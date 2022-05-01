| 9.9°C Dublin

Exploring the riches of history in Granada

The Spanish city offers fantastic food, stunning scenery and a journey back through time 

Brendan Daly in Capileira Expand
View of Alhambra palace and courtyard in Granada, Spain Expand
An aerial view over Granada's Alhambra Expand
The town of Capileira on the side of the Sierra Nevada mountain Expand
Gardens of La Alhambra with Convent of San Francisco in the background in Granada, Spain Expand

‘At any time on this tour, you can say to me: ‘Pedro, show me a pomegranate’ and I will find one for you.” It’s a bold claim, but then Pedro seems to know his onions, or at least his pomegranates.

He turns behind him to point to the pomegranates that adorn the top of the charcoal grey wrought-iron railing. He points to the images of the fruit engraved into the marble tiles near our feet, and he smiles as he holds between his forefinger and thumb his pomegranate silver earring.

