Five new routes from Ireland include ‘Green Spain’ and a New England reboot

Three years after Covid culled the service, Aer Lingus’s direct flights from Dublin to Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut have resumed. The Hartford–Springfield area is New England’s second-most populous region after Greater Boston, and while worth a gander in its own right – check out the art scene around Yale University – it’s also a handy springboard for exploring some of Connecticut’s historic sites, such as the Mark Twain House, 45 licensed wineries, and the quaint seaside town of Mystic.

Flights arrive at 16.45 so book an overnighter (and an excellent massage) at Delamar West Hartford (delamar.com), which is tantalisingly close to Bradley airport, before road-tripping onwards.

Aer Lingus also has Cleveland, Ohio in its sights, with four weekly non-stop flights launching in May.

Cleveland is the largest city on Lake Erie and is nicknamed Forest City thanks to 18 natural reserves embracing the metropolitan area, making it a big draw for hikers, walkers, cyclists, horse riders and twitchers – though there’s also a lot of sport and music, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum.

John D Rockefeller made his fortune here, and while the golden age mansions on once-called Millionaires’ Row (Euclid Avenue) are long demolished, the Ohio City neighbourhood has become a food and brewpubs hotspot, as has the Gordon Square Arts District and the area around the waterfront.

The city, as a commercial hub, has many of the big hotel brands (Hilton, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Marriott, Kimpton, etc), but for a stylish home from home with a kitchenette, check out Roost aparthotel, which has a 24-hour concierge (myroost.com).

Those based in or around ‘Ireland West’ will be delighted that Knock Airport now has 16 new routes – resulting in a 15pc increase in weekly flights – among them Lanzarote, with Ryanair. The popular Canary Islands has the best of all worlds, with a temperate all-year-climate, beach resorts and lunar-like scenery around Timanfaya, also known as Montañas del Fuego: the Fire Mountains.

Swerve the beaten tracks of Puerto del Carmen, Costa Teguise and Playa Blanca for a unique finca or yurt stay, or at the charming three-star farmhouse Caserio de Mozaga (caseriodemozaga.com).

Norwegian fjords are more accessible than ever with its native airline Widerøe running twice-weekly flights from Dublin to Bergen. Colourful wooden houses in Unesco-protected Bryggen are a must-visit while a buzzy nightlife scene is offset by some of the dreamiest natural vistas the country has to offer, all well connected by passenger ferries.

The Hanseatic Hotel (dethanseatiskehotel.no) is a cute and cosy bolthole in the heart of Bryggen, with historic, quintessentially ‘wharf style’ architectural features.

Asturias, aka ‘Green Spain’ in the north, is now directly connected to Dublin with Ryanair. Four weekly flights take passengers into the heart of one of the country’s best-kept secrets, where abundant cider farms, 10 Michelin-starred chefs, seven Unesco biosphere reserves, 40 craft cheesemakers, 16 golf courses, and even 400 brown bears (the last of their kind in Western Europe) call it home. The 200 or so beaches aren’t to be sniffed at either.

Stay a few nights in Oviedo, Asturias’s capital, or the historic coastal city of Gijón, before a culinary treat at Palacio de Luces (coolrooms.com) or the fancy Puebloastur Eco-Resort Hotel & Spa (puebloastur.com)., overlooking the Sueve valley.



