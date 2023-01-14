‘What’s it like to join an escorted tour?’ – Noel Cunningham takes his first package holiday

What’s it like to join an escorted holiday? I’d never taken a package holiday before, but I wanted to find out.

Usually, you see, I organise my own trips. But I think there is still anxiety out there, and the fewer worries we have about the nuts and bolts of organising a holiday, the better.

Plus, there’s an added security in travelling solo when you join an escorted group — so I can understand the upsurge in interest. I was game to give one a try.

After speaking with Sunway, I settled on an eight-day ‘Austria Alpine Splendour Tour’. All I had to do was book the package — after that, all of the trips, meals and transport were looked after.

I did travel to Dublin Airport with a certain nervousness about what the week would hold, but my fears soon evaporated when I arrived to a very warm welcome from Frank, the holiday rep who travelled with us, and oversaw everything along the way.

Who would be with me for the next eight days? I spent the flight trying to identify my fellow group members by their Sunway labels. I needn’t have been nervous. We got on great and, as the week unfolded, I enjoyed the company of others when I wanted it, and walks by myself when I didn’t.

All were of a similar age to myself — mostly couples, mostly retired, and all delighted to be back travelling and spending their children’s inheritance!

On landing in Munich, we were ensconced on our luxury coach for a transfer through stunning Bavarian countryside. The unusual addition of a bar service onboard made for a lovely atmosphere and excitement for what lay ahead. We were introduced to another rep, Anna, who also travelled with us for the week. It was great to be able to rely on her organisational skills and friendly nature. I suddenly realised I had become that package-holiday demographic I swore I never would... but it wasn’t so bad after all!

The view from the coach was of countryside surrounded by snow-capped mountains, lakes, rivers and pastoral scenes straight from a chocolate-box lid. And the beauty kept coming. On our second day, a short bus ride took us to Kaprun, a small village overlooked by the Kitzsteinhorn glacier. Travelling by cable car, we stepped out to a scene described as a point between heaven and earth.

The vista made hours feel like minutes.

The week would unfold like this: hearty breakfasts followed by guided tours and plenty of free time. On day three, for example, we set off for Salzburg. The sheer drama of the mountain and lake scenery gave me an overwhelming desire to break into the famous Sound of Music song, The Hills Are Alive. We were content, though, to listen to the sound of cowbells coming from the verdant lower slopes. I never imagined such beauty.

In the city, the Salzach riverbank was the perfect spot for a stroll. I loved taking in the baroque courtyards, incredible buildings, fountains and beautiful gardens. I can see how it all inspired Salzburg’s most famous son, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Don’t miss the delightful cafés and great shops on the Getreidegasse — my absolute weakness was their apple strudel and delicious coffee, enjoyed al fresco in the square. Salzburg doesn’t allow plastic or neon in its shopfronts or architecture, and it’s all the more beautiful for it — even McDonald’s complied.

And The Sound of Music? Forget the Habsburg Empire and the stunning castles built on inhospitable peaks… I was excited to visit Mondsee. It was here, in the delightful church, that Julie Andrews as Maria married Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Inside, we shared memories of where and when and how many times we watched this film, and indeed sang a few songs. Austria seems to have extraordinary churches in every town and village — even the smallest can dazzle with baroque drama. But in Salzburg, I lit a candle in the magnificent Salzburger Dom cathedral.

A daytrip to Europe’s highest waterfall at Krimml didn’t disappoint either. I thought it looked like it was descending from the heavens above — magnificent cascades of water crash to platforms below as they travel downwards. The sound and sight are exhilarating. After trying the hiking trail with platforms at different levels, we descended through swirling, ethereal mist to enjoy the best toasties and chips and traditional soup (nearby, there’s a museum telling the story of Hohe Tauern National Park, too).

Free days should be a part of any escorted tour, and we had a number that suited us perfectly in Austria. It gives you a little breather. There were hidden, unspoiled walks to enjoy, and local cafés were welcome stops. Travelling solo can be daunting for the first time, but those in our group agreed that we were made to feel part of everything (if you are in doubt, ask a friend you know well to join you).

Our hotels were comfortable, with well-appointed rooms and inviting public areas that made for relaxing stays (some had spas and pools). My day job is as hotel ambassador for Harvey’s Point in Co Donegal, and I couldn’t fault the service, breakfasts and dinners we experienced along the way, either. The standards never slipped, and the wonderful staff provided for our every need with Alpine efficiency and kindness.

Austria has been doing the tourist bit for a very long time now — and not just on the ski slopes. They do it so well; I left with charming memories of a delightful holiday, and surprise at how authentic it all felt.

As for my first package holiday and escorted tour, I loved having the boring bits of travelling — booking, researching, driving and queueing — looked after for me. All in all, it was a fun, memorable trip with like-minded people being well looked after.

Yes, I could get used to this.

Don’t miss…

Our tour also included a stop in Munich in Germany, a city full of exquisite shops, markets and the lively Reichenbachstrasse — many of our group decided that it deserved a longer stay at some point in the future.

Do it…

Noel travelled as a guest of Sunway as part of its new escorted tour programme. The seven-night Austria itinerary, staying at a four-star hotel on a half-board basis, is available on September 20 from €1,399pp.

​Contact Sunway on 01 231 1800 or see sunway.ie for more on this and its other escorted tours. ​For more to see and do in Austria, visit austria.info

