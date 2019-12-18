Lap of luxury: 'It’s pricey but Lapland is a special, magical, once-in-a-lifetime trip'

In fact, unlike every other holiday, a Sunway trip to Lapland starts the moment you walk in the doors of the departure area at Dublin’s Terminal 2.

Greeted by Rosie and Binky the elves (carrying goodie bags for kids), we are immersed in a festive winter wonderland before we’ve even checked in.

Then the flight takes off and as soon as the captain gives the thumbs-up, the elves (yes, they travel with you) start the fun and games. Sing songs, joke telling, Santa letters, dance-offs and face painting... all at 30,000 feet.

So by the time we land just outside the Arctic Circle three hours after we took off, we have been whipped into a festive frenzy.

We started planning this trip a year ago. Watching various influencers post constantly about the goings-on was enough to force our hand to finally pull the trigger on the once-in-a-lifetime trip. Our girls are nine and six, so we knew both would be young enough to get properly immersed yet old enough to remember it all for the rest of their lives.

Daragh, Mia, Chloe, Sarah at Santa Village in Lapland

But we were actually wrong about that… a week after travelling and there are already things we can’t remember. That’s because Sunway pack it all in. I had to refresh my own memory and use the website to remember that we started off by snowmobiling around a dark forest. That was even before we had checked in. Honestly.

Based on your family size and your budget you will find yourself sleeping in the hotel or one of the various cabins at Ounasvaara. Each one is fully equipped with everything you would need and even includes some things you won’t need like a sauna or a table and chairs on your private balcony. I say that because temperatures (opening weekend in December) were at a consistent -7°.

You don’t feel it though. As part of your trip you are kitted out with full snow suits, winter socks and boots. Coupled with the Under Armour layers that we had purchased in November, if anything, we were too hot.

The 48-hour schedule with the travel agent means that you ignore all notions of responsibility. You are chaperoned by Irish elves and local elves every single step of the way.

You are split into groups and you stick with that group for each of the activities, but don’t think that you are losing out on family time. Sunway know it’s a family holiday. In fact, they know it’s a family holiday of a lifetime, so they ensure that all the special moments are with your loved ones.

And because you are split into five groups on five buses you don’t all arrive to each activity at the same time. So there is very little hanging around at each stop along the way.

So what about those activities?

Well, I’ve been sworn to secrecy by the local elves (Bard, Didi, Agu and Stardust as well as the utterly brilliant Irish elves Binky and Rosie) on some elements but there are lots of things listed on their website that we all knew were happening.

The previously mentioned snowmobiling is first and allows adults to speed around a track through a deep forest while all the little ones get towed around by more experienced drivers. You then get bussed to the hotel or chalets and you get a well-earned buffet dinner.

The next morning starts with a buffet breakfast before we head off to another forest and we get to learn about local huskies before taking a ride on a sled pulled by a dozen stunning examples of them. There’s a petting zoo part too so you get to get up close and personal with them.

You then board the bus for a short journey to another unpronounceable forested area and there you get taken on a journey through a local shaman’s storytelling.

You then get to go on a reindeer sleigh around a lap right beside a giant frozen lake (the photos here are perfect for Instagram) before we all head to a top secret location where Santa’s Command Centre is housed deep underground.

But if you think this a quick one-stop shop you are wrong.

Daragh, Mia, Chloe, Sarah at Santa Village in Lapland

There is a delicious lunch served by elves, kids get to take part in ‘official’ elf training, there is play time with snow ball fights, marshmallow roasting and if you’re lucky like us you will get to watch the sun set on this Arctic paradise at around 2.45pm (yes you read that right).

Then you get chaperoned to the command centre where you get taken family by family through an elaborate and mesmerising tour. It is here you get to deliver your letters so the magic is at an all-time high.

By the time you leave at 4.30pm we were elated and shattered in equal measure. But such is the incredible itinerary that we hardly got a chance to breathe.

The 90-120 minutes of rest that evening is your only down time of the entire trip and it comes at the perfect time to rest up because that night we were all cordially invited to the ‘gala dinner’ at a disused toy factory.

This is the one and only time your entire flight of Christmas-loving holiday-makers are together and it’s only at this point that you truly appreciate how effective Sunway is at running this well-oiled festive machine.

Dinner and a show (jam-packed with surprises) await before a late bus back to the hotel and chalets.

Chloe and Mia roasting marshmallows with one of the elves

The following morning is the final day so once you’ve packed and eaten another hot buffet breakfast you are carted off to Santa’s Holiday Village (five minutes from the hotel) where you are given the morning to roam and soak up the unique atmosphere created by the big man in red and his band of helpers.

The Arctic Circle passes through the village so there are lots of cool photo opportunities as well as gift shops (I dare you not to spend more than you plan), restaurants, snowmobiling, ice slides, tobogganing, reindeer riding and so much more.

It’s reasonably priced too, which came as a pleasant surprise because a lot of things in Finland aren’t cheap. They know how to charge. Which is another reason why I think this should only be done through Sunway. You pay the money and you forget about anything and everything, which in turn allows adults to enjoy the trip (almost) as much as the kids.

You don’t have to put your hand in your pocket once while there so don’t be put off by initial tour package prices. Of course you will spend money at Santa’s Holiday Village, but you don’t have to.

Not one single person got on the flight home thinking they were robbed of their money.

I can’t ignore the fact that it’s pricey but it’s special, magical and a completely unique once-in-a-lifetime trip that almost felt like a privilege to witness and experience with my family.

Unlike other magical holidays we have had through the years this is the one and only time that I can categorically say that we won’t be back. The nature of this trip means it’s a one-off. But as one-offs go... we think we found the best there is.

My opinion of clapping and cheering as planes land may have even changed... maybe.

Get there

* Darragh and family were guests of Sunway, whose Lapland 2020 programme is now on sale – bookable with a deposit of €50 per person.

* Flights are from Dublin, Cork and Shannon (limited availability for Lapland 2019)

* Packages are for 1, 2 or 3 nights

* Santa’s Sleepover: 1 night, 2 days, from Dublin — from €999 per adult, €839 per child

* Santa’s Sleighbell: A 2-night trip from €1,329 per adult, €1,119 per child

* Santa’s Triple Treat: Three night trip €14,59 per adult, €11,89 per child

* See sunway.ie/lapland to book

NB: This feature originally appeared in The Sunday World

