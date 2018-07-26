The four-star Morgan Hotel has re-opened in Dublin's Temple Bar following a €15 million investment and redesign.

First Look: Inside The Morgan hotel's €15 million reboot in Temple Bar

The Fleet Street hotel, which opened in 2001 and grew in popularity during the Celtic Tiger era, had been closed for refurbishment since early this year.

The reboot adds 39 bedrooms (making a total of 168) and an entirely new a fifth floor alongside its full interior redesign.

"Inspired by the vibrant Art Deco period, the hotel’s unique design features were created by the leading architect Nikki O’Donnell (NODA) and we believe we have created a real stylish urban retreat in the bustling city centre,” says Declan Curtis, the hotel's General Manager.

While the boutique-styled noughties-era hotel had been showing its age, The Morgan 2.0 shoots for "classically sophisticated ambiance in the heart of the city", Curtis adds.

Dining options will include a new Lobby Lounge opening from 7.30am for coffee and pastries, and 10 Fleet Street Restaurant, a New York-style supper club focusing on seafood and steak dishes with local ingredients.

The expansion comes at a time of bustling activity in the capital's hotel scene, with The Devlin - a new venture from Paddy McKillen Jr's Press-Up Group - set to open this autumn and Dublin getting its first Hyatt Centric in 2019.

A 202-bed Marriott Aloft will open in the Liberties later this year, and the city is due to get its first Hard Rock Hotel in 2020, while this month a Smithfield site was secured by the EasyGroup (which owns easyJet) for its first Irish EasyHotel.

Despite the movement, demand still exceeds supply in a bullish tourism market, and Dublin's hotel rates are rising.

Recent figures by travel research group STR, for example, found average daily rates rose by 9.5pc to €155.75 over the last quarter, compared to a European average of €115.54.

Midweek rates at The Morgan start from €239, rising to €289 at weekends, though a special offer sees a 20pc discount on all rooms for July and August - provided you book before August 1st.

The Temple Bar hotel is part of the Irish-owned and managed MHL Hotel Collection, which also includes the InterContinental, The Spencer and Trinity City hotels, the Hilton, The Beacon and The Westin in Dublin.

