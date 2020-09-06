Weekender... Daniel Gray's York York - a city with many independent bars that make it special

When all this is over, I will revisit the beautiful medieval city of York in the UK.

I love staying at the Grand Hotel and Spa. It is the only five-star hotel in York and it offers the perfect mix of luxury and history. The building dates back to 1906 and was originally the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway.

A firm favourite for dinner is a small Italian restaurant named Delrios, which is set in an atmospheric cellar, with vaulted brick alcoves for privacy. Then on to some bars. York has many independent bars that make it special, but I love Bobo Lobo for a dance and a cocktail with my wife.

On Saturday I usually walk along the river up to Bishopthorpe Road and grab a coffee or breakfast from one of the cute cafes. The views are amazing and there's a huge sense of calm. If the weather's good, I'll explore the local museum gardens and walk the city - a must-do when in York.

Saturday night dinner would be at The Star Inn The City, which has the perfect view of the river. On a summer evenings, they play jazz, while fairy lights twinkle on the water.

I love to stop for a good Sunday roast before I leave York. The Woodman in Bishopthorpe just outside of the city does a beautiful roast, and has the added bonus of a playground in a garden to keep children entertained.

Daniel Gray is the founder of War Paint Makeup for Men, designed for male skin types in mind, with easy-to-follow instructions. Arnotts, see arnotts.ie; Brown Thomas, see brownthomas.com

