurfing, stand-up paddle boarding and sailing. cempedak.com

Expand Close Cempedak Island is located 9km off the east coast of Bintan, Indonesia / Facebook

City Breaks

13 Bop around Berlin

Berlin is an exciting place to visit this year as there’s lots going on. This includes the Special Olympics World Games 2023, which takes place at Olympiastadion Berlin from June 17-25. While you’re there, the Long Night of the Sciences on June 17 will see renowned scientific institutions, otherwise inaccessible archives and laboratories open for events and tours.

Public transport is the way to go in Germany, which is introducing the new Deutschlandticket on April 1. Travellers will be able to use most forms of public transport, including buses, U-Bahns, S-Bahns, trams and local and regional trains, for €49 for one calendar month. bahn.de

14 Designs on Copenhagen

Lovers of architecture and design are in for a treat in Copenhagen as it’s the 2023 Unesco World Capital of Architecture. It’s hosting events ranging from community picnics to open houses in buildings normally closed to the public. A new exhibition, Made in Denmark, takes place at the Danish Architecture Centre, which will serve as a hub for what’s going on this year.

An example of good design will be seen when the new Opera Park opens this year by Copenhagen Harbour, inspired by the 19th century romantic parks and complete with a café and winter garden. visitdenmark.com

Expand Close Copenhagen is a great destination for lovers of architecture and design / Facebook

15 Fly off to York

It’s an exciting year for trainspotters as it’s the centenary of the launch of the Flying Scotsman – the world’s most famous steam locomotive. A centenary celebration will take place in the train’s home city of York, England, between April 1-16.

This will include family activities at York Station and the launch of a virtual reality experience to take visitors back in time to share the train’s greatest moments. The train will also travel across the country throughout the year, and the full programme can be found on the National Railway Museum’s website. railwaymuseum.org.uk/flying-scotsman

16 Made up in Manhattan

If you revel in Chanel and know your L’Oreal from your Lancôme, you may want to check out the world’s first museum dedicated to make-up. The Makeup Museum in New York City is a dynamic space that celebrates beauty culture. Its stunning installations include a tribute to Max Factor and his legendary studio rooms, and never-before-seen skincare artefacts from Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Stay at the colourful Carlton Arms, an independently-run art hotel in the heart of Manhattan, where all rooms, bathrooms and walls are covered in murals. makeupmuseum.com; carltonarms.com

Outdoor

17 Tackle the track

Hikers looking for a new challenge should check out New Zealand’s Great Walks, which pass through native forests, lakes and rivers, rugged mountain peaks, deep gorges and vast valleys. There are now 10 walks, and all are accessible from major towns and offer accommodation in huts.

The newest walk is the 55km Paparoa Track, which takes travellers through limestone karst landscapes and thriving rainforests. Designed for both mountain-bikers and walkers, it runs from Blackball on the eastern side to Punakaiki on the western side of the Paparoa Range on the west coast of the country. doc.govt.nz

18 On your bike in Paris

If you fancy taking in nature, cathedrals and chateaux by bike, a picturesque Parisien bike route to the sea that opened in 2020 is trés jolie. La Seine à Vélo is a 420km-long route that links Paris, Le Havre and Deauville in Normandy.

A dedicated website has been established to provide guides to the different stages and give information on accommodation, food and service providers. It also gives a heads-up on where delicious gastronomic discoveries can be made, and the must-see sites along the route, including Claude Monet’s house and garden in Giverny. laseineavelo.fr

Expand Close La Seine à Vélo is a 420km-long route that links Paris, Le Havre and Deauville in Normandy / Facebook

19 Slope off to Klagenfurt

Winter sports fans have a new Ryanair flight to Klagenfurt in Austria to thank for opening up the southern Alps. The flight currently operates until the end of March, and makes it easy to get to the historic Villach and popular skiing resorts like Gerlitzen.

Villach is a lively city with an Italian influence, and is surrounded by spectacular mountain scenery. Gerlitzen is also great during the summer months for biking, hiking and paragliding. If you fancy checking out Slovenia, the resorts of Bled and Kranjska Gora are only an hour away from the airport. ryanair.com

20 Snow me the way

There’s a lot more to snow than just skiing, you know. Each year, the people of Kiruna in Swedish Lapland hold a festival that includes snow blower competitions, painting exhibitions, dog sledding, figure skating, live music performances and a children’s playground designed in snow.

The high point of the festival is the Kiruna International Snow Sculpture Competition, attracting artists and ice sculptors from all over the world to the town located 140km above the Arctic Circle. Held annually, the Kiruna Snow Festival takes place this year from January 25-29. snofestivalen.com

​

Expand Close A snow sculpting competition is one of the highlights of the annual Kiruna Snow Festival, held 140km above the Arctic Circle in Kiruna, Swedish Lapland / Facebook

Special Events

21 Follow the girls in green

If ever there was a time to go to Australia and New Zealand, July and August just might be it. The excitement around Ireland qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup is already off the scale, so if you fancy giving Vera Pauw and her team some support, you could try to get tickets to the games and head to Auckland, Perth or Brisbane.

Even leaving football out of it, Australia and New Zealand are two great countries to visit at any time, particularly as they were completely closed to visitors through the pandemic. fai.ie; fifa.com

22 The pride of Malta

Euro Pride, the massive LGBTQ+ event hosted annually in different cities, will take place for the first time in Valletta, Malta, this year. The entire tiny Maltese capital is a Unesco World Heritage Site with fabulous carved buildings and restored golden-stone fortresses.

The walled city has plenty of quaint cafés, wine bars and restaurants, many of which can be found on Strada Stretta, which is famous for its feel-good vibe. Valletta promises the largest gathering of love and diversity Malta has ever seen when Euro Pride takes place there from September 7-17. europride2023.mt

Expand Close Euro Pride takes place in Valletta, Malta / Facebook

​

Cruises

23 Rock to Cleveland

Old rockers never die – they just go on holidays to Cleveland. The largest city on Lake Erie is a great place to visit thanks to its picturesque parklands, vibrant art and culture scene and big musical history. Cleveland has many walkable neighbourhoods, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum of Art are star attractions.

Try to catch one of the famous Cleveland Orchestra’s concerts while you’re there. You’ll soon be able to fly directly to the home of rock ‘n’ roll, as the new direct Aer Lingus route from Dublin commences on May 19 and will operate four times weekly. aerlingus.com

24 Float to Venice

If you’d love to take to the high seas but don’t like crowds, the SS La Venezia might suit you as it only holds 126 passengers. It debuted in 2020 and its lobby has been designed to resemble Venice in the 1930s. Its decor of Murano glass, decadent wallpaper and gilded accents pays homage to popular Venetian aesthetics of the early 20th Century.

Among the itineraries on offer is the 10-day ‘Milan, Venice and the Jewels of Veneto’ cruise, where you cruise for seven days, spend two nights in a hotel in Milan and visit four Unesco World Heritage sites. uniworld.com

25 Bump on board

Kids will love trying to dodge their parents on the new MSC World Europa’s bumper car track. The ship has a whopping 22 decks, seven swimming pools and the longest dry slide at sea – an 11-deck-high stainless steel adventure. There’s also a water park and kids’ club with tailor-made programmes for every age.

The ship is powered by cleaner fuel with green technology integrated throughout the ship, and its propellers are designed to reduce underwater noise to protect marine wildlife. A seven-night fly-cruise through Cassidy Travel sails in April from Barcelona to Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Malta. cassidytravel.ie

Expand Close Sail to and set foot on Antarctica — the world’s least-visited continent / Facebook

26 Advancing on Antarctica

For an epic bucket-list adventure, a trip to the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula certainly fits the bill. G Adventures has 11-day expeditions departing from Ushuaia in Argentina. Travellers spend nine nights aboard the G Expedition and a night in Ushuaia, and get to set foot on Antarctica – the world’s least-visited continent.

You’ll pass huge icebergs and glaciers, and encounter whales and enormous rookeries of penguins. And if you’re brave enough, you can opt to brave the chill of a polar plunge. gadventures.com

Luxury

27 All aboard the Orient Express

The Orient Express La Dolce Vita train launches in 2023, offering passengers a journey into the golden age of Italian design. The trains’ interiors are inspired by the curves and colours of the 1960s and 1970s, and guests will dine on Italian haute cuisine and wine.

La Dolce Vita will initially offer six Italian itineraries, including a two-night trip from the palaces of Palermo to the treasures of the Valley of the Temples, leading straight to the famous Mount Etna. Prices for ‘Sicily Through its Myths’ begin at €2,000 per person per night sharing a deluxe cabin. orient-express.com/la-dolce-vita

Expand Close Luxury rail travel on the Orient Express / Facebook

28 Mooch around Madagascar

Animal lovers will adore an 11-day tour that takes you on an exotic trip to see unusual animals. The ‘Strange Creatures of Madagascar and South Africa’ tour begins in Johannesburg, where you visit the Kruger National Park for wildlife sightings of the Big Five.

Then it’s off to the exotic island of Reunion, where you might glimpse the Mauritian flying fox, lesser yellow bat, Blainville’s beaked whale and tailless tenrec. You make your way to Madagascar after that, where there are virgin forests, savannas and tiny islands to explore. It’s home to lemurs, chameleons, tortoises and humming birds. adamsandbutler.com

29 Surf’s up at Susurros

Situated on a beach between jungled cliffs, Susurros del Corazón is a surf-inspired retreat in Punta de Mita, Mexico. It has suites and villas surrounding three pools that cascade down to the beach, and an ocean-inspired wellness programme. Experiences on offer include surf safaris, humpback whale-watching, wellness classes, tea ceremonies with local medicinal plants, cacao ceremonies and morning sound meditations.

Children aren’t left out as Morritos Kids’ Camp offers regionally-inspired arts and culture classes, nature-inspired elemental experiences and hands-on culinary sessions. These include hand-thrown Mexican folk-art pottery classes and ‘make-your-own chocobanana’ stations. aubergeresorts.com/susurros

30 Ice to see you there

If you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping in an igloo, you’ll love Iceland's new fully-guided five-night Private Glacier Lagoon Adventure programme by Off the Map Travel. Designed to optimise the possibility of experiencing the Northern Lights, the transparent igloos are frozen into a secluded lagoon by the Vatnajokull glacier.

The igloos are warmed by central heating and have wi-fi, a bathroom and a double bed. You’ll have a guide with you at all times for recommendations and excursions, including a private glacier hike, sightseeing and a night in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik. offthemap.travel/glacier-lagoon-adventure

​

Activity

31 Zip to Ras Al Khaimah

If you’re looking for year-round sunshine and an authentic Arabian experience, head to Ras Al Khaimah, the sixth-largest city in the UAE and the country’s seventh emirate. It’s located a 45-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and has gorgeous beaches and terracotta dunes. It’s home to the highest mountain in the UAE – Jebel Jais – which offers hiking and mountain biking opportunities.

If ziplining is your thing, head to Jais Adventure Park, where the world’s longest zipline, Jais Flight, is located. There’s also Jais Sky Tour, which takes brave explorers through a complex route of six ziplines that range from 337m to well over 1km. visitrasalkhaimah.com

Expand Close Jais Adventure Park is where the world’s longest zipline, Jais Flight, is located. / Facebook

32 Live it up in Las Vegas

When it comes to activity holidays, you can’t beat Las Vegas. Music lovers will be spoiled for choice in 2023 with artists like Adele, Barry Manilow, ZZ Top, Lionel Richie, Bryan Adams and Katy Perry performing there. You can have a flutter in the casinos, tour the Neon Museum or Mob Museum, take a trip down the Hoover Dam, eat at a celebrity chef’s restaurant and take a gondola ride at the Venetian hotel.

If you’ve a head for heights, soar over the Grand Canyon on a helicopter tour or take the SlotZilla zipline across the sky in downtown Las Vegas. touramerica.ie

33 Jaunt around Japan

Japan is a fascinating place, combining one of the world’s most advanced economies with friendly people who maintain a very traditional society. A nine-day ‘Japan Express Tour’ will give you a great flavour of the Land of the Rising Sun. You’ll take in the neon nightlife of Tokyo, relax in the manicured gardens of Nikko and discover thousands of years of culture and history in Kyoto.

And then there’s the food – from world-class sushi to ravishing ramen, you certainly won’t be going hungry. You’re also sure to encounter some sake along the way. intrepidtravel.com/ie/japan

​

34 Enjoy some Turkish delight

If your ideal holiday consists of kayaking, snorkelling and exploring, a coastal adventure in Turkey might be for you. Beginning in Kas, you’ll uncover the rich history and beautiful landscape of ancient Lycia.

You’ll go by canoe from the historic city of Xanthos to the beach at Patara, visit a mediaeval castle, kayak over the sunken ruins of Kekova and explore the foothills of the Taurus Mountains. There’s also an opportunity to enjoy lunch with a local family. The seven-night ‘Family Turkey Coastal Active Adventure’ is suitable for children over seven. exploreworldwide.eu

​

Eco-friendly

35 Be sustainable in Sweden

For a sustainable stay with a difference, head to Sweden where a hotel built of wood sourced from the neighbouring forests has just opened. The 20-storey Wood Hotel in Skellefteå is made almost entirely from spruce and pine.

This contributes to it being climate-positive as the structure absorbs more carbon dioxide than it uses, and its heating, cooling and ventilation systems are completely climate-neutral.

The hotel’s rooms are filled with the scent of the trees they are built from, and it has a rooftop spa and three restaurants. elite.se/en

Expand Close The 20-storey Wood Hotel in Sweden / Facebook

36 Buzz through Switzerland

Travelling through Switzerland by electric rental car is a scenic way to experience eco-friendly travel. The ‘E-Grand Tour of Switzerland’ will take you over 1,600km through five Alpine passes, 12 Unesco World Heritage sites, 22 lakes and a variety of meadows, mountains, cities and villages.

Starting from Zurich, you’ll pass through St Gallen, St Moritz, Lugano, Zermatt, Lausanne, Interlaken and Lucerne, and there are more than 300 charging stations along the way. The My Switzerland website provides details of the route and hotels with charging stations. myswitzerland.com

​

37 A herbal holiday

Being at one with nature is the ethos at Herbal Glamping Resort Ljubno in Slovenia, a nature resort with strong focus on sustainability. You’ll stay in luxury safari tents at the mountain resort in the picturesque region of Štajerska. It has a natural swimming pool, where plants are used for cleaning, instead of chlorine.

The herbs all around the resort promote wellness and relaxation and you can create your own products during the herbal workshops. You can also explore the surrounding forests and mountain routes with an electric bike. charmingslovenia.com

​

38 Care at the Costa

While staying at the adults-only Rancho Pacifico, you can hike the rainforest, help with nesting sea turtles and discover the diversity of bird-life. The eco-friendly resort in Costa Rica offers daily yoga, therapeutic massages and wholesome natural foods. Most of its electricity is produced from renewable resources and water is sourced from a mountain spring and treated with UV light – not chemicals.

You won’t even experience flygskam (flight shame) around getting there, as the resort has partnered with Climate Vault to offset the carbon emissions associated with your flights. It also donates 1pc of its revenues to sustainability causes. ranchopacifico.com

​

Food

39 Ur going to be full

Sampling new cuisines is one of the thrills of travelling, and the further you go, the more likely you are to encounter new culinary adventures. Take Uruguay's Montevideo, which has been developing a reputation for the quality of its home-grown food and wine.

The people are very proud of the chivito, the national sandwich made with beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, eggs and cheese. Then there’s asado – Uruguayan barbecue – and clericó, fruit-infused white-wine sangria. Don’t just take our word for it. Lonely Planet chose the Uruguayan capital as one of its ‘Best in Travel 2023” destinations, specifically around food, and called it “South America’s secret foodie destination”. welcomeuruguay.com

​

40 Nosh-up at the palace

If a food festival at the birthplace and ancestral home of Winston Churchill sounds like a novel experience, head for a weekend to Blenheim Palace in the English town of Woodstock, Oxfordshire. The Blenheim Palace Food Festival takes place from May 27-29, and it offers food and drink from artisanal producers, craft brewers and street food vendors.

You’ll be able to mingle with celebrity chefs and experts and take part in interactive masterclasses and tastings. There will also be fun and entertainment at the palace, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site and the seat of the Duke of Marlborough. blenheimpalace.com

​

41 Sweet about Grenada

Chocoholics will be in their element in the Caribbean island of Grenada, which is home to five chocolate factories. The week-long Grenada Chocolate Fest began in 2014 and takes place this year from May 17-21. You can participate in chocolate-making, creating your own bar or even beauty potions.

There are visits to cocoa plantations where you can get involved in the tasks involved in cocoa farming. Dine on chocolate-themed meals, flavoured cocktails and beers and participate in mindful chocolate tasting with meditations. You’ll have a ball and will probably come home a few pounds heavier. grenadachocolatefest.com

Expand Close The island of Grenada is famous for its chocolate / Facebook

​

42 Get salty at sea

A cruise experience has been designed for food lovers to travel deeper through engaging experiences and local food culture. Silversea has an immersive programme called SA.LT – Sea and Land Taste – which introduces passengers to the culinary traditions of the regions visited by its Silver Moon and Silver Dawn ships.

Guests get to take food-inspired shore excursions and chat to local chefs and producers. To keep it all interesting, the ships’ menus adapt to reflect the day’s port of call and the bar serves locally-inspired cocktails. If you fancy trying it, Silver Dawn has a trip departing on March 23 from Barbados and travelling to Madeira. silversea.com

​

Adventure

43 Have an African adventure

From its amazing animals to its spectacular setting, South Africa is one big adventure from start to finish. The Travel Department has a trip that will see you taking a cable ride to the top of Table Mountain, as well as walking in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela on a visit to Robben Island.

You’ll spend three days at Kariega Game Reserve spotting hippos, zebras, elephants and lions, and encounter African penguins in the Cape Peninsula. You’ll also get to take a full day wine tour of local vineyards, and drive the scenic ‘Garden Route’ to discover historic towns and unspoilt landscapes. traveldepartment.com

​

Expand Close A hiker takes in spectacular views on a ridge in the desert in Wadi Rum, Jordan / Facebook

44 Float around Jordan

Jordan is a country that’s small in size, but big on adventure. If you go there, you’re likely to have a host of new experiences. Abbey Travel has an eight-day ‘Highlights of Jordan’ trip, where you’ll get to explore ancient sights and lost cities, stay overnight in a Bedouin tent and dine amid the dramatic desert scenery of Wadi Rum.

You’ll also travel to Petra, one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites, visit a Turkish bath and take a guided tour of the Madaba mosaics. After all that action, you’ll have a chance to relax in the therapeutic waters of the Dead Sea, where you’ll float because the salt content is very high. abbeytravel.ie

​

45 Hit the heights in Taiwan

Taiwan is a great choice for those seeking an active holiday, particularly hikers. It has an enormous number of peaks across five densely forested ranges, and offers well-marked trails, stunning views and a wealth of flora and fauna.

River tracing is a popular sport in Taiwan, and it is hiking with a difference. It involves scaling boulders, wading across currents of water and passing through caves. You could always combine your adventure with hiking to wild springs, as Taiwan has one of the highest concentrations of natural hot springs in the world. taiwan-adventures.com

​

46 Embark on India

India is an adventure for the senses, as the sights, sounds and scents won’t leave you in a hurry. The country has a swathe of vibrant festivals, such as Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, or Holi, the popular festival of colours. For wildlife-spotting, head to Betla National Park, which has wild elephants and rarely-seen tigers.

Trailfinders has various Indian holidays on offer, including the 15-night ‘Grand Tour of India,’ where you’ll visit Tamil Nadu’s vibrant temple cities along with Kerala’s wildlife and backwaters. Places visited include Chennai, Pondicherry, Chettinad and Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. trailfinders.ie

​

New Destinations

47 Meander in Molise

Molise is among the least-known areas of Italy, but a new vintage train with wooden interiors is hoping to rectify that. If you haven’t heard about it before, Molise is the second-smallest region in Italy, located on the eastern coast south of Abruzzo and north of Puglia and Campania.

It’s a great place to go thanks to its natural resources and beaches that are less-crowded than those in other Italian hotspots. The region has interesting preserved ancient Roman ruins and places to hike and mountain bike. When it launches this year, the Molise Express will take you through the regional capital of Campobasso, Biferno valley and the coastal town of Termoli. lerotaie.com/molise-express

​

48 Meander Montenegro

Montenegro is becoming an increasingly popular emerging destination that is small enough to explore in depth, being less than 300km from top to bottom. It has fabulous seaside scenery and a rich cultural history, with ancient forts in most towns.

The steep mountains, deep canyons, dense forests and ancient walled towns all provide a feast for the eyes. An easy way to get there is by flying to Dubrovnik and taking a taxi (approximately €50) across the border. The fishing hamlet of Rose is lovely, or you could take a ferry from Herceg Novi across the spectacular bay of Kotor, where the old town is a stunning place to visit. visit-montenegro.com

Expand Close Aerial view of Sveti Stefan, a fortified island village on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro, connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway / Facebook

​

49 A new French fancy

Thanks to its beauty and good weather, the south of France is perennially popular, but destinations like Cannes and Nice are always busy and can get crowded. Ryanair is adding a new twice-weekly route from Shannon Airport to the historic city of Béziers in the south from March 27.

Chief attractions include the Saint-Nazaire Cathedral, the Les Halles de Béziers covered market, the picturesque La Place de la Madeleine square and the citadel situated high above the river. If you want to explore further to destinations like Montpellier and Marseilles, there are easy transport links from Béziers. ryanair.com

50 Hotfoot it to Hartford

If you fancy checking out your fantasy of life in a pretty Gilmore Girls-type town, Aer Lingus is relaunching its service from Dublin to Hartford, Connecticut, on March 26.

New York’s neighbour is home to amazing art galleries, architectural wonders and museums – the Mark Twain House and Museum is especially worth a visit.

Check out the town of Washington Depot, known as the ‘real-life Stars Hollow’, which inspired Gilmore Girls’ creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, to create her award-winning mother-and-daughter series. It is located in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains, so it’s a great location for walking and hiking. aerlingus.com