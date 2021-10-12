Galway five-star gets a €1m upgrade, and 10 alternative road trips in the US

Sensory spaces in Irish hotels, flying to New York via Iceland, and an adventure park for all ages in Moycullen

On the road again

Travel to the US is back with a bang, with Aer Lingus offering its largest ever transatlantic schedule (though remember, over-18s still need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19). Nicola Brady writes our lead feature today - 10 alternative road trips across the country. Iconic trips like Route 66 or California's Highway 1 justify their fame, but her picks range from Natchez Trace Parkway in Tennessee to the Skyline Drive in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park... avoiding crowds and peak season pinch points is an increasing theme of our content. If you can't wait for the US, we have 10 great road trips in Ireland here.

g force and the Fab 50

Good hotels do not stand still. But Galway's g Hotel had a dilemma in moving forward - how to update Philip Treacy's decadent 2005 designs without losing its wow factor? The result is a €1 million refurb of its salons, restaurant and cocktail bar by Gráinne Weber of GWDesign. If you're interested in how other hotels and accommodation are evolving, check out our Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland for 2023, which dropped last weekend. The Fab 50 favours new openings, evolving stays, emerging trends and places that are rethinking how we holiday in an era of hybrid hospitality — from a 'hosted residence' in Belfast to another of today's features, a hotel with a sensory playroom and bedroom in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Deals of the week

A ClickAndGo.com survey of 1,743 holidaymakers found that 68pc hadn't booked their 2023 overseas holiday yet. Will prices drop if you leave things late? "Unfortunately this is very rarely true," says its CEO, Paul Hackett. "They are steadily increasing instead.” Harrumph. Anyway, this week American holidays has a €100 discount on children's bookings if you book a family holiday before May 30. Ryanair has added over 51,000 extra seats across French routes ahead of the Rugby World Cup this autumn, and the aforementioned g Hotel has a 'Dine and Dream’ package available in May and June, with two nights’ B&B and one dinner at GEO from €259pps.

