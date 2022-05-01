Exploring the riches of history in Granada

‘At any time on this tour, you can say to me: ‘Pedro, show me a pomegranate’ and I will find one for you.” It’s a bold claim, but then Pedro seems to know his onions, or at least his pomegranates.

He turns behind him to point to the pomegranates that adorn the top of the charcoal grey wrought-iron railing. He points to the images of the fruit engraved into the marble tiles near our feet, and he smiles as he holds between his forefinger and thumb his pomegranate silver earring.

I’m on a walking tour with Pedro in the city of Granada in the south of Spain. We’re standing outside the Royal Chapel. In a crypt inside the chapel’s buttermilk-coloured walls lie the remains of Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand.

Shortly after Granada fell to their armies in 1492, the pomegranate was added to the city’s coat of arms and it became a symbol of the city. But Granada’s love affair with the sweet fruit goes back much further: the Spanish word for pomegranate is “granada”.

With my travelling companions, Seán and Siubhán, I joined Americans, Indians, and Malaysians on the walking tour. Pedro speaks eloquently about Granada and to emphasise a point, he stands on his toes. A refrain of the tour is that 1492 was a pivotal year in the history of Granada, Spain, and the world.

After nearly 800 years of war, the Christian reconquest of Spain culminated in 1492 when the Moorish kingdom of Granada surrendered to the Catholic monarchy of Isabella and Ferdinand.

This tangled history and its effects are illustrated by our next two stops. Authorised by the pope in 1492, Granada Cathedral — the fourth largest in the world and nearly two centuries in construction — is built on the site of the city’s mosque.

The nearby square, Plaza Bib-Rambla, was the city’s souk, but shortly after the royals took Granada, the Spanish Inquisition burned whole libraries of books and executed heretics here.

Today, embroidered with linden trees and iron lampposts, Bib-Rambla revolves around a grandiose fountain while its cafes are renowned for their churros: long, eclair-shaped strips of dough fried in olive oil and doused in sugar.

Ours came with a cup of thick hot chocolate. Mirroring the locals, we dipped the churros into the hot chocolate. It’s a rich and sweet, if slightly mystifying, breakfast tradition.

After the tour, we stop off at Bodegas Castaneda. Granada is among the last Spanish cities that provide free tapas when you order a drink. So far, we’ve had all sorts — from floury croquettes to red pepper-diced couscous to Serrano ham with almonds.

With its huge wine casks behind the counter and hams hanging from the ceiling, Castaneda feels like a traditional tapas bar. After complimentary juicy pork tapas, we order a sprawling plate bedecked with fried bacon and tomato slices, blue cheese on toasted bread, and cuts of Spanish omelette. It’s fragrant and filling, dented only by the somewhat brusque service.

The next morning we walk under the arch of the Gate of the Pomegranates and up the hill toward Spain’s finest monument. Soaring above Granada and described as a “pearl set in emeralds”, the Alhambra is a dazzling palace complex.

Built on Roman ruins with stone that gives it an apricot hue, the Alhambra was recreated by the Nasrid sultans in the 13th and 14th centuries into the fortress-city we see today.

In 1492, the Alhambra became Isabella and Ferdinand’s royal court and it was nearly destroyed by Napoleon’s forces when they blew up eight of its towers.

Our tour guide here is Guillermo and despite his familiarity with the Alhambra, his awe of this architectural wonderland is undimmed. Throughout the tour, he stresses how the number eight, representing infinity, and seven, the number of heavens in Islam, are woven into the design.

In the glittering Hall of the Ambassadors, the star-patterned domed ceiling contains 8,017 pieces of cedarwood. Underscoring the international breadth of the Alhambra, the cedarwood is from Lebanon and the ceiling is speckled with a deep-blue pigment made from a precious stone imported from Afghanistan. At the time, the stone was more expensive than gold.

We walk through a courtyard with a circle of 12 white marble, water-spraying lions and later to the sultans’ summer estate from where we have widescreen views across the city.

In Islam, gardens are often metaphors for paradise. The gardens of the Alhambra’s Hill of the Sun are a latticework of pools and fountains near orange, lemon, and pomegranate trees.

In the stained-glass Comares Tower, Christopher Columbus persuaded Isabella and Ferdinand to grant him the funds — the queen allegedly offering Columbus her jewellery — for his transatlantic expedition to find Asia.

As Guillermo explains, Spain didn’t exist until the royals’ marriage in 1479 united its disparate kingdoms. But through its American empire, by 1550 Spain had transformed into one of the most powerful countries in the world.

From the Alhambra we can see the snow-crested Sierra Nevada — our next destination. We’re going to the mosaic of valleys and gorges along the mountains’ southern edge, the Alpujarras.

After taking a bus along ear-popping hairpin bends, we arrive at Capileira. Every building in the village is white-washed, although today they’re spattered with wet sand because of a Saharan sandstorm, reminding us we’re just 200km from Africa’s north coast.

We can see over the village’s round chimneys and across the Poqueira Gorge from our house’s balcony. The next morning, we climb Capileira’s vertiginously-steep streets (most have handrails) to the village bakery. A little bell rings above the door when we push it open.

We choose our aromatic, just-made breads and multi-coloured pastries and then follow a looped hiking trail through the gorge, past goats and over wooden bridges to the milky-white villages of Bubión and then Pampaneira.

In Restaurant Teide in Bubión, the welcoming, pony-tailed waiter brings a coat stand to our table for us to hang our wet gear and we try plato alpujarreno, a sturdy local dish of fried eggs, potatoes, Serrano ham and spicy sausage.

Later in Capileira, we sit beside a big open fire in El Corral del Castano and eat velvety-soft black pudding underneath a cream of roasted apple, pine nuts, and caramelised red peppers followed by a slow-cooked Iberian pork cheek with chestnuts and plum sauce in red wine.

Capileira’s Berber-like, flat-roofed houses are a legacy of the Moors who settled in the Alpujarras after their final defeat in Granada in 1492. It reminds me of Pedro’s insistence during his walking tour that the year was a watershed moment in history.

When we had stopped at the enormous bronze sculpture of Isabella and Columbus in Granada, Pedro presented the prosecution’s coup de grace.

“In January 1492, Isabella and Ferdinand captured Granada. In April, they gave Columbus the funds for his first voyage across the Atlantic. In October, Columbus made landfall in the Americas. Now you see. It was the year that changed the world.”

Getting there

Granada city is about 130km from Málaga. Ryanair (ryanair.com) and Aer Lingus (aerlingus.com) fly from Dublin to Málaga; Ryanair also fly from Shannon to Málaga.

Brendan travelled independently with the Alsa (alsa.es) bus company from Málaga to Granada and from Granada to Capileira.

Pedro is a guide with Walk in Granada (walkingranada.com), who provide pay-what-you-like tours. Book your place through its website. The Alhambra receives almost 2.5 million visitors annually. Booking ahead is recommended. Brendan also took a tour with Grana Vision (alhambradegranada.org), where Guillermo is a guide.