Why Prague is a must-visit before pre-pandemic crowds return

Shortly after arriving at Václav Havel Airport in Prague, a disembodied voice on the tannoy informs us that an FFP2 respirator must be worn throughout the terminal building, on public transport, and in all public buildings.

There are vending machines dotted around, offering respirators to those of us who need to upgrade our face covering. Soon our blue surgical masks are discarded and replaced with the approved, sturdier specimen – resembling the heavy-duty face masks worn by workmen – and we suddenly appear as a group of just-landed DIY enthusiasts.

A large banner hangs in the Arrivals hall. It’s a stylised montage of the monumental buildings and city spires of Prague; the Charles Bridge, the Týn Church, the National Museum and the Municipal House, all bunched together in improbable proximity, while the statue of St Wenceslaus, a Czech flag fluttering high above his head, gazes upon them from stage left. “Welcome back”, it reads.

Spared the destruction of World War II, and left undisturbed by the 40-year communist regime that followed, Prague is uniquely beautiful. Located in Central, rather than Eastern, Europe (hint: it’s above Austria on a map), it enjoys four distinct seasons. Each offers its own charm: relaxed beer gardens in the summer; awesome opera productions in the autumn; glittering Christmas markets in the winter; and blossoming parks in the spring – the Bohemian capital will capture your heart no matter when you visit.

This is my first trip back to Prague since I relocated to Ireland in February 2021. After seven years living and working here, I’m eager to catch up with friends and spend some time in a city I know and love, and I’m curious to see Prague’s version of new normal.

Our first stop is the Kulaťák (Roundabout) farmers market. This Saturday morning market is the largest in the city, and is a must for any visitor keen to see what the locals really eat. Located in Prague’s upmarket Dejvice district, it’s a culinary wonderland. Stalls bursting with organic veg jostle for position with flower sellers, strudel stalls and beer tents, while queues form for coffees, raclette, and meat-filled dumplings.

The crowd is relaxed, and is a pleasant mix of well-to-do locals, expats and students. Some people come here for their weekly shop – hitting up the butcher, the baker, the greengrocer and the woman-who-sells-organic-chickens in quick succession – while others just come to mosey around, snacking at the stalls and chatting to friends with a coffee or a beer in hand.

Moving through the market, we decide that we’re in the mood for pancakes, so we opt for a traditional lokša – a savoury pancake filled with a type of red cabbage sauerkraut, topped with crispy fried onions – and a more contemporary affair featuring pulled-duck, spring onion and jalapenos. I prefer the duck, while my boyfriend (a Czech native) prefers the sauerkraut, but we both agree that they’re best washed down with a beer.

Leaving the market behind, we hop on the tram and head towards Prague Castle, entering the complex at the Královská Letohrádek (Royal Summer Palace). We undergo a quick security check and stroll through the gardens. It’s immediately noticeable how few people there are, relative to Prague’s pre-pandemic number of tourists.

Even when we enter the courtyards at the heart of the castle, we feel that it’s pleasantly busy, rather than thronged, and after a few minutes admiring the cathedral, we exit the courtyard via a staircase that brings us down to the gardens below.

Here, a magnificent view of the city suddenly opens up to us, with a jumble of spires and terracotta roofs climbing up the hill towards the castle, while the wind carries rising strains of classical music; somewhere at the foot of the hill (the Senate garden, most likely) an orchestra is giving a free outdoor concert in the autumn sunshine.

Having soaked in the view, we decide to stroll down the hill towards the medieval Old Town, located on the other side of the river. Out of habit, we avoid Charles Bridge, a pre-pandemic tourist black spot. In 2019, over eight million tourists were funnelled across the bridge, turning it into a 700-metre assault course. However, when we glance towards it on a sunny Saturday afternoon, we are pleasantly surprised to see clear space between the people.

After lunch, we head to the National Museum, which frames the top of Wenceslas Square, the city’s main boulevard. The museum building itself is stunning. It’s a neo-Renaissance showcase, built by Czech nationalists in the late 19th century, as they exhibited their growing confidence in their history and culture.

Although it spent most of the last decade closed for reconstruction, the rejuvenated museum was unveiled in time for Czechoslovakia’s centenary celebrations in 1918. A symphony of polished marble, carved oak and gilded metal, the opulence of the building itself is simply eye-popping, but its newly opened ‘Miracles of Evolution’ natural history exhibition proves to be the star attraction.

It tells of evolution through taxidermy. Starting with simple-celled organisms, we move through displays of corals, bivalves and molluscs, as well as a case of Japanese crabs that are large as greyhounds. We proceed into rooms with displays of fish – with massive manta rays swooshing above us, and sharks menacingly overhead – to birds and reptiles, and finally, mammals. The highlight here is the skeleton of the fin whale (the largest female specimen in existence) which takes pride of place in the final hall of the exhibition.

The fin whale is the world’s second largest animal, bested only by the blue whale. The complete skeleton was purchased by the museum from Norwegian whalers in 1888. With a mouth the size of a minivan and weighing over four tonnes, she is one of the museum’s most prized possessions. Slung from the ceiling in a special harness, the whale dominates the entire space, while a giraffe, a rhinoceros and an elephant hang out under the tip of her tail, providing a helpful point of reference for the sheer size of this animal.

The following day, I visit the Old Town Hall, home of the Astronomical Clock, as well as the formal reception rooms of the city council. My admission ticket includes a trip to the top of the viewing tower, and an optional 90-minute guided tour in English, led by an effortlessly stylish Czech woman named Lucie.

By means of introduction, she asks the group if we are all vaccinated. Nods of assent follow. She then tells us she is going to remove her mask, as it’s easier for her to speak without it, and we are welcome to do the same, if we wish. Respirators removed, the tour continues as if the coronavirus never existed.

Lucie lights up when she discovers that one lady in the group, an American living on a military base in Germany, had first visited Prague 20 years ago: “Ah, you saw the real Prague, not the candy bars, Starbuckses and babushkas,” she says.

After the tour, I saunter across the Old Town Square, where I take care to look at the menu boards of the various eateries, noticing they’re now written in Czech, rather than English, and that prices have dropped as traders cater for a mostly domestic market. I ponder Lucie’s words, wondering if the pandemic will allow real Prague to re-emerge, or if Disneyland Prague is simply on hiatus.

As darkness gathers that evening, I meet some friends for a few beers in the Riegrovy Sady beer garden. We sit out amongst the braziers, reminiscing about efforts the Czech government had made during a previous lockdown to ban the sale of takeaway beers. The beer gardens responded by just serving the beers in coffee cups instead; we laugh as we recall our beery lattes.

Perhaps that is the way of the Czechs, overcoming occupation and adversity, by gently subverting the rules.

Life in the historical centre of Prague has certainly evolved since the start of the pandemic. It’s a calmer, cooler, more pleasant place to be. There’s fewer people, more space, more locals and no large tour groups. It’s a very nice, relaxed city, and I can’t wait to visit there again soon. I just hope that it doesn’t change too much before I do.

Prague essentials

STAY

Mosaic House

The Mosaic House Design Hotel is one of Prague’s newest and hippest places to stay. Once a bustling hostel that catered to crowds, it has been completely transformed into a serene and stylish design hotel. Located just off Karlovo Náměstí and just a short walk from the riverfront, the hotel manages to balance cool with comfortable, and is the perfect place in which to unwind. Relax in the on-site cafe, find a comfortable nook in the stylish library or hide yourself away in the tranquil secret garden. Rooms from €55. mosaichouse.com

EAT

Cervený Jelen

This restaurant is worth visiting for the architecture alone. Once a bank, designed by celebrated Czech cubist architect Josef Gočar, it was transformed by modern-day architect Stanislav Fiala into one of the most remarkable eateries in Prague. The Cervený Jelen (Red Deer) complex includes various dining experiences on multiple floors. Enjoy a meal in the former teller’s hall, or perhaps descend a little deeper for something sumptuous in the former vault. Specialities include sharing platters from the grill, and modern takes on traditional Czech fare. cervenyjelen.cz

TREAT

Cukrář Skála

Feast your eyes on the creations of confectioners at Cukrář Skála, who make the most delicate and beautiful desserts before your eyes. Floor- to-ceiling glass walls allow you to follow every step as master confectioner Lukáš Skála’s team of pastry chefs create these astonishing edibles that are almost too good to eat. cukrarskala.cz

SEE

Národní Divadlo

After a tough year, the Národní Divadlo (National Theatre) has opened its doors once more. All performances are live, and take place across Prague’s magnificent three opera houses. Choose from opera, ballet and drama (occasionally with English subtitles). There are no restrictions on capacity, although audience members must provide a valid Covid cert on arrival and continue to wear an FFP2, KN95 or N95 respirator mask throughout the duration of the performance. narodni-divadlo.cz

EXPLORE

Ride the tram

Prague is a city best explored by tram. The trams are clean, safe, fast, cheap and reliable, and the locals’ preferred way of getting about. Save your legs and take the number 22 to Prague Castle (hop off at Královské Letohrádek and enjoy a walk through the castle gardens), and take the number 17 for a scenic spin along the riverfront. The system is completely integrated into Google Maps, so there’s no fear of getting lost. Just remember to wear that respirator.

GETTING THERE

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus fly direct from DUB-PRG. For Covid entry requirements, visit dfa.ie.