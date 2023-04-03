Five new routes from Ireland include ‘Green Spain’ and a New England reboot

Wander List: Enjoy sun-kissed beaches or fun at the fjords with these fresh flight options

Three years after Covid culled the service, Aer Lingus’s direct flights from Dublin to Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut have resumed. The Hartford–Springfield area is New England’s second-most populous region after Greater Boston, and while worth a gander in its own right – check out the art scene around Yale University – it’s also a handy springboard for exploring some of Connecticut’s historic sites, such as the Mark Twain House, 45 licensed wineries, and the quaint seaside town of Mystic.