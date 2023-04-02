Warsaw offers a visceral emotional punch – and not just at the vodka museum

Switch from a ‘medieval’ fairy tale to a war memorial to a thriving and hip town on this fascinating getaway

In the small but chic retail section of one of Warsaw’s prime attractions I’m waiting patiently to join my group for an escorted tour of the premises. Quite why I’m here, in this beautifully renovated 19th century building that now houses the Polish Vodka Museum, I’m not quite sure, for when it comes to alcohol I don’t like spirits and – confession time – I have never tasted vodka in my life.