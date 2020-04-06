Fiona Morgan Coleman's Westport - 'a town full of charisma and continental flavour'

My ideal weekend is in Westport, Co Mayo, a beautiful town full of charisma and continental flavour. The atmosphere in this town is electric, with so much to see and do, from cheerful shopfronts to a great selection of bars, cafes and restaurants.

I would book into the Castlecourt Hotel, in the heart of the town. I'd dine at their Orchard Restaurant before venturing out to Matt Molloy's famous pub. They have traditional Irish music seven nights a week, so it's always buzzing.

On Saturday morning after breakfast, I would put on my comfortable footwear and head to Croagh Patrick, for the breathtaking views of Clew Bay. The route is seven kilometres long, so it's challenging, but so worth the climb. After the climb, I'd call into Curry's Cake Angels and enjoy a cake and a nice warm beverage.

On Saturday night, I'd head to the Waterfront Restaurant, on the top floor of the Westport Coast Hotel, with stunning views of the bay. Then I'd enjoy the great atmosphere at the Clock Tavern bar, which has live rock music all weekend.

My ideal Sunday morning would be spent indulging in a big breakfast, and then enjoying a pampering treatment at Spa Sula in the hotel. It has a fabulous thermal suite and the outdoor hot tub is perfect to relax your body and calm your mind before you leave Westport for home.

