From a Guinness lake to a seaweed feast - the Celtic route to a great south east staycation

Just forty kilometres from Dublin City Centre is a spectacular lake with a fascinating back story.

Nestled in a glacial valley in the Wicklow Mountains, the inky dark Lough Tay with its white sandy sliver of beach at the top bears a striking resemblance to a pint of the black stuff – and, apparently, that’s no accident.

The picturesque, oval ‘Guinness Lake’ is part of the Luggala Estate, once owned by the Guinness family and the story goes that they had the white sand imported and spread across the northern shore to complete the illusion of a pint of Guinness. It does give a new meaning to the phrase drinking in the view!

There are a number of viewpoints high above Lough Tay easily accessible by car. For the more adventurous and those with the legs for the Tour de France gradients, cycling is a good option too.

Our visit to the Guinness Lake marked the start of a whirlwind tour of counties Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford for myself and (better half) Máire.

The Guinness Lake in the Wicklow Mountains. Picture: Celtic Routes

The Guinness Lake in the Wicklow Mountains. Picture: Celtic Routes

The trip came courtesy of Celtic Routes, an Irish/Welsh project that promotes tourism in the three Irish counties and the coastal Welsh communities of Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, celebrating "an unbreakable bond formed through their shared heritage of untamed landscapes, ancient crosses, chapel ruins and sacred stones".

This doesn’t come close to describing the range of experiences Ireland's south eastern counties have to offer: four days after the heady heights of Lough Tay we were eating raw seaweed in a little cove on the coast of Waterford. But more on that later.

Glendalough, the next stop on our itinerary, is less than a half an hour from Lough Tay. It’s a tourist hotspot with the usual first world parking problem, but we found a space in a local hotel car park for a fiver – with no time limit. Glendalough has everything for those who like to do their own thing. Tranquil walks through woodland; climbing trails (one to Poulanass Waterfall) that reward the most adventurous with stunning views; famous historic remains, including the monastic settlement founded by St. Kevin in the 6th century; and space to kick a football with the kids or spread a picnic blanket if the weather Gods permit.

Glorious Glendalough. Picture: Celtic Routes

Glorious Glendalough. Picture: Celtic Routes

For a bite to eat, try the Wicklow Heather, six minutes down the road in Laragh. This family-run restaurant trading for over 40 years has a deserved reputation for good food at a reasonable price. It was busy and our lunch was a bit delayed because of an oversight, but we didn’t complain as the outdoor dining experience in late summer sun was just heaven after more than a year of Covid lockdowns. Even so, they insisted on giving us a discount on the bill for the inconvenience.

We stayed overnight in Brooklodge & Macreddin Village, an off the beaten track haven near Aughrim in a lovely setting. There was no time to sample the delights of the Wells spa or find the bunkers on the golf course designed by Paul McGinley, but we had a memorable meal in the Strawberry Tree, Ireland’s first certified organic restaurant. Brooklodge is worth a visit for the food alone.

Courtown, across the border in Co Wexford, is Mecca for thousands of Dublin holidaymakers every summer, but the 60 acres of Courtown Woods near the beach provide stark contrast and respite from the seaside activities. The entrance through the public car park is not the most inviting, especially if bunged up with a convoy of camper vans and a couple of tents, but persevere and find a world of difference on one of the four waymarked walks that wind through the woodland.

Less than 20 minutes’ drive from Wexford town, Curracloe Beach is an unspoilt stretch loved by locals and visitors. Famous as the location for the opening sequence in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Saving Private Ryan’, its sprawling dunes, soft sand and adjoining 7km walking trail through Raven Point Wood make it a great family destination. But be warned – the traffic can be a bit of a nightmare on busy summer weekends.

Further inland, the Irish National Heritage Park at Ferrycarrig is much more than its name might suggest and really does live up to its claim of offering ‘an immersive Irish history experience’. Through reconstructions that include a medieval ringfort, Norman castle and Viking boatyard, the not-for-profit park on 35 acres tells the story of human settlement in Ireland from the stone age to the Norman invasion. For all the skilled craftsmanship of the reconstructed dwellings, one of the most interesting features is an ongoing archaeological dig of the first Norman fortification in Ireland on the hill of Carrig overlooking the River Slaney.

Realistic reconstruction at the Irish National Heritage Park. Picture: Celtic Routes

Realistic reconstruction at the Irish National Heritage Park. Picture: Celtic Routes





The family-run Whitford House Hotel is an ideal overnight pitstop for the traveller on the move. It’s on the ring road outside town – so good for missing morning traffic if making an early start. Guests can avail of a leisure centre that includes a well equipped gym and pool.

On the way towards Co Waterford we stopped off at Tintern Abbey. Some 30 kilometres south of Wexford town, it dates back to around the same time as the Norman fortifications being excavated at the Irish National Heritage Park. The partly restored ruins of the Cistercian abbey overlook the wonderful Tintern Trails, a walkers’ paradise through a canopy of trees beside a meandering stream. There are four looped walks, ranging from a 20-minute stroll to a two-hour hike, covering both inland and coastal terrain, the latter offering views over Bannow Bay and the Saltee Islands.

The N25 from Wexford to Waterford has been greatly improved with the building of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge bypassing New Ross, but from Tintern to our next destination west of Waterford City the Passage East Ferry was more convenient. It makes over 100 crossings of the River Suir each day, running back and forth between Ballyhack in Wexford and Passage East in Waterford. Operating every day of the year (except December 25 and 26), it costs €8 for a car one way, or €12 return.

We headed for Kilfarrasy, one of almost 50 beaches on the Waterford coastline, to meet Marie Power who has one of those jobs you won’t find listed when filling out those online forms for motor or house insurance. A Sea Gardener with an encyclopaedic knowledge of seaweed, Marie has been running seaweed forages and workshops for more than a decade, swapping a career behind the desk in HR management for a life dedicated to “one of the most amazing products that nature has given us”.

Seaweed tea anybody? Sea Gardener Marie Power. Picture: Celtic Routes

Seaweed tea anybody? Sea Gardener Marie Power. Picture: Celtic Routes

With all the sure footedness of someone who has done this a thousand times, Marie skipped across the slippery rocks at Kilfarassy as we stumbled behind just about succeeding to remain upright. Over the next two hours my contempt for seaweed, fuelled by childhood memories of slimy stuff grabbing my ankles or the pungent odour of rotting vegetation, quickly dissolved into the descending mist as the Sea Gardener revealed a world we never knew existed.

In one small section of the rocky shore we were introduced to a dozen of Ireland’s 400-plus seaweed varieties, including the purplish-red carrageen, dilisk fronds and the aptly named sea lettuce. Assured that none were poisonous, we tasted each variety, finding surprisingly different textures and flavours. We learned that you can’t just pull entire plants from the rocks but must forage responsibly using a scissors to leave the majority of the plant in place.

Our foraging session ended with a picnic on the beach sampling seaweed products such as green tea and protein bars that Marie creates in her kitchen at home and sells in selected outlets and on her website (theseagardener.com/). The lady with one of the most interesting jobs on the planet explained that she was introduced to seaweed as a food from a very young age. She learned to cook seaweed in her mother Cait’s kitchen and her cousin Jackie Power gathered carrageen around Stradbally Cove, around 20 kilometres west, but her interest in cooking with (and bathing in) seaweed developed much later, inspired by a Copper Coast Geopark workshop with seaweed expert Prannie Rhatigan in 2007.

As we walked from the beach, Marie did some foraging of a different kind – picking up pieces of washed up plastic waste and depositing them in the overflowing bins by the little car parking area. It’s a small but important gesture from someone acutely aware of the importance of protecting the fragile ecosystem along our coasts and the abundant resource most of us never realise is right under our feet.

With the salty taste of seaweed on our palates, we headed for historic Waterford City and another car ferry, this time to make the short hop across the Suir to the island resort of Waterford Castle, time travelling back to 16th century opulence. We stayed in the castle’s Wedgewood Suite, one of the few hotel rooms you will encounter where the incongruous flatscreen TVs are totally out of place in the period decor. The impressive Munster Room restaurant offers fine dining at a high level and the breakfast is one of the best you’ll find. A visit to Waterford Castle is not simply a hotel stay, but an experience not easily forgotten.

Opulence in the Wedgewood Suite at Waterford Castle. Picture: Waterford Castle

Opulence in the Wedgewood Suite at Waterford Castle. Picture: Waterford Castle

We had hoped to complete our Celtic Routes adventure at Mount Congreve gardens in Waterford's Kilmeaden but were defeated by its popularity as it was fully booked online. Note to self: book more than 24 hours in advance next time.

And so we swung back into County Wexford via the Ballyhack ferry to spend a couple of hours unwinding in the John F. Kennedy Arboretum outside New Ross, a vast park boasting 4,500 types of trees and shrubs and a magical trick up its sleeve: peace and tranquility no matter how crowded the car park.

When it comes to tourism, it's hard to stand out from the crowd. The launch of the brilliantly branded Wild Atlantic Way in 2014 threatened to leave nine of Ireland’s western counties as the only show in town, but the arrival of Ireland's Ancient East two years later helped redress the balance... to a degree.

While the Wild Atlantic Way is all about the rugged landscape of coastal counties, Ireland's Ancient East is heavy on heritage and history in 17 counties stretching from Cork to Cavan. It's strong on storytelling but doesn't tell the whole story: the wild wonder of the Waterford and south Wexford coastlines; the stunning beaches that wrap the south east corner of the country in a soft, sandy embrace.

It could be argued therefore that Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow have as much in common with their near(er) neighbours across the Irish Sea than their cousins on the Wild Atlantic Way. And that's the point of Celtic Routes whose web page (celticroutes.info) opens with the splash “We have a tale to tell you”.

If the attractions of Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion are half as interesting as those we discovered in Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford, they certainly have.