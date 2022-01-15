| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wizarding World: What it’s really like to visit the Harry Potter studio tour in London

The movie cast have celebrated their 20th anniversary, but what’s it like to visit the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London?

Visitors take a walk down Diagon Alley at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Expand
Orla and her children check out the Hogwarts Express Expand
The Hogwarts model. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Gringotts Bank at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Expand
The set of Hagrid's Hut at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour Expand
Orla tries out a Numbus 2000 Expand
A model of one of the goblins from the Harry Potter films Expand
Diagon Alley Expand
Drinking Butterbeer at the Studio Tour. Photo: Orla Neligan Expand
The Gryffindor Common Room Expand
Expand
A family room at the Park Plaza Expand

Close

Visitors take a walk down Diagon Alley at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Visitors take a walk down Diagon Alley at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Orla and her children check out the Hogwarts Express

Orla and her children check out the Hogwarts Express

The Hogwarts model. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

The Hogwarts model. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Gringotts Bank at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Gringotts Bank at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

The set of Hagrid's Hut at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour

The set of Hagrid's Hut at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour

Orla tries out a Numbus 2000

Orla tries out a Numbus 2000

A model of one of the goblins from the Harry Potter films

A model of one of the goblins from the Harry Potter films

Diagon Alley

Diagon Alley

Drinking Butterbeer at the Studio Tour. Photo: Orla Neligan

Drinking Butterbeer at the Studio Tour. Photo: Orla Neligan

The Gryffindor Common Room

The Gryffindor Common Room

A family room at the Park Plaza

A family room at the Park Plaza

/

Visitors take a walk down Diagon Alley at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Orla Neligan

I’m not ashamed to admit that I got Gryffindor pyjamas for my 40th birthday.

That wasn’t so much the case back in 1999, as I tried to read my copy of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while awkwardly hiding the cover on my train ride to work. Back then, it was pitched as a book for children, a magical romp that riffed on Roald Dahl’s Matilda and Tolkien’s The Hobbit.

Most Watched

Privacy